Top Photos of the Day

Dancers perform during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Betty Nelson, 81, who got in line at 6am, reads on her tablet while waiting for a coronavirus vaccine clinic run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe to open in Sequim, Washington. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with Sequim residents, was able to begin the first-come, first-served site earlier than other locations in the state due to its tribal sovereignty. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A woman takes part in a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A man falls off a sledge in Campbell Park, in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Law enforcement officers stand in front of participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
Jan 23, 2021; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event in Abu Dhabi. Jeff Bottari/via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
The airplane carrying two million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines against the coronavirus from India lands at Galeao Air Base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Fireflies light up inside a forest at Pitrufquen area, Temuco, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
William Mattox, 89, is offered a glass of champagne after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A dancer performs during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A border wall construction site is seen mostly abandoned after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Children wave through a window during a protest by Ultra-Orthodox Jews over the coronavirus restrictions in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A soldier rides a horse at Horse Guards Parade during snowfall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to U.S. President Joe Biden from London, Britain. DOWNING STREETCrown copyright

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
The statue of Winston Churchill is seen during snowfall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a woman during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
People wait in line to vote in Portugal's presidential election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police officers gather next to a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin as supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are expected to protest against his arrest in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A herd of deer walks through the snow in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
