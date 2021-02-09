Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Feb 9, 2021 | 7:44am EST

Top Photos of the Day

The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing. ...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
1 / 25
Former President Donald Trump looks on at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Former President Donald Trump looks on at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Former President Donald Trump looks on at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
2 / 25
Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 25
One of the two eighteen-month-old twin pandas plays in snow at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

One of the two eighteen-month-old twin pandas plays in snow at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
One of the two eighteen-month-old twin pandas plays in snow at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 25
A woman lifts a funeral display into a car in the flower district ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman lifts a funeral display into a car in the flower district ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A woman lifts a funeral display into a car in the flower district ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 25
Police officers detain an activist of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against farm laws in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Police officers detain an activist of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against farm laws in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Police officers detain an activist of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against farm laws in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 25
People walk with a dog past deer during snowfall as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Sevenoaks, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People walk with a dog past deer during snowfall as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Sevenoaks, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
People walk with a dog past deer during snowfall as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Sevenoaks, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 25
Rescue workers on small boats help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Rescue workers on small boats help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Rescue workers on small boats help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
8 / 25
A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 25
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
10 / 25
A woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle with a child in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

A woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle with a child in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle with a child in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 25
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Australia's Maddison Inglis at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Australia's Maddison Inglis at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Australia's Maddison Inglis at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
12 / 25
People wear carnival masks by the Bridge of Sighs to celebrate Venice's annual colorful carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People wear carnival masks by the Bridge of Sighs to celebrate Venice's annual colorful carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
People wear carnival masks by the Bridge of Sighs to celebrate Venice's annual colorful carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
13 / 25
Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Close
14 / 25
Municipal workers rest as they remove snow during  snowfall in central Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Municipal workers rest as they remove snow during  snowfall in central Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Municipal workers rest as they remove snow during  snowfall in central Kyiv, Ukraine.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 25
People join a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

People join a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
People join a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 25
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
17 / 25
Police officers detain a man during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Police officers detain a man during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Police officers detain a man during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Close
18 / 25
Spain's Rafael Nadal tries to make a butterfly fly from his hand during his first round match against Serbia's Laslo Djere at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Spain's Rafael Nadal tries to make a butterfly fly from his hand during his first round match against Serbia's Laslo Djere at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Spain's Rafael Nadal tries to make a butterfly fly from his hand during his first round match against Serbia's Laslo Djere at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
19 / 25
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits SureScreen Diagnostics in Derby, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits SureScreen Diagnostics in Derby, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits SureScreen Diagnostics in Derby, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
20 / 25
A resident stands at the window of his house in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A resident stands at the window of his house in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A resident stands at the window of his house in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
21 / 25
A woman takes a photo of a snow covered tree in the Franconian Lake District near Pleinfeld, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

A woman takes a photo of a snow covered tree in the Franconian Lake District near Pleinfeld, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A woman takes a photo of a snow covered tree in the Franconian Lake District near Pleinfeld, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Close
22 / 25
Workers clean a giant Buddha statue at a temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, following the coronavirus in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah

Workers clean a giant Buddha statue at a temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, following the coronavirus in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Workers clean a giant Buddha statue at a temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, following the coronavirus in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah
Close
23 / 25
Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. in action during  his first round match against Australia's Alex de Minaur at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. in action during  his first round match against Australia's Alex de Minaur at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. in action during  his first round match against Australia's Alex de Minaur at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kelly Defina
Close
24 / 25
Participants ride down a slope during the "Sunnyfest" festival of unusual sledges in the town of Mamadysh in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov

Participants ride down a slope during the "Sunnyfest" festival of unusual sledges in the town of Mamadysh in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Participants ride down a slope during the "Sunnyfest" festival of unusual sledges in the town of Mamadysh in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 08 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 05 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 05 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 04 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Myanmar police fire to disperse protest as demonstrations spread

Myanmar police fire to disperse protest as demonstrations spread

Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade against a military coup.

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

'Float houses' fill the Mardi Gras void in New Orleans

'Float houses' fill the Mardi Gras void in New Orleans

Homeowners in New Orleans have decorated houses to resemble Mardi Gras parade floats after parades were canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Masked revelers celebrate in Venice despite canceled carnival

Masked revelers celebrate in Venice despite canceled carnival

Protective face masks were swapped for traditional ones in a muted start to the Venice Carnival, even as events were cancelled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Yazidis slain by Islamic State seven years ago finally buried in Iraq

Yazidis slain by Islamic State seven years ago finally buried in Iraq

Seven years ago, Islamic State fighters slaughtered hundreds of residents in a northern Iraq town and dumped them in mass graves. Now, 104 of the victims have been identified by DNA samples and laid to rest in their native village of Kojo, which remains in ruins and uninhabited.

Southwest France hit by heavy floods

Southwest France hit by heavy floods

Torrential rain has forced the evacuation of hundreds in southwestern France and put several other regions, including Paris, on flood alert.

Tiny patients fight COVID in Mexico neonatal ward

Tiny patients fight COVID in Mexico neonatal ward

Newborn babies and their mothers suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico.

Best of Super Bowl LV

Best of Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Bucccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Myanmar police warn protesters to disperse or face force

Myanmar police warn protesters to disperse or face force

Myanmar police warn protesters to disperse or face force shortly after state television signaled impending action to stifle mass demonstrations.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast