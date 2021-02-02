Top Photos of the Day
Anti-Thai government protester throws a liquid during a clash with riot police after protesters showed up at a rally for Myanmar's democracy outside the embassy, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Punxsutawney Phil's handler A.J. Dereume holds the famous groundhog on the 135th Groundhog Day at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. REUTERS/Alan Freed
A pedestrian walks past snow-covered taxis during a snow storm, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man pulls a bin with Usman Khan, 29, dressed up as Charlie Chaplin during a street performance in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Myanmar soldiers are seen inside City Hall in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
A man runs in Riverside Park during a winter storm on the upper west side of Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. Press service of Moscow City Court/via REUTERS
A funeral director makes final checks on a deceased person ahead of her funeral in the chapel of rest at W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors in Sidcup, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in south east London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan hold photos of Aung San Suu Kyi as they rally against Myanmar's military after seizing power from a democratically elected civilian government and arresting its leader Aung San Suu Kyi, at United Nations...more
A cat sits inside the Colosseum as it reopens after the coronavirus restrictions were eased in Lazio region, Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Lyubov Morekhodova, aged 79, skates on ice-covered Lake Baikal in Irkutsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov
Brazilian judo coach, Diego Neves da Silva, 24, who suffers from the coronavirus receives help from his friend, Paulo Vitor da Silva, at his home in Manaus, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A snowman stands along the West Wing driveway following a snow storm, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A view shows the Zouave statue as the Seine River rises after days of rainy weather in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A couple walks over the Williamsburg Bridge into Manhattan during a snow storm in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Children sled on the steps of Federal Hall on Wall St. across from the New York Stock Exchange during a snow storm in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People walk with a dog next to Terris Novalis sculptures during snowfall in Consett, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Violent protests in locked-down Lebanon
Clashes continue between security forces and protesters angry over a strict lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow
A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.
Kawaii Monster Cafe claimed by COVID
The iconic cafe and show venue that symbolizes Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo after business dried up following the COVID-19 pandemic.
London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge
With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated or buried, the mortuaries at W. Uden & Sons are packed with coffins, but funeral director Matthew Uden said he refused to be numbed by the escalating toll: "These are people's loved ones, they're not numbers."
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar s military seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected government.
Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
Riot police broke up protests across Russia in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detaining more than 5,000 people who had braved the bitter cold and the threat of prosecution to demand he be set free.
Photos of the month: January
Our top photos from January 2021.
Life in locked down South Africa
South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 infections and deaths on the continent, and is now facing a troubling new variant of the virus that has been shown to evade antibody protection in lab studies.
America's COVID deaths surge as vaccines roll out
The United States is scrambling to inoculate most Americans by summertime, as the incoming Biden administration races to curb a pandemic it warns could still get worse.
With fresh reinforcements, Indian farmers face off with police
Thousands of Indian farmers marched overnight to reinforce protesting colleagues camping out on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, to press the government to withdraw three new farm laws that they say will hurt their livelihoods.