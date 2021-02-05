Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) waits for an elevator prior to a vote in the U.S. House of Representives on a Democratic-backed resolution that would punish Taylor Greene for her incendiary remarks supporting violence against Democrats, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Disabled dogs in mobility aids run during a daily walk at The Man That Rescues Dogs Foundation in Chonburi, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A man watches TV as he sits in an observation after receiving a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at an auditorium, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination center in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
People eat at a Taco restaurant outside in a covered enclosure in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A statue of a kangaroo is seen outside a house destroyed by a bushfire on Dinsdale Road, Gidgegannup in Perth, Australia.   AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
People wait to receive doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus at the basket ball court at the River Plate stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Seagulls fly over the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of rainy weather in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Pro-government activists gather near the portrait of Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, also known as K.P. Oli, during a mass gathering in his support, after the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
A fisherman paddles a wooden boat as dead fish are seen at Maninjau lake in Agam regency, West Sumatra province.  Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
A nurse carries glasses with samples of breast milk for babies infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the coronavirus neo-natal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Migrants from Haiti walk across the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
The remnants of a kiss is seen on a mirror ahead of the Tampa Bay area weekend NFL' Super Bowl LV at the Oz Ladies' & Gentlemen's Nightclub in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
Healthcare workers showing Three Finger Salute pose for photo in Yangon, Myanmar. HNIN YI WIN via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Migrants from Central America run away from a member of the Mexican National Guard to cross Rio Bravo river and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Monitors display deceased MTA workers as a tribute at Fulton St subway station in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Lightning illuminates the sky above the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) mimics holding a gun next to an enlarged Tweet as he speaks during debate ahead of a House of Representatives vote on a Democratic-backed resolution that would punish Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, in this frame grab from video shot inside the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington. House TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A shadow of a protester affiliated with a faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party is cast on the party flag during a general strike against the appointment of dozens of officials to constitutional bodies saying due process of law was not fulfilled in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
France's Gael Monfils in action during his group stage match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Cup in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A Palestinian worker sorts scrap metals in preparation for exports, at a scrap yard east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A man leans against a closed dining area at Grand Central Market, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
An employee from Chile's National Fisheries and Aquaculature Service (SERNAPESCA) looks at dead fish washed up on shore, in Horcones, Chile.  REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A view shows a ruined church in the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Following the military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh and a further signing of a ceasefire deal, the village was divided into two parts: the Azeri forces stayed in the upper western end and those ethnic Armenians who did not flee live now in the east, reinforced by armed units. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Indian Air Force (IAF) Sarang helicopter team performs during the "Aero India 2021" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
