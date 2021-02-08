Top Photos of the Day
Snowmen are seen on a snow-covered car during snowfall in Dortmund, Germany. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and his family celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Migrants from Central America run away from members of the Mexican National Guard to cross Rio Bravo river and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The Weeknd performs during the Super bowl halftime show. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A nursing home resident receives a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine as Chile starts to vaccinate elderly people living in nursing homes in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A girl walks through a flooded road with red water due to the dye-waste from cloth factories, in Pekalongan, Central Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Harviyan Perdana Putra
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens to remarks during a virtual roundtable with participants from local Black Chambers of Commerce from across the country to discuss the American Rescue Plan at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Anna Arutyunova during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Eyad Alsous and Zugneily Santana, both from Florida, kiss under an umbrella as snow falls in Times Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl LV. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mourners carry remains of people from the minority Yazidi sect, who were killed by Islamic State militants, after they were exhumed from a mass grave, to bury them in Kojo, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes thorwos a missed pass in the second half of the Super Bowl. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A person sleeps next to empty oxygen tanks to save a spot in the queue, as the supplier refills a tank per person and attends only up to 60 people a day, during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Callao, Peru. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
People wear carnival masks by the Bridge of Sighs to celebrate Venice's annual colorful carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man, pulled by a car, enjoys a wakeboard ride through flooded meadows in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Farmers climb up a hill as they take part in a three-hour "chakka jam," or road blockade, as part of protests against farm laws on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers clean a giant Buddha statue at a temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, following the coronavirus in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah
Afghan security forces inspect near a dead body of a victim after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Demonstrators protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Miley Cyrus performs at a Super Bowl pregame party for healthcare workers in Tampa. Doug Benc via USA TODAY Sports
A person falls down stairs while sledding in Central Park as snow falls in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Teddy bears belonging to migrant girls are seen in the Rio Bravo river after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Participants ride down a slope during the "Sunnyfest" festival of unusual sledges in the town of Mamadysh in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov
Cut-out photographs of fans fill some of the seats to maintain social distancing at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A model has her make-up applied backstage at the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kyiv. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hundreds missing after Himalayan glacier bursts
Rescuers searched for more than 200 people missing in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.
Best of Super Bowl LV
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.
The Weeknd performs at Super Bowl halftime show
The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to the Super Bowl halftime show.
Protests against military coup spread across Myanmar
A campaign of civil disobedience grows after Myanmar's military coup, as residents smash pots and pans, march on the streets, wear red ribbons and flash the 'Hunger Games' salute.
Pink is the new black at anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel
They call themselves "The Pink Front", and participate in anti-Netanyahu protests held across Israel each Saturday.
Classic Super Bowl moments
Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.
Memorable Super Bowl halftime shows
Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performances.
Protests against military coup spread across Myanmar
A campaign of civil disobedience grows after Myanmar's military coup, as residents smash pots and pans, march on the streets, wear red ribbons and flash the 'Hunger Games' salute.
Tampa's popular strip clubs eerily quiet ahead of Super Bowl
Clubs sit empty in the city sometimes called the "strip club capital of the world," as the Super Bowl comes to town amid the pandemic.