Top Photos of the Day
A cat is seen among incense sticks drying at a home-industry factory, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Skier Nathan practices skis down the Montmartre hill near the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, France. REUTERS/Antony Paone
Greek university students clash with riot police during a demonstration against government plans to set up university police in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A protestor wearing a mask of former U.S. President Donald Trump is pronounced guilty during a "People's Trial" demonstration held by Refuse Fascism NYC, in support of convicting the ex-president in his second impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, in...more
A frozen road sign and hedgerow are covered in icicles, as Storm Darcy affects large parts of the country, in Shenley, Hertfordshire, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A snow storm is seen over the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man carries a baby wearing a mask to protect against the coronavirus in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks from the U.S. Senate floor during a break in Day Two of the impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill...more
Zoltan Berki Sr, 55, searches for firewood in an old abandoned house in Ozd, Hungary. To Zoltan Berki Sr. pollution means chest pain and coughs, but cold is a more imminent danger. "We collect what we find and take it home to burn," Berki said. "They...more
Women stand on a street ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration at the Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Men holding fishing rods wait for their catch on top of a rock in the sea in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A protester throws a petrol bomb as Greek university students clash with riot police during a demonstration against government plans to set up university police in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Smoke rises above a factory at sunset in Rugby, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) walks through The Senate Reception Room during the second day of Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington. Brandon Bell/Pool
Relatives look through a glass beside empty coffins during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man throws a tear gas canister back at the police during a protest against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Eva Martinez and Sandra Vaden receive vaccination against the coronavirus at a drive-through site in Robstown, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Fans celebrate during the second round match between Australia's Nick Kyrgios and France's Ugo Humbert at the Australian Open. Crowd capacity for this years event has been capped at 30,000. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Medical workers, seen through a window of an observation room as they work inside an underground ward treating patients with the coronavirus at the Critical Care Coronavirus Unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A view shows the snow-covered Bay of Mont Saint-Michel in the French western region of Normandy, as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
One of the two eighteen-month-old twin pandas plays in snow at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Iranians ride on a motorcycle as they carry an Iranian flag during celebration of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Tuk-tuks that used to transport tourists around the city are seen idle due to travel bans and border closures from the global coronavirus outbreak in a parking lot in downtown Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Medical workers move a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A butterfly is seen among incense sticks during its drying process at a home-industry factory, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
