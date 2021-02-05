Top Photos of the Day
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) waits for an elevator prior to a vote in the U.S. House of Representives on a Democratic-backed resolution that would punish Taylor Greene for her incendiary remarks supporting violence against...more
Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man watches TV as he sits in an observation after receiving a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at an auditorium, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination center in Ahmedabad, India. ...more
People eat at a Taco restaurant outside in a covered enclosure in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A statue of a kangaroo is seen outside a house destroyed by a bushfire on Dinsdale Road, Gidgegannup in Perth, Australia. AAP Image/Richard Wainwright
People wait to receive doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus at the basket ball court at the River Plate stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Seagulls fly over the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of rainy weather in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pro-government activists gather near the portrait of Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, also known as K.P. Oli, during a mass gathering in his support, after the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A fisherman paddles a wooden boat as dead fish are seen at Maninjau lake in Agam regency, West Sumatra province. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra
A nurse carries glasses with samples of breast milk for babies infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the coronavirus neo-natal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Migrants from Haiti walk across the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The remnants of a kiss is seen on a mirror ahead of the Tampa Bay area weekend NFL' Super Bowl LV at the Oz Ladies' & Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Healthcare workers showing Three Finger Salute pose for photo in Yangon, Myanmar. HNIN YI WIN via REUTERS
Migrants from Central America run away from a member of the Mexican National Guard to cross Rio Bravo river and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Monitors display deceased MTA workers as a tribute at Fulton St subway station in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lightning illuminates the sky above the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) mimics holding a gun next to an enlarged Tweet as he speaks during debate ahead of a House of Representatives vote on a Democratic-backed resolution that would punish Republican congresswoman Marjorie...more
A shadow of a protester affiliated with a faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party is cast on the party flag during a general strike against the appointment of dozens of officials to constitutional bodies saying due process of law was not...more
France's Gael Monfils in action during his group stage match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Cup in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A Palestinian worker sorts scrap metals in preparation for exports, at a scrap yard east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man leans against a closed dining area at Grand Central Market, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An employee from Chile's National Fisheries and Aquaculature Service (SERNAPESCA) looks at dead fish washed up on shore, in Horcones, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A view shows a ruined church in the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Following the military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, the village was divided into two parts: the Azeri forces...more
Indian Air Force (IAF) Sarang helicopter team performs during the "Aero India 2021" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests against military coup spread across Myanmar
A campaign of civil disobedience grows after Myanmar's military coup, as residents smash pots and pans, march on the streets, wear red ribbons and flash the 'Hunger Games' salute.
Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs threatened by pandemic
The future is in doubt for a Thai shelter that looks after more than 600 dogs, some paralyzed and disabled, after the coronavirus pandemic led to a 40% drop in donations and slashed the number of foreign visitors.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pandemic upends life for Irish pub owner-turned-undertaker
In Ireland, where many bar owners historically juggle careers as funeral directors, Jasper Murphy now spends his days serving takeout from his shuttered establishment and preparing coffins for funerals.
Britain mourns pandemic 'hero' Captain Tom Moore
Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for healthcare workers and offered a message of hope and self-sacrifice during the lockdown, died after suffering pneumonia and COVID-19.
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
Brazil starts vaccinating Amazon River residents
Health workers sped along the Amazon to start vaccinating riverside communities, bringing hope to a region hard hit by COVID-19 and now facing a lethal surge driven by a new Brazilian variant of coronavirus.
SpaceX rocket explodes after test launch
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch in Texas.
Police officer killed in Capitol siege lies in honor
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, killed when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, lays in honor in the building's rotunda.