Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Feb 8, 2021 | 8:41am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Snowmen are seen on a snow-covered car during snowfall in Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Snowmen are seen on a snow-covered car during snowfall in Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Snowmen are seen on a snow-covered car during snowfall in Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Close
1 / 27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and his family celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and his family celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and his family celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Close
2 / 27
Migrants from Central America run away from members of the Mexican National Guard to cross Rio Bravo river and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America run away from members of the Mexican National Guard to cross Rio Bravo river and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
Migrants from Central America run away from members of the Mexican National Guard to cross Rio Bravo river and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
3 / 27
The Weeknd performs during the Super bowl halftime show. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Weeknd performs during the Super bowl halftime show. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
The Weeknd performs during the Super bowl halftime show. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 27
A nursing home resident receives a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine as Chile starts to vaccinate elderly people living in nursing homes in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A nursing home resident receives a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine as Chile starts to vaccinate elderly people living in nursing homes in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
A nursing home resident receives a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine as Chile starts to vaccinate elderly people living in nursing homes in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
5 / 27
A girl walks through a flooded road with red water due to the dye-waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Harviyan Perdana Putra

A girl walks through a flooded road with red water due to the dye-waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Harviyan Perdana Putra

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
A girl walks through a flooded road with red water due to the dye-waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Harviyan Perdana Putra
Close
6 / 27
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens to remarks during a virtual roundtable with participants from local Black Chambers of Commerce from across the country to discuss the American Rescue Plan at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens to remarks during a virtual roundtable with participants from local Black Chambers of Commerce from across the country to discuss the American Rescue Plan at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens to remarks during a virtual roundtable with participants from local Black Chambers of Commerce from across the country to discuss the American Rescue Plan at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 27
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Anna Arutyunova during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Anna Arutyunova during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Anna Arutyunova during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 27
Eyad Alsous and Zugneily Santana, both from Florida, kiss under an umbrella as snow falls in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Eyad Alsous and Zugneily Santana, both from Florida, kiss under an umbrella as snow falls in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Eyad Alsous and Zugneily Santana, both from Florida, kiss under an umbrella as snow falls in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl LV. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl LV. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl LV. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 27
Mourners carry remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect, who were killed by Islamic State militants, after they were exhumed from a mass grave, to bury them in Kojo, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Mourners carry remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect, who were killed by Islamic State militants, after they were exhumed from a mass grave, to bury them in Kojo, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Mourners carry remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect, who were killed by Islamic State militants, after they were exhumed from a mass grave, to bury them in Kojo, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
12 / 27
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes thorwos a missed pass in the second half of the Super Bowl. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes thorwos a missed pass in the second half of the Super Bowl. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes thorwos a missed pass in the second half of the Super Bowl. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 27
A person sleeps next to empty oxygen tanks to save a spot in the queue, as the supplier refills a tank per person and attends only up to 60 people a day, during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Callao, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

A person sleeps next to empty oxygen tanks to save a spot in the queue, as the supplier refills a tank per person and attends only up to 60 people a day, during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Callao, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
A person sleeps next to empty oxygen tanks to save a spot in the queue, as the supplier refills a tank per person and attends only up to 60 people a day, during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Callao, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Close
14 / 27
People wear carnival masks by the Bridge of Sighs to celebrate Venice's annual colorful carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People wear carnival masks by the Bridge of Sighs to celebrate Venice's annual colorful carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
People wear carnival masks by the Bridge of Sighs to celebrate Venice's annual colorful carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
15 / 27
A man, pulled by a car, enjoys a wakeboard ride through flooded meadows in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man, pulled by a car, enjoys a wakeboard ride through flooded meadows in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
A man, pulled by a car, enjoys a wakeboard ride through flooded meadows in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
16 / 27
Farmers climb up a hill as they take part in a three-hour "chakka jam," or road blockade, as part of protests against farm laws on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Farmers climb up a hill as they take part in a three-hour "chakka jam," or road blockade, as part of protests against farm laws on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Farmers climb up a hill as they take part in a three-hour "chakka jam," or road blockade, as part of protests against farm laws on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 27
Workers clean a giant Buddha statue at a temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, following the coronavirus in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah

Workers clean a giant Buddha statue at a temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, following the coronavirus in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Workers clean a giant Buddha statue at a temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, following the coronavirus in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah
Close
18 / 27
Afghan security forces inspect near a dead body of a victim after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces inspect near a dead body of a victim after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Afghan security forces inspect near a dead body of a victim after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
19 / 27
Demonstrators protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Demonstrators protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 27
Miley Cyrus performs at a Super Bowl pregame party for healthcare workers in Tampa. Doug Benc via USA TODAY Sports

Miley Cyrus performs at a Super Bowl pregame party for healthcare workers in Tampa. Doug Benc via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Miley Cyrus performs at a Super Bowl pregame party for healthcare workers in Tampa. Doug Benc via USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 27
A person falls down stairs while sledding in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person falls down stairs while sledding in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A person falls down stairs while sledding in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
22 / 27
Teddy bears belonging to migrant girls are seen in the Rio Bravo river after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Teddy bears belonging to migrant girls are seen in the Rio Bravo river after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
Teddy bears belonging to migrant girls are seen in the Rio Bravo river after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
23 / 27
Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2021
Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Close
24 / 27
Participants ride down a slope during the "Sunnyfest" festival of unusual sledges in the town of Mamadysh in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov

Participants ride down a slope during the "Sunnyfest" festival of unusual sledges in the town of Mamadysh in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Participants ride down a slope during the "Sunnyfest" festival of unusual sledges in the town of Mamadysh in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov
Close
25 / 27
Cut-out photographs of fans fill some of the seats to maintain social distancing at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cut-out photographs of fans fill some of the seats to maintain social distancing at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Cut-out photographs of fans fill some of the seats to maintain social distancing at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
26 / 27
A model has her make-up applied backstage at the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A model has her make-up applied backstage at the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
A model has her make-up applied backstage at the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 05 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 05 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 04 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 03 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Hundreds missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Hundreds missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Rescuers searched for more than 200 people missing in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.

Best of Super Bowl LV

Best of Super Bowl LV

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The Weeknd performs at Super Bowl halftime show

The Weeknd performs at Super Bowl halftime show

The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to the Super Bowl halftime show.

Protests against military coup spread across Myanmar

Protests against military coup spread across Myanmar

A campaign of civil disobedience grows after Myanmar's military coup, as residents smash pots and pans, march on the streets, wear red ribbons and flash the 'Hunger Games' salute.

Pink is the new black at anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

Pink is the new black at anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

They call themselves "The Pink Front", and participate in anti-Netanyahu protests held across Israel each Saturday.

Classic Super Bowl moments

Classic Super Bowl moments

Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.

Memorable Super Bowl halftime shows

Memorable Super Bowl halftime shows

Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performances.

Protests against military coup spread across Myanmar

Protests against military coup spread across Myanmar

A campaign of civil disobedience grows after Myanmar's military coup, as residents smash pots and pans, march on the streets, wear red ribbons and flash the 'Hunger Games' salute.

Tampa's popular strip clubs eerily quiet ahead of Super Bowl

Tampa's popular strip clubs eerily quiet ahead of Super Bowl

Clubs sit empty in the city sometimes called the "strip club capital of the world," as the Super Bowl comes to town amid the pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast