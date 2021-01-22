Top Photos of the Day
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens to a reporter’s question as he arrives for a COVID-19 response event with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, January 21, 2021....more
Stylist Dia Clyburn, the niece of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, reacts with a client as they watch the televised inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at Clyburn's Beauty Salon in Sumter, South Carolina, January 20....more
Patients follow instructions while practicing Tai Chi at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia, January 20. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Members of a fire brigade evacuate the residents of a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rescue workers walk on a road leading to the Hushan gold mine, where workers are trapped underground after the January 10 explosion, in Qixia, Shandong province, China January 21. REUTERS/Aly Song
The site of a suicide attack in a central market is seen in Baghdad, Iraq January 21. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A paralyzed mouse is seen in a lab at Ruhr University, where scientists discovered a way to restore the ability to walk in mice that had been paralyzed after a complete spinal cord injury, in Bochum, Germany, January 21. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
With a portrait of former President Abraham Lincoln hanging in the background, President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus pandemic during a COVID-19 response event at the White House in Washington, January...more
People wave flags as they listen to the speeches of leaders during an anti-Israel rally organized by the religious and political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Karachi, Pakistan January 21....more
A staff member wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfects the court after a match at the IHF Handball World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, January 21. Pool via REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Mourners gather near the coffin of a man, who was killed in a twin suicide bombing attack in a central Baghdad market, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq, January 21. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Internally displaced Syrian boys play with snow, at a camp in Northern Aleppo countryside, Syria January 20. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Senator Bernie Sanders sits socially distanced as he attends the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS
Pharmacy staff members prepare COVID-19 vaccines, at STEAM Museum in Swindon, Britain, January 21. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A black flamingo is seen in a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus January 21. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A man surfs in the Mediterranean Sea amid a third national lockdown to fight the coronavirus crisis, in Ashkelon, Israel January 21. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Acrobats perform inside of a closed bar to cheer passers-by amid the coronavirus outbreak in Prague, Czech Republic, January 21. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman walks past a mural depicting President Joe Biden as Jesus addressing crowds of people titled 'The Saviour', created by artist Harry Greb in Rome, Italy, January 21. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People participate in a beer yoga session, as the country eases the coronavirus restrictions, at a craft brewery in Phnom Penh, Cambodia January 19. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
A security guard wearing a protective face mask is reflected on the surface of an object, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at an observation deck in Tokyo, Japan January 22. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People line up to get their nucleic acid test following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, China January 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A general view shows the Oval Office as decorated for newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, January 21. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Quinita Peterson, an art teacher who is classed in the 1B category, which includes teachers and childcare providers, receives the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A woman walks past the shopfront of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton during an extended lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Frankfurt, Germany, January 21. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
