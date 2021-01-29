Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Dentist Ilker Sentuerk and his assistant wear specialized FFP3 hoods as they treat a patient in their dental clinic, in Oberhausen, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot ash as seen from Kaliurang in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia.   Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
The U.S. Capitol Building can be seen from behind fencing with barbed wire in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Healthcare workers line up before receiving the first dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine in the Positivo event center at the Barigui Park in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A coyote walks past graveside mourners at the biggest cemetery in North America as it struggles under a backlog of coronavirus-related burials, with the usual 5-7 day wait period after death now stretched to more than a month at Rose Hill Memorial Park and Mortuary, during the outbreak of the coronavirus in California.  REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
The sun rises over downtown Los Angeles before expected heavy rains in California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A forensic technician works on the skeletal remains found during a search for clandestine graves by members of the State Prosecutor's office in the municipality of Guadalupe, in the Juarez Valley, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Safeway pharmacy manager Kel Fanny administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Linda Horst at a mass vaccination site at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington. "It's a relief," said Horst. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A devotee sits at the bank of Hanumante River as he offers prayers during the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A patient is carried to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Cascais Hospital in Cascais, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
People wait next to empty oxygen tanks to be recharged at a private supplier amid the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
People sled down a public sledding trail on Mount Uetliberg in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A full moon rises over the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Tug of War champion and farmer James Kehoe, 63, of Boley Tug of War Club trains at home in his barn with teammates after being nominated as the "greatest athlete of all time" for the World Games awards, in County Tipperary village of Boley, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Army soldiers stand guard as demonstrators set fire near a Lebanese politician's house, during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Vietnamese dentist Tran Phuong Thao and her husband Tran Minh Hieu kiss at their wedding ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
People wait in line for donations outside a food distribution facility in the Harlem section of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Lions are seen in their counpound at the Artis Amsterdam Royal Zoo in Amsterdam, Netherlands.   Artis Amsterdam Royal Zoo

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A devotee lies down and prays inside a coffin to trick death and improve luck at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Victory Museum on the 77th anniversary since the Leningrad siege was lifted during the World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Elephants enjoy a rare snowstorm at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona. Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
People line up to receive the coronavirus vaccine outside a closed down Debenhams store that is being used as a vaccination center in Folkestone, Kent, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
An Extinction Rebellion activist hangs from a rope between trees at a makeshift camp, as others occupy tunnels under Euston Square Gardens, to protest against the HS2 high-speed railway in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
U.S. National Guard troops walk up the  stairs in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A staff member in a protective suit walks outside the hotel where members of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus are quarantined, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Swiss concept artists Frank and his twin-brother Patrik Riklin perform during the presentation of their "Fondation Riklin" project in Regensdorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
