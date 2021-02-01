Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A visitor walks around the Washington Monument while holding an umbrella during a snow storm in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
A participant shows a peace sign as he is detained by Law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Ultra Orthodox Jews take part in a funeral of a Jewish spiritual leader amid the coronavirus restrictions in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
A woman wearing a protective mask walks on an empty Croisette during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m to 6 a.m, due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus in Cannes, France.   REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
A tattoo is seen on an arm of a man, as he receives a dose of the AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, at the vaccination centre in the Newcastle Eagles Community Arena, in Newcastle upon Tyne, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2021
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
A municipal worker pushes himself up from a freshly dug grave at the El Centinela cemetery, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Mexicali, Baja California state, Mexico. REUTERS/Victor Medina

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden gives his wife, first lady Jill Biden a kiss goodbye before departing the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
Members of the "Manif Pour Tous" (Demonstration For All), dressed as French Republic's symbol Marianne, attend a protest against medically assisted procreation PMA, surrogate motherhood GPA and the bioethics bill in front of the Health Ministry in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a man during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
A cart sits outside of the office of U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) after she requested to move her office because says she feels unsafe sharing a hallway with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
A health official prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination centre at Hartlepool Town Hall, amid the outbreak of coronavirus in Hartlepool, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Police officers detain a person during a demonstration against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium. . REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Women prepare meals at a site of a protest against the farm laws in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2021
A woman gestures in front of law enforcement officers during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Tennis star Rafael Nadal of Spain practices at Melbourne Park in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Manchester City's Ellen White celebrates scoring their third goal against West Ham United in Manchester, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith     T

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Taliyah Brooks of the U.S. in action during the Women's Long Jump at the ISTAF Dusseldorf Athletics Indoor Meeting in Dusseldorf, Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Martin Meissner

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
A municipal worker disinfects Eleftheria square, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2021
An anti-abortion activist looks on during the 48th Annual March for Life in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
A general view shows a section of the border fence between Mexico and United States at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
A man wearing a face mask sleeps at a park near a banner reading "The use of face masks is mandatory in our municipality", amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Tlacolula de Matamoros, Oaxaca state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2021
Employees of a dress shop empty water buckets as they clean their flooded store after rising floods due to heavy rainfall and melting snow hit the town of Buedingen near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2021
The sun sets on Loch Tay at Kenmore, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2021
