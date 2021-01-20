Top Photos of the Day
The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky over Muonio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
A U.S. Marine opens a door of the West Wing door, an indication that President Donald Trump is in the Oval Office during his last day in office, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A mahout walks a tusker along a busy road in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
The Washington Monument is seen reflected after President-elect Joe Biden hosts a memorial to honor those who died from coronavirus, at the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Soldiers prepare to spray disinfectant at the Taoyuan General Hospital, where a cluster of coronavirus infections was detected, in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
National Guard troops gather in front of the U.S. Capitol one day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden cries as he speaks during an event at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center at New Castle County Airport in New Castle, Delaware. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stands near a door smashed by rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, as she participates in a walk-through of inauguration events at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People take a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Achairsky convent in Omsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Migrants sit outside the temporary migrants center upon crossing the border fence at Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
People gather around a cross-shaped ice hole during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a coronavirus memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Residents of an assisted living facility dance after receiving their booster shots of the vaccination against the coronavirus in Netanya, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A supporter of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden rides his board near the White House ahead of Biden's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Palestinian man inspects a damaged house near the border fence with Israel, in central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A boy stands next to his father as they visit a "Hammam", a traditional steam bath in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence chats with staff outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman walks her dog as the city prepares for potential flooding due to the arrival of Storm Christoph, in Hebden Bridge, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Models wear face masks as they present creations of the 2021/22 winter collection by designer Anja Gockel during a dress rehearsal in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Honduran migrant, who was trying to reach the U.S., helps a child to get on a bus to return home after being sent back by Guatemalan authorities, at El Florido, Honduras, on the border with Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A medical worker in a protective suit walks near the residential area at Jordan, after the expand of mandatory coronavirus testing, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A person lights a candle by a tribute to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic by the Reflecting Pool at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery during the outbreak of COVID-19, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside a room where technicians are manufacturing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Oxford Biomedica, in Oxford, Britain. Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Wonorejo in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Andreas Fitri Atmoko
