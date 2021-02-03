Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died on January 7 from injuries he sustained while protecting the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 attack on the building, as he lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Indian Air Force (IAF) Sarang helicopter team performs during the "Aero India 2021" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Sledders enjoy the snow during a snow storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A man waves as volunteers hand out the COVID-19 home test kits to residents, in Goldsworth and St Johns, in Woking, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accused of flouting the terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia. Press service of Moscow City Court/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
General view of empty plates placed by activists of the Rio de Paz (Rio in Peace) non-governmental organization during a protest asking for the extension of emergency aid by the federal government, in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicles are seen buried in snow in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Punxsutawney Phil's handler A.J. Dereume holds the famous groundhog after Phil saw his shadow at Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
U.S. border patrol agents stand near the location of halted construction along the U.S. Border wall with Mexico as an unfinished  section is shown on Otay Mountain, east of San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
France's Gael Monfils in action during his group stage match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Cup in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A Palestinian worker sorts scrap metals in preparation for exports, at a scrap yard east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A man removes slush from the street in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A view shows a ruined church in the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Following the military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, the village was divided into two parts: the Azeri forces stayed in the upper western end and those ethnic Armenians who did not flee live now in the east, reinforced by armed units. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to sign executive orders on immigration at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Myanmar soldier sits inside a military vehicle in front of a Hindu temple in the downtown area, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Laura Schulman and her daughter Cleo ride a standing sled as her husband Nev and son Bo Schulman follow behind in New York's Central Park. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Tanguy Abilabou, 27, rubs the foot of his nephew, Landry Nion, 9, after his open-heart surgery by the French association "La Chaine de l'Espoir" at the Central Hospital Tengandogo in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Law enforcement officers detain a protester during a demonstration in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for violating the terms of his parole, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. A placard reads: "Mum, I don't like the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN)". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A bus makes its way through Chinatown after heavy snowfall in Manhattan.  REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
