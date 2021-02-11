Top Photos of the Day

Zoltan Berki Sr, 55, searches for firewood in an old abandoned house in Ozd, Hungary. To Zoltan Berki Sr. pollution means chest pain and coughs, but cold is a more imminent danger. "We collect what we find and take it home to burn," Berki said. "They...more

Zoltan Berki Sr, 55, searches for firewood in an old abandoned house in Ozd, Hungary. To Zoltan Berki Sr. pollution means chest pain and coughs, but cold is a more imminent danger. "We collect what we find and take it home to burn," Berki said. "They heat up nicely, and we can't afford to buy anything." REUTERS/Marton Monus

Close