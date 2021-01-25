Top Photos of the Day
Dancers perform during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Health workers are seen in protective gear inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area to contain a new outbreak of the coronavirus in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Betty Nelson, 81, who got in line at 6am, reads on her tablet while waiting for a coronavirus vaccine clinic run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe to open in Sequim, Washington. The tribe, which is sharing its excess vaccines with Sequim residents,...more
A woman takes part in a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Omsk, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A man falls off a sledge in Campbell Park, in Milton Keynes, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Law enforcement officers stand in front of participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Jan 23, 2021; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event in Abu Dhabi. Jeff Bottari/via USA TODAY Sports
The airplane carrying two million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines against the coronavirus from India lands at Galeao Air Base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fireflies light up inside a forest at Pitrufquen area, Temuco, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra Escobar
William Mattox, 89, is offered a glass of champagne after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Brightwater Senior Living community in Highland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dancer performs during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A border wall construction site is seen mostly abandoned after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Children wave through a window during a protest by Ultra-Orthodox Jews over the coronavirus restrictions in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A soldier rides a horse at Horse Guards Parade during snowfall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to U.S. President Joe Biden from London, Britain. DOWNING STREETCrown copyright
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The statue of Winston Churchill is seen during snowfall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Law enforcement officers detain a woman during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People wait in line to vote in Portugal's presidential election, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Police officers gather next to a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin as supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are expected to protest against his arrest in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A herd of deer walks through the snow in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Hong Kong neighborhood locked down after COVID outbreak
Hong Kong's government locked down Jordan, an area of Kowloon peninsula, after an outbreak of the coronavirus, saying 10,000 residents must stay home until they have been tested and the results largely determined.
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 150 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.
Inside Joe Biden's redecorated Oval Office
President Joe Biden's updated Oval Office includes nods to leaders in civil rights and labor, his Catholic faith and space exploration.
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
British streets submerged by Storm Christoph
Storm Christoph has caused widespread flooding in England and Wales forcing evacuations and road closures.
Americans witness beginning of Biden presidency
People across the U.S. mark the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from afar, with TV screenings and street protests.