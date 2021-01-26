Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jan 26, 2021 | 7:40am EST

Top Photos of the Day

A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
1 / 25
House impeachment managers walk the article of impeachment against former U.S. President Donald Trump through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

House impeachment managers walk the article of impeachment against former U.S. President Donald Trump through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
House impeachment managers walk the article of impeachment against former U.S. President Donald Trump through the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
2 / 25
A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A patient suffering from the coronavirus breathes with a non-rebreather mask in an isolation room at a hospital in Bogor, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
3 / 25
New U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin receives an elbow bump from Vice President Kamala Harris prior to being sworn in by Harris during a brief ceremony in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

New U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin receives an elbow bump from Vice President Kamala Harris prior to being sworn in by Harris during a brief ceremony in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
New U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin receives an elbow bump from Vice President Kamala Harris prior to being sworn in by Harris during a brief ceremony in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 25
Robot Franziska cries because someone stands in its way while cleaning the floor as a replacement for the missing cleaning personnel due to the coronavirus pandemic during a three-week test phase at the Neuperlach hospital in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Robot Franziska cries because someone stands in its way while cleaning the floor as a replacement for the missing cleaning personnel due to the coronavirus pandemic during a three-week test phase at the Neuperlach hospital in Munich, Germany....more

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Robot Franziska cries because someone stands in its way while cleaning the floor as a replacement for the missing cleaning personnel due to the coronavirus pandemic during a three-week test phase at the Neuperlach hospital in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Close
5 / 25
A man washes himself under a hosepipe after his duty at a Laundry village in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man washes himself under a hosepipe after his duty at a Laundry village in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A man washes himself under a hosepipe after his duty at a Laundry village in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
6 / 25
Denmark's Morten Toft Olsen in action with Croatia's Igor Karacic during the IHF Handball World Championships in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Denmark's Morten Toft Olsen in action with Croatia's Igor Karacic during the IHF Handball World Championships in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Denmark's Morten Toft Olsen in action with Croatia's Igor Karacic during the IHF Handball World Championships in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
7 / 25
Healthcare workers prepare to treat patients at the emergency hospital for coronavirus in Athletes Village, Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Healthcare workers prepare to treat patients at the emergency hospital for coronavirus in Athletes Village, Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Healthcare workers prepare to treat patients at the emergency hospital for coronavirus in Athletes Village, Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Close
8 / 25
Farmers try to move baricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Farmers try to move baricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers try to move baricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
9 / 25
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to strengthen American manufacturing during a brief appearance in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to strengthen American manufacturing during a brief appearance in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to strengthen American manufacturing during a brief appearance in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 25
Members of the U.S. National Guard wait to take tours of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of the U.S. National Guard wait to take tours of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Members of the U.S. National Guard wait to take tours of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 25
A banner with a message for members of the U.S.  Congress hangs over a popular thoroughfare to the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A banner with a message for members of the U.S.  Congress hangs over a popular thoroughfare to the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A banner with a message for members of the U.S.  Congress hangs over a popular thoroughfare to the Capitol Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
12 / 25
Medical workers hold roses given by members of the public at a coronavirus testing centre in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Medical workers hold roses given by members of the public at a coronavirus testing centre in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Medical workers hold roses given by members of the public at a coronavirus testing centre in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
13 / 25
A view shows the deserted Iena Bridge near the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows the deserted Iena Bridge near the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A view shows the deserted Iena Bridge near the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 25
Sunlight hits frost-covered headstones in a graveyard amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sunlight hits frost-covered headstones in a graveyard amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Sunlight hits frost-covered headstones in a graveyard amid the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
15 / 25
Farmers prepare for a rally against the newly passed farm laws ahead of Republic Day at Singhu border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Farmers prepare for a rally against the newly passed farm laws ahead of Republic Day at Singhu border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Farmers prepare for a rally against the newly passed farm laws ahead of Republic Day at Singhu border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
16 / 25
A protective suit lies on the ground at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A protective suit lies on the ground at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A protective suit lies on the ground at a burial area provided by the government for the victims of the coronavirus at the Srengseng Sawah cemetery complex, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
17 / 25
Family members look as cemetery workers bury the body of Emilio Valencia, who died from the coronavirus on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico.  REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Family members look as cemetery workers bury the body of Emilio Valencia, who died from the coronavirus on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico.  REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Family members look as cemetery workers bury the body of Emilio Valencia, who died from the coronavirus on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico.  REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
18 / 25
Pilar Mazas, 90, resident at the elderly home Ballesol, sits after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Pilar Mazas, 90, resident at the elderly home Ballesol, sits after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Pilar Mazas, 90, resident at the elderly home Ballesol, sits after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
19 / 25
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Reena Jani, 34, a health worker, receives the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 25
Residents watch a movie during the Projeta Rocinha cultural project which projects movies, music clips and a health campaign on the rocks of Dois Irmaos mountain atop Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents watch a movie during the Projeta Rocinha cultural project which projects movies, music clips and a health campaign on the rocks of Dois Irmaos mountain atop Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
Residents watch a movie during the Projeta Rocinha cultural project which projects movies, music clips and a health campaign on the rocks of Dois Irmaos mountain atop Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
21 / 25
A demonstrator holds a banner that reads "Oxygen breathes Brazil" during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS

A demonstrator holds a banner that reads "Oxygen breathes Brazil" during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A demonstrator holds a banner that reads "Oxygen breathes Brazil" during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS
Close
22 / 25
Women watch the snow fall on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

Women watch the snow fall on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Women watch the snow fall on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
23 / 25
A demonstrator wearing a face mask reading "Out Bolsonaro" takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A demonstrator wearing a face mask reading "Out Bolsonaro" takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2021
A demonstrator wearing a face mask reading "Out Bolsonaro" takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
24 / 25
House impeachment managers led by Cheryl Johnson, clerk of the House of Representatives; and Timothy Blodgett, acting sergeant at Arms of the House, return to the house side after deliberating the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on accusations of inciting the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol, at the Capitol building in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

House impeachment managers led by Cheryl Johnson, clerk of the House of Representatives; and Timothy Blodgett, acting sergeant at Arms of the House, return to the house side after deliberating the article of impeachment against former President...more

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
House impeachment managers led by Cheryl Johnson, clerk of the House of Representatives; and Timothy Blodgett, acting sergeant at Arms of the House, return to the house side after deliberating the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on accusations of inciting the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol, at the Capitol building in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Jan 25 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 22 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 22 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 21 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms clash with police on India's Republic Day.

Presidential pets through the years

Presidential pets through the years

A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19, as the global death toll surpasses 2 million.

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

Seniors and residents of long-term care homes are among the groups prioritized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.

COVID-fighting robots

COVID-fighting robots

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Rioters looted stores, set fires and clashed with police in several Dutch cities on Sunday, resulting in more than 240 arrests, police and Dutch media reported.

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll nears 100,000

Nearly 11 months after the recording its first death, the UK has the world s fifth-worst official death toll and now battles more infectious variants of the coronavirus that scientists fear could be more deadly.

Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast