Top Photos of the Day

A view shows a ruined church in the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Following the military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, the village was divided into two parts: the Azeri forces stayed in the upper western end and those ethnic Armenians who did not flee live now in the east, reinforced by armed units. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

