Top Photos of the Day
Dentist Ilker Sentuerk and his assistant wear specialized FFP3 hoods as they treat a patient in their dental clinic, in Oberhausen, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot ash as seen from Kaliurang in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah
The U.S. Capitol Building can be seen from behind fencing with barbed wire in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Healthcare workers line up before receiving the first dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine in the Positivo event center at the Barigui Park in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the verdict restricting abortion rights in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A coyote walks past graveside mourners at the biggest cemetery in North America as it struggles under a backlog of coronavirus-related burials, with the usual 5-7 day wait period after death now stretched to more than a month at Rose Hill Memorial...more
The sun rises over downtown Los Angeles before expected heavy rains in California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A forensic technician works on the skeletal remains found during a search for clandestine graves by members of the State Prosecutor's office in the municipality of Guadalupe, in the Juarez Valley, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Safeway pharmacy manager Kel Fanny administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Linda Horst at a mass vaccination site at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington. "It's a relief," said Horst. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
A devotee sits at the bank of Hanumante River as he offers prayers during the first day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A patient is carried to the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Cascais Hospital in Cascais, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
People wait next to empty oxygen tanks to be recharged at a private supplier amid the coronavirus outbreak in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
People sled down a public sledding trail on Mount Uetliberg in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A full moon rises over the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Tug of War champion and farmer James Kehoe, 63, of Boley Tug of War Club trains at home in his barn with teammates after being nominated as the "greatest athlete of all time" for the World Games awards, in County Tipperary village of Boley, Ireland. ...more
Army soldiers stand guard as demonstrators set fire near a Lebanese politician's house, during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Vietnamese dentist Tran Phuong Thao and her husband Tran Minh Hieu kiss at their wedding ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
People wait in line for donations outside a food distribution facility in the Harlem section of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Lions are seen in their counpound at the Artis Amsterdam Royal Zoo in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Artis Amsterdam Royal Zoo
Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A devotee lies down and prays inside a coffin to trick death and improve luck at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Victory Museum on the 77th anniversary since the Leningrad siege was lifted during the World War Two, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev
Elephants enjoy a rare snowstorm at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona. Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link during a court hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People line up to receive the coronavirus vaccine outside a closed down Debenhams store that is being used as a vaccination center in Folkestone, Kent, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
An Extinction Rebellion activist hangs from a rope between trees at a makeshift camp, as others occupy tunnels under Euston Square Gardens, to protest against the HS2 high-speed railway in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
U.S. National Guard troops walk up the stairs in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Al Drago
Family members carry the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus at a cemetery, in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
A staff member in a protective suit walks outside the hotel where members of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus are quarantined, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Swiss concept artists Frank and his twin-brother Patrik Riklin perform during the presentation of their "Fondation Riklin" project in Regensdorf, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland. REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Violent protests in locked-down Lebanon
Clashes continue between security forces and protesters angry over a strict lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy.
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 150 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Protesters march as Poland puts into effect new abortion restrictions
Poland's government put into effect on Wednesday a constitutional court decision banning terminations of pregnancies with foetal defects, as conservative policies increasingly take root in one of Europe's most devout Catholic countries.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Life and death on the frontlines of the pandemic
Global coronavirus cases have surpassed 100 million as countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls.
Inside Biden's first week as president
Images from the first week of the new Biden administration.
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant on first anniversary of his death
Fans honor the basketball legend, who died a year ago alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside near Los Angeles.
The race to vaccinate the world
Countries around the world race to secure doses of COVID-19 vaccines, amid faster-spreading coronavirus variants, supply shortages and public fears about inoculation.