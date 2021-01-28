Top Photos of the Day
Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Victory Museum on the 77th anniversary since the Leningrad siege was lifted during the World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev
Elephants enjoy a rare snowstorm at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona. Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
A demonstrator gestures during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions, amid the spread of the coronavirus in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) gate is pictured on the site of the former Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, empty due to COVID-19 restrictions, before the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the camp, in Oswiecim,...more
Lila Blanks holds the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of the coronavirus, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An Extinction Rebellion activist hangs from a rope between trees at a makeshift camp, as others occupy tunnels under Euston Square Gardens, to protest against the HS2 high-speed railway in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Police forensic officers work outside the Wockhardt pharmaceutical plant in Wrexham, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A devotee lies down and prays inside a coffin to trick death and improve luck at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
U.S. National Guard troops walk up the stairs in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
Swiss concept artists Frank and his twin-brother Patrik Riklin perform during the presentation of their "Fondation Riklin" project in Regensdorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A devotee sits at the bank of Hanumante River as he offers prayers during the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A towboat breaks the ice in central Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. Erik Martensson/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Family members of a victim of the coronavirus cry following a burial at a cemetery, in Batu Caves, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Top Photos of the Day
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 150 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant on first anniversary of his death
Fans honor the basketball legend, who died a year ago alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside near Los Angeles.
The race to vaccinate the world
Countries around the world race to secure doses of COVID-19 vaccines, amid faster-spreading coronavirus variants, supply shortages and public fears about inoculation.
100 million cases and rising: Our global effort to contain COVID
Global coronavirus cases have surpassed 100 million as countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls.
Texas family mourns father lost to COVID
Gregory Dwayne Blanks, a husband, father of 7, car enthusiast and devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, is laid to rest after contracting the coronavirus.
Anti-lockdown protests around the world
From Amsterdam to Tripoli, protests against pandemic restrictions.
Our socially distanced society
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Women leaders of the world
A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.