Pictures | Thu Jan 21, 2021 | 7:32am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly    

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Fireworks are seen above the White House after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly    
From left, President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington. Melina Mara/Pool

From left, President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington. Melina Mara/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
From left, President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington. Melina Mara/Pool
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States as his wife Jill Biden holds a bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque    
Kamala Harris bumps fists with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, after she was sworn in as Vice President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Kamala Harris bumps fists with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, after she was sworn in as Vice President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Kamala Harris bumps fists with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, after she was sworn in as Vice President of the United States during the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
A general view of the Capitol during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A general view of the Capitol during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg    

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A general view of the Capitol during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg    
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts in a car as he drives past supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts in a car as he drives past supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts in a car as he drives past supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello  
Rescue workers walk on a road leading to the Hushan gold mine, where workers are trapped underground after the January 10 explosion, in Qixia, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Rescue workers walk on a road leading to the Hushan gold mine, where workers are trapped underground after the January 10 explosion, in Qixia, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Rescue workers walk on a road leading to the Hushan gold mine, where workers are trapped underground after the January 10 explosion, in Qixia, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center inside the Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs

People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center inside the Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center inside the Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the "Celebrating America" event at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the "Celebrating America" event at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the "Celebrating America" event at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Win McNamee/Pool

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Win McNamee/Pool
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump with his wife Lara, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner pose at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump with his wife Lara, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner pose at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump with his wife Lara, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner pose at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Amanda Gorman recites a poem during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Amanda Gorman recites a poem during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Amanda Gorman recites a poem during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque  
Security personnel are reflected in glass as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Security personnel are reflected in glass as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Security personnel are reflected in glass as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Firefighters work after a deadly explosion at a building belonging to the Catholic Church in downtown Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Firefighters work after a deadly explosion at a building belonging to the Catholic Church in downtown Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Firefighters work after a deadly explosion at a building belonging to the Catholic Church in downtown Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People hold posters of Kamala Harris to celebrate after she was sworn in as U.S. Vice President during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, in the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in Tamil Nadu state, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

People hold posters of Kamala Harris to celebrate after she was sworn in as U.S. Vice President during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, in the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
People hold posters of Kamala Harris to celebrate after she was sworn in as U.S. Vice President during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, in the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in Tamil Nadu state, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar    
Edwina Rose prays while holding a flag, the bible and the U.S. Constitution on Inauguration Day in Washington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Edwina Rose prays while holding a flag, the bible and the U.S. Constitution on Inauguration Day in Washington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Edwina Rose prays while holding a flag, the bible and the U.S. Constitution on Inauguration Day in Washington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs  
National Guard personnel wheel riot shields and baggage in hotel luggage carriers after checking out of their hotel in downtown Washington DC. REUTERS/Erin Scott

National Guard personnel wheel riot shields and baggage in hotel luggage carriers after checking out of their hotel in downtown Washington DC. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
National Guard personnel wheel riot shields and baggage in hotel luggage carriers after checking out of their hotel in downtown Washington DC. REUTERS/Erin Scott
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive for his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive for his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg    

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive for his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg    
Dana Clark, middle, holds her son Mason, as she and her son Johnathan Clark, 9, left, sister Mary Young, mother Gaynelle Hawkins, and husband Johnathan Clark watch the ceremonies after the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, in Slidell, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Dana Clark, middle, holds her son Mason, as she and her son Johnathan Clark, 9, left, sister Mary Young, mother Gaynelle Hawkins, and husband Johnathan Clark watch the ceremonies after the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Dana Clark, middle, holds her son Mason, as she and her son Johnathan Clark, 9, left, sister Mary Young, mother Gaynelle Hawkins, and husband Johnathan Clark watch the ceremonies after the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, in Slidell, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Howard X, an Australian-Chinese impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gestures as he stands with his inflatable rocket to report for his bail, outside the police station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Howard X, an Australian-Chinese impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gestures as he stands with his inflatable rocket to report for his bail, outside the police station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Howard X, an Australian-Chinese impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gestures as he stands with his inflatable rocket to report for his bail, outside the police station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu  
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence, watch as Lady Gaga steps off the stage after performing the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Pool

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence, watch as Lady Gaga steps off the stage after performing the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence, watch as Lady Gaga steps off the stage after performing the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Pool
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. REUTERS/Tom Brenner    
U.S. President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden as they stand at the North Portico of the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden as they stand at the North Portico of the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden as they stand at the North Portico of the White House, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner  
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave at the crowd as they head to the White House after the 2021 inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave at the crowd as they head to the White House after the 2021 inauguration, in Washington.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave at the crowd as they head to the White House after the 2021 inauguration, in Washington.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Former U.S. President George W. Bush, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Caroline Brehman/Pool

Former U.S. President George W. Bush, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Caroline Brehman/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former U.S. President George W. Bush, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Caroline Brehman/Pool
Colombian migrant Gerson looks at the television as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, while cutting the hair of a child, at a local barber shop where he works to make enough money to continue his travel to the U.S., in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Colombian migrant Gerson looks at the television as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, while cutting the hair of a child, at a local barber shop where he works to make enough money to continue his travel to the U.S., in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Colombian migrant Gerson looks at the television as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, while cutting the hair of a child, at a local barber shop where he works to make enough money to continue his travel to the U.S., in Tapachula, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves during the Inauguration Day parade for President Joe Biden, in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves during the Inauguration Day parade for President Joe Biden, in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves during the Inauguration Day parade for President Joe Biden, in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Members of Howard University Showtime Marching Band warm up at Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue ahead of the Inauguration Day parade for U.S. President Joe Biden, in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Members of Howard University Showtime Marching Band warm up at Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue ahead of the Inauguration Day parade for U.S. President Joe Biden, in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Members of Howard University Showtime Marching Band warm up at Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue ahead of the Inauguration Day parade for U.S. President Joe Biden, in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Palestinian boy sits on a bag of flour at an aid distribution center run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at Beach refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy sits on a bag of flour at an aid distribution center run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at Beach refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem    

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A Palestinian boy sits on a bag of flour at an aid distribution center run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at Beach refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem    
A demonstrator waves a flag outside the Colorado State Capitol after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

A demonstrator waves a flag outside the Colorado State Capitol after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A demonstrator waves a flag outside the Colorado State Capitol after the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets former President Barack Obama ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets former President Barack Obama ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets former President Barack Obama ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The "Field of flags" is seen on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol building ahead of inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

The "Field of flags" is seen on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol building ahead of inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley  

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
The "Field of flags" is seen on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol building ahead of inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley  
