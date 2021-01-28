Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Victory Museum on the 77th anniversary since the Leningrad siege was lifted during the World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Victory Museum on the 77th anniversary since the Leningrad siege was lifted during the World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Victory Museum on the 77th anniversary since the Leningrad siege was lifted during the World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev
Elephants enjoy a rare snowstorm at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona. Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo

Elephants enjoy a rare snowstorm at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona. Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Elephants enjoy a rare snowstorm at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona. Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
A demonstrator gestures during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions, amid the spread of the coronavirus in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A demonstrator gestures during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions, amid the spread of the coronavirus in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A demonstrator gestures during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions, amid the spread of the coronavirus in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) gate is pictured on the site of the former Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, empty due to COVID-19 restrictions, before the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the camp, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) gate is pictured on the site of the former Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, empty due to COVID-19 restrictions, before the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the camp, in Oswiecim,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
The "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) gate is pictured on the site of the former Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, empty due to COVID-19 restrictions, before the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the camp, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An Extinction Rebellion activist hangs from a rope between trees at a makeshift camp, as others occupy tunnels under Euston Square Gardens, to protest against the HS2 high-speed railway in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

An Extinction Rebellion activist hangs from a rope between trees at a makeshift camp, as others occupy tunnels under Euston Square Gardens, to protest against the HS2 high-speed railway in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
An Extinction Rebellion activist hangs from a rope between trees at a makeshift camp, as others occupy tunnels under Euston Square Gardens, to protest against the HS2 high-speed railway in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Police forensic officers work outside the Wockhardt pharmaceutical plant in Wrexham, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Police forensic officers work outside the Wockhardt pharmaceutical plant in Wrexham, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Police forensic officers work outside the Wockhardt pharmaceutical plant in Wrexham, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A devotee lies down and prays inside a coffin to trick death and improve luck at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A devotee lies down and prays inside a coffin to trick death and improve luck at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A devotee lies down and prays inside a coffin to trick death and improve luck at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
U.S. National Guard troops walk up the  stairs in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

U.S. National Guard troops walk up the  stairs in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
U.S. National Guard troops walk up the  stairs in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
Swiss concept artists Frank and his twin-brother Patrik Riklin perform during the presentation of their "Fondation Riklin" project in Regensdorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss concept artists Frank and his twin-brother Patrik Riklin perform during the presentation of their "Fondation Riklin" project in Regensdorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Swiss concept artists Frank and his twin-brother Patrik Riklin perform during the presentation of their "Fondation Riklin" project in Regensdorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A devotee sits at the bank of Hanumante River as he offers prayers during the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee sits at the bank of Hanumante River as he offers prayers during the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A devotee sits at the bank of Hanumante River as he offers prayers during the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A towboat breaks the ice in central Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. Erik Martensson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

A towboat breaks the ice in central Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. Erik Martensson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A towboat breaks the ice in central Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. Erik Martensson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Family members of a victim of the coronavirus cry following a burial at a cemetery, in Batu Caves, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Family members of a victim of the coronavirus cry following a burial at a cemetery, in Batu Caves, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Family members of a victim of the coronavirus cry following a burial at a cemetery, in Batu Caves, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
