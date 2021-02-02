Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Anti-Thai government protester throws a liquid during a clash with riot police after protesters showed up at a rally for Myanmar's democracy outside the embassy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Punxsutawney Phil's handler A.J. Dereume holds the famous groundhog on the 135th Groundhog Day at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A pedestrian walks past snow-covered taxis during a snow storm, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.   REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
A man pulls a bin with Usman Khan, 29, dressed up as Charlie Chaplin during a street performance in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2021
A man runs in Riverside Park during a winter storm on the upper west side of Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. Press service of Moscow City Court/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A funeral director makes final checks on a deceased person ahead of her funeral in the chapel of rest at W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors in Sidcup, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in south east London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan hold photos of Aung San Suu Kyi as they rally against Myanmar's military after seizing power from a democratically elected civilian government and arresting its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at United Nations University in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
A cat sits inside the Colosseum as it reopens after the coronavirus restrictions were eased in Lazio region, Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Lyubov Morekhodova, aged 79, skates on ice-covered Lake Baikal in Irkutsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Brazilian judo coach, Diego Neves da Silva, 24, who suffers from the coronavirus receives help from his friend, Paulo Vitor da Silva, at his home in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
A snowman stands along the West Wing driveway following a snow storm, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
A view shows the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises after days of rainy weather in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
A couple walks over the Williamsburg Bridge into Manhattan during a snow storm in New York.  REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Children sled on the steps of Federal Hall on Wall St. across from the New York Stock Exchange during a snow storm in Manhattan.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
People walk with a dog next to Terris Novalis sculptures during snowfall in Consett, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
