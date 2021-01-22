Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens to a reporter’s question as he arrives for a COVID-19 response event with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
1 / 24
Stylist Dia Clyburn, the niece of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, reacts with a client as they watch the televised inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at Clyburn's Beauty Salon in Sumter, South Carolina, January 20. REUTERS/Micah Green

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
2 / 24
Patients follow instructions while practicing Tai Chi at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus, in Moscow, Russia, January 20. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
3 / 24
Members of a fire brigade evacuate the residents of a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, January 21. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
4 / 24
Rescue workers walk on a road leading to the Hushan gold mine, where workers are trapped underground after the January 10 explosion, in Qixia, Shandong province, China January 21. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
5 / 24
The site of a suicide attack in a central market is seen in Baghdad, Iraq January 21. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
6 / 24
A paralyzed mouse is seen in a lab at Ruhr University, where scientists discovered a way to restore the ability to walk in mice that had been paralyzed after a complete spinal cord injury, in Bochum, Germany, January 21. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
7 / 24
With a portrait of former President Abraham Lincoln hanging in the background, President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus pandemic during a COVID-19 response event at the White House in Washington, January 21. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
8 / 24
People wave flags as they listen to the speeches of leaders during an anti-Israel rally organized by the religious and political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues, in Karachi, Pakistan January 21. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
9 / 24
A staff member wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfects the court after a match at the IHF Handball World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, January 21. Pool via REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
10 / 24
Mourners gather near the coffin of a man, who was killed in a twin suicide bombing attack in a central Baghdad market, during a funeral in Najaf, Iraq, January 21. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
11 / 24
Internally displaced Syrian boys play with snow, at a camp in Northern Aleppo countryside, Syria January 20. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
12 / 24
Senator Bernie Sanders sits socially distanced as he attends the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
13 / 24
Pharmacy staff members prepare COVID-19 vaccines, at STEAM Museum in Swindon, Britain, January 21. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
14 / 24
A black flamingo is seen in a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus January 21. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
15 / 24
A man surfs in the Mediterranean Sea amid a third national lockdown to fight the coronavirus crisis, in Ashkelon, Israel January 21. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
16 / 24
Acrobats perform inside of a closed bar to cheer passers-by amid the coronavirus outbreak in Prague, Czech Republic, January 21. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
17 / 24
A woman walks past a mural depicting President Joe Biden as Jesus addressing crowds of people titled 'The Saviour', created by artist Harry Greb in Rome, Italy, January 21. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
18 / 24
People participate in a beer yoga session, as the country eases the coronavirus restrictions, at a craft brewery in Phnom Penh, Cambodia January 19. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
19 / 24
A security guard wearing a protective face mask is reflected on the surface of an object, amid the coronavirus outbreak, at an observation deck in Tokyo, Japan January 22. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
20 / 24
People line up to get their nucleic acid test following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Beijing, China January 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
21 / 24
A general view shows the Oval Office as decorated for newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, January 21. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
22 / 24
Quinita Peterson, an art teacher who is classed in the 1B category, which includes teachers and childcare providers, receives the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, January 21. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
23 / 24
A woman walks past the shopfront of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton during an extended lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Frankfurt, Germany, January 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
24 / 24
