Top Photos of the Day
A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
House impeachment managers walk the article of impeachment against former U.S. President Donald Trump through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
New U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin receives an elbow bump from Vice President Kamala Harris prior to being sworn in by Harris during a brief ceremony in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Robot Franziska cries because someone stands in its way while cleaning the floor as a replacement for the missing cleaning personnel due to the coronavirus pandemic during a three-week test phase at the Neuperlach hospital in Munich, Germany....more
A man washes himself under a hosepipe after his duty at a Laundry village in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Denmark's Morten Toft Olsen in action with Croatia's Igor Karacic during the IHF Handball World Championships in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Healthcare workers prepare to treat patients at the emergency hospital for coronavirus in Athletes Village, Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Farmers try to move baricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to strengthen American manufacturing during a brief appearance in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the U.S. National Guard wait to take tours of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A banner with a message for members of the U.S. Congress hangs over a popular thoroughfare to the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Medical workers hold roses given by members of the public at a coronavirus testing centre in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A view shows the deserted Iena Bridge near the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Sunlight hits frost-covered headstones in a graveyard amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Farmers prepare for a rally against the newly passed farm laws ahead of Republic Day at Singhu border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A protective suit lies on the ground at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Family members look as cemetery workers bury the body of Emilio Valencia, who died from the coronavirus on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Pilar Mazas, 90, resident at the elderly home Ballesol, sits after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Residents watch a movie during the Projeta Rocinha cultural project which projects movies, music clips and a health campaign on the rocks of Dois Irmaos mountain atop Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator holds a banner that reads "Oxygen breathes Brazil" during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS
Women watch the snow fall on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
A demonstrator wearing a face mask reading "Out Bolsonaro" takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
House impeachment managers led by Cheryl Johnson, clerk of the House of Representatives; and Timothy Blodgett, acting sergeant at Arms of the House, return to the house side after deliberating the article of impeachment against former President...more
