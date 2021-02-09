Top Photos of the Day
The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing. ...more
Former President Donald Trump looks on at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
One of the two eighteen-month-old twin pandas plays in snow at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman lifts a funeral display into a car in the flower district ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police officers detain an activist of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against farm laws in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People walk with a dog past deer during snowfall as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Sevenoaks, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rescue workers on small boats help residents in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle with a child in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Australia's Maddison Inglis at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People wear carnival masks by the Bridge of Sighs to celebrate Venice's annual colorful carnival, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Thikran Kamiran Yousif, 22, visits his father's grave in Kojo, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Municipal workers rest as they remove snow during snowfall in central Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People join a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Police officers detain a man during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Spain's Rafael Nadal tries to make a butterfly fly from his hand during his first round match against Serbia's Laslo Djere at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits SureScreen Diagnostics in Derby, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
A resident stands at the window of his house in a flooded area as the Charente River overflows in Saintes after days of rainy weather causing flooding in western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A woman takes a photo of a snow covered tree in the Franconian Lake District near Pleinfeld, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Workers clean a giant Buddha statue at a temple ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, following the coronavirus in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Arif Firmansyah
Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. in action during his first round match against Australia's Alex de Minaur at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kelly Defina
Participants ride down a slope during the "Sunnyfest" festival of unusual sledges in the town of Mamadysh in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Myanmar police fire to disperse protest as demonstrations spread
Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade against a military coup.
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
'Float houses' fill the Mardi Gras void in New Orleans
Homeowners in New Orleans have decorated houses to resemble Mardi Gras parade floats after parades were canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Masked revelers celebrate in Venice despite canceled carnival
Protective face masks were swapped for traditional ones in a muted start to the Venice Carnival, even as events were cancelled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Yazidis slain by Islamic State seven years ago finally buried in Iraq
Seven years ago, Islamic State fighters slaughtered hundreds of residents in a northern Iraq town and dumped them in mass graves. Now, 104 of the victims have been identified by DNA samples and laid to rest in their native village of Kojo, which remains in ruins and uninhabited.
Southwest France hit by heavy floods
Torrential rain has forced the evacuation of hundreds in southwestern France and put several other regions, including Paris, on flood alert.
Tiny patients fight COVID in Mexico neonatal ward
Newborn babies and their mothers suffering from the coronavirus are treated at Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico.
Best of Super Bowl LV
Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Bucccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Myanmar police warn protesters to disperse or face force
Myanmar police warn protesters to disperse or face force shortly after state television signaled impending action to stifle mass demonstrations.