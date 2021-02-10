Top Photos of the Day
Medical workers move a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
House impeachment managers process through Statuary Hall to present arguments in the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Eva Martinez and Sandra Vaden receive vaccination against the coronavirus at a drive-through site in Robstown, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Fans celebrate during the second round match between Australia's Nick Kyrgios and France's Ugo Humbert at the Australian Open. Crowd capacity for this years event has been capped at 30,000. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A butterfly is seen among incense sticks during its drying process at a home-industry factory, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Medical workers, seen through a window of an observation room as they work inside an underground ward treating patients with the coronavirus at the Critical Care Coronavirus Unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A view shows the snow-covered Bay of Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A banner reading, "Convict or be complicit" is hung over a bridge in view of the U.S. Capitol on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
One of the two eighteen-month-old twin pandas plays in snow at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Iranians ride on a motorcycle as they carry an Iranian flag during celebration of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Members of National Disaster Response Force carry the body of a victim after recovering it from the debris during a rescue operation outside a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away, in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India. ...more
The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing. ...more
People take part in a screaming session as they seek emotional release from coronavirus confinements in an open area near Ra'anana, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A cat is seen among incense sticks drying at a home-industry factory, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
People walk with a dog past deer during snowfall as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Sevenoaks, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tuk-tuks that used to transport tourists around the city are seen idle due to travel bans and border closures from the global coronavirus outbreak in a parking lot in downtown Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Yekaterina Andreeva and Darya Chultsova, Belarusian journalists working for the Polish television channel Belsat accused of coordinating mass protests in 2020 by broadcasting live reports, embrace inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in...more
A medical staff member works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during her first round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
An employee of Platinum Casket Company works on the production of new coffins, designed for people who died from the coronavirus in Mexico City's outskirt neighborhood of Los Reyes La Paz, Mexico, REUTERS/Henry Romero
Police officers detain a man during protests against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Spain's Rafael Nadal tries to make a butterfly fly from his hand during his first round match against Serbia's Laslo Djere at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A person who preferred not to give their name holds a protest sign outside of the security fence near the U.S. Capitol Building on the first day of the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump over his role in the January 6...more
