Wed Jan 20, 2021

Top Photos of the Day

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov    
1 / 25
A U.S. Marine opens a door of the West Wing door, an indication that President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office during his last day in office, in Washington.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A U.S. Marine opens a door of the West Wing door, an indication that President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office during his last day in office, in Washington.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A U.S. Marine opens a door of the West Wing door, an indication that President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office during his last day in office, in Washington.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2 / 25
A mahout walks a tusker along a busy road in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A mahout walks a tusker along a busy road in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A mahout walks a tusker along a busy road in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
3 / 25
The Washington Monument is seen reflected after President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from coronavirus, at the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

The Washington Monument is seen reflected after President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from coronavirus, at the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington.    REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
The Washington Monument is seen reflected after President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from coronavirus, at the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington.    REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare    
4 / 25
Soldiers prepare to spray disinfectant at the Taoyuan General Hospital, where a cluster of coronavirus infections was detected, in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Soldiers prepare to spray disinfectant at the Taoyuan General Hospital, where a cluster of coronavirus infections was detected, in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Soldiers prepare to spray disinfectant at the Taoyuan General Hospital, where a cluster of coronavirus infections was detected, in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
5 / 25
National Guard troops gather in front of the U.S. Capitol one day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar

National Guard troops gather in front of the U.S. Capitol one day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
National Guard troops gather in front of the U.S. Capitol one day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar  
6 / 25
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
7 / 25
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden cries as he speaks during an event at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center at New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden cries as he speaks during an event at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center at New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden cries as he speaks during an event at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center at New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
8 / 25
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stands near a door smashed by rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, as she participates in a walk-through of inauguration events at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stands near a door smashed by rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, as she participates in a walk-through of inauguration events at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stands near a door smashed by rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, as she participates in a walk-through of inauguration events at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott    
9 / 25
People take a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Achairsky convent in Omsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

People take a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Achairsky convent in Omsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
People take a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Achairsky convent in Omsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko  
10 / 25
Migrants sit outside the temporary migrants center upon crossing the border fence at Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Migrants sit outside the temporary migrants center upon crossing the border fence at Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Migrants sit outside the temporary migrants center upon crossing the border fence at Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
11 / 25
People gather around a cross-shaped ice hole during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People gather around a cross-shaped ice hole during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
People gather around a cross-shaped ice hole during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko  
12 / 25
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a coronavirus memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a coronavirus memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a coronavirus memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
13 / 25
Residents of an assisted living facility dance after receiving their booster shots of the vaccination against the coronavirus in Netanya, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Residents of an assisted living facility dance after receiving their booster shots of the vaccination against the coronavirus in Netanya, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Residents of an assisted living facility dance after receiving their booster shots of the vaccination against the coronavirus in Netanya, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun    
14 / 25
A supporter of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden rides his board near the White House ahead of Biden's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A supporter of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden rides his board near the White House ahead of Biden's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A supporter of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden rides his board near the White House ahead of Biden's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz    
15 / 25
A Palestinian man inspects a damaged house near the border fence with Israel, in central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man inspects a damaged house near the border fence with Israel, in central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A Palestinian man inspects a damaged house near the border fence with Israel, in central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem  
16 / 25
A boy stands next to his father as they visit a "Hammam", a traditional steam bath in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A boy stands next to his father as they visit a "Hammam", a traditional steam bath in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A boy stands next to his father as they visit a "Hammam", a traditional steam bath in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
17 / 25
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence chats with staff outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence chats with staff outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence chats with staff outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria    
18 / 25
A woman walks her dog as the city prepares for potential flooding due to the arrival of Storm Christoph, in Hebden Bridge, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A woman walks her dog as the city prepares for potential flooding due to the arrival of Storm Christoph, in Hebden Bridge, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble  

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A woman walks her dog as the city prepares for potential flooding due to the arrival of Storm Christoph, in Hebden Bridge, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble  
19 / 25
Models wear face masks as they present creations of the 2021/22 winter collection by designer Anja Gockel during a dress rehearsal in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Models wear face masks as they present creations of the 2021/22 winter  collection by designer Anja Gockel during a dress rehearsal in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch    

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Models wear face masks as they present creations of the 2021/22 winter  collection by designer Anja Gockel during a dress rehearsal in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch    
20 / 25
A Honduran migrant, who was trying to reach the U.S., helps a child to get on a bus to return home after being sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido, Honduras, on the border with Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Honduran migrant, who was trying to reach the U.S., helps a child to get on a bus to return home after being sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido, Honduras, on the border with Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A Honduran migrant, who was trying to reach the U.S., helps a child to get on a bus to return home after being sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido, Honduras, on the border with Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
21 / 25
A medical worker in a protective suit walks near the residential area at Jordan, after the expand of mandatory coronavirus testing, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A medical worker in a protective suit walks near the residential area at Jordan, after the expand of mandatory coronavirus testing, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A medical worker in a protective suit walks near the residential area at Jordan, after the expand of mandatory coronavirus testing, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
22 / 25
A person lights a candle by a tribute to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic by the Reflecting Pool at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery during the outbreak of COVID-19, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person lights a candle by a tribute to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic by the Reflecting Pool at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery during the outbreak of COVID-19, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
A person lights a candle by a tribute to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic by the Reflecting Pool at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery during the outbreak of COVID-19, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
23 / 25
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside a room where technicians are manufacturing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Oxford Biomedica, in Oxford, Britain. Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside a room where technicians are manufacturing  the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Oxford Biomedica, in Oxford, Britain. Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside a room where technicians are manufacturing  the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Oxford Biomedica, in Oxford, Britain. Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
24 / 25
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Wonorejo in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko

Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Wonorejo in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Wonorejo in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko
25 / 25
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

