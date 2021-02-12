Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Feb 12, 2021 | 8:12am EST

Top Photos of the Day

People run away as Kurdish animal rights activists release a bear into the wild after rescuing bears from captivity in people's homes, in Dohuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

People run away as Kurdish animal rights activists release a bear into the wild after rescuing bears from captivity in people's homes, in Dohuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
People run away as Kurdish animal rights activists release a bear into the wild after rescuing bears from captivity in people's homes, in Dohuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
1 / 32
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus positive patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit (ICU), after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod of the ICU, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus positive patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit (ICU), after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod of the ICU, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus positive patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit (ICU), after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod of the ICU, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 32
Black capped squirrel monkeys are fed treats from Valentines Day themed bags during a photo-call at ZSL London Zoo in Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Black capped squirrel monkeys are fed treats from Valentines Day themed bags during a photo-call at ZSL London Zoo in Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Black capped squirrel monkeys are fed treats from Valentines Day themed bags during a photo-call at ZSL London Zoo in Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 32
Demonstrators turn on their mobile phone torches as they protest against Myanmar military coup, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Demonstrators turn on their mobile phone torches as they protest against Myanmar military coup, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Demonstrators turn on their mobile phone torches as they protest against Myanmar military coup, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 32
Police officers wield their batons against activists from various student unions amid droplets from a police water cannon, during a protest demanding jobs and better educational facilities, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Police officers wield their batons against activists from various student unions amid droplets from a police water cannon, during a protest demanding jobs and better educational facilities, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Police officers wield their batons against activists from various student unions amid droplets from a police water cannon, during a protest demanding jobs and better educational facilities, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
5 / 32
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer whose genetic condition left her without arms, performs with her classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer whose genetic condition left her without arms, performs with her classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer whose genetic condition left her without arms, performs with her classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 32
A worker handles dried incense sticks in a courtyard ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Quang Phu Cau village outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

A worker handles dried incense sticks in a courtyard ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Quang Phu Cau village outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A worker handles dried incense sticks in a courtyard ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Quang Phu Cau village outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Thanh Hue
Close
7 / 32
An Iberian wolf (Canis lupus signatus) exercises at Basondo Animal Refuge, in Kortezubi, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

An Iberian wolf (Canis lupus signatus) exercises at Basondo Animal Refuge, in Kortezubi, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
An Iberian wolf (Canis lupus signatus) exercises at Basondo Animal Refuge, in Kortezubi, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
8 / 32
A general view of Manhattan's Central Park after a snowfall in New York City.  REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A general view of Manhattan's Central Park after a snowfall in New York City.  REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A general view of Manhattan's Central Park after a snowfall in New York City.  REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 32
A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for the coronavirus at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for the coronavirus at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for the coronavirus at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Close
10 / 32
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her third round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her third round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her third round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
11 / 32
Children ride a bicycle past stacks of incense sticks drying on the street ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Quang Phu Cau village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

Children ride a bicycle past stacks of incense sticks drying on the street ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Quang Phu Cau village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Children ride a bicycle past stacks of incense sticks drying on the street ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Quang Phu Cau village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Thanh Hue
Close
12 / 32
A view of the mass vaccination sites at Dodger Stadium as the city of Los Angeles, expected to exhaust its supply of first-dose Moderna vaccines today, slows to a close for a few days in California.       REUTERS/Mike Blake

A view of the mass vaccination sites at Dodger Stadium as the city of Los Angeles, expected to exhaust its supply of first-dose Moderna vaccines today, slows to a close for a few days in California.       REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A view of the mass vaccination sites at Dodger Stadium as the city of Los Angeles, expected to exhaust its supply of first-dose Moderna vaccines today, slows to a close for a few days in California.       REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 32
Bui Van Cuong wears a gas mask as he braises black carp in claypots with longan firewood to serve as a traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year celebrations in Ha Nam province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Bui Van Cuong wears a gas mask as he braises black carp in claypots with longan firewood to serve as a traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year celebrations in Ha Nam province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Bui Van Cuong wears a gas mask as he braises black carp in claypots with longan firewood to serve as a traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year celebrations in Ha Nam province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Close
14 / 32
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst holds a bag of popcorn as she departs on a Senate subway after House impeachment managers rested their case in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst holds a bag of popcorn as she departs on a Senate subway after House impeachment managers rested their case in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst holds a bag of popcorn as she departs on a Senate subway after House impeachment managers rested their case in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 32
A member of the Mexican National Guard observes migrants after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A member of the Mexican National Guard observes migrants after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A member of the Mexican National Guard observes migrants after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
16 / 32
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks next to an NIH staff member as NIH Director Francis Collins listens during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks next to an NIH staff member as NIH Director Francis Collins listens during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks next to an NIH staff member as NIH Director Francis Collins listens during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 32
A mastiff dog guards a flock of sheep in Karrantza, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A mastiff dog guards a flock of sheep in Karrantza, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A mastiff dog guards a flock of sheep in Karrantza, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
18 / 32
A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute while joining a protest in front of the Chinese embassy, against the military coup and to demand for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute while joining a protest in front of the Chinese embassy, against the military coup and to demand for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute while joining a protest in front of the Chinese embassy, against the military coup and to demand for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 32
Divers perform an underwater lion dance at KLCC Aquaria during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Divers perform an underwater lion dance at KLCC Aquaria during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Divers perform an underwater lion dance at KLCC Aquaria during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
20 / 32
Demonstrators hold a flag and flash a three-finger salute as they protest against the military coup and demand for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators hold a flag and flash a three-finger salute as they protest against the military coup and demand for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Demonstrators hold a flag and flash a three-finger salute as they protest against the military coup and demand for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 32
German Red Cross (DRK) volunteer talks to a homeless people as they tour with a winter bus through the city to support homeless with hot beverages, sleeping bags and blankets due to extreme weather conditions during lockdown in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Red Cross (DRK) volunteer talks to a homeless people as they tour with a winter bus through the city to support homeless with hot beverages, sleeping bags and blankets due to extreme weather conditions during lockdown in Berlin, Germany....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
German Red Cross (DRK) volunteer talks to a homeless people as they tour with a winter bus through the city to support homeless with hot beverages, sleeping bags and blankets due to extreme weather conditions during lockdown in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
22 / 32
Turkish and Azeri troops take part in joint military exercises in the eastern Kars province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish and Azeri troops take part in joint military exercises in the eastern Kars province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Turkish and Azeri troops take part in joint military exercises in the eastern Kars province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 32
The skyline with its financial district during an extended lockdown and a demand by the German government for more home office possibilities, in Frankfurt, Germany.  REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The skyline with its financial district during an extended lockdown and a demand by the German government for more home office possibilities, in Frankfurt, Germany.  REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
The skyline with its financial district during an extended lockdown and a demand by the German government for more home office possibilities, in Frankfurt, Germany.  REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
24 / 32
Jaguar cubs, born to a wild jaguar father and a mother who has lived all her life in captivity, react in their enclosure at the Impenetrable National Park, in the Chaco Province, Argentina. Matias Rebak/Rewilding Argentina

Jaguar cubs, born to a wild jaguar father and a mother who has lived all her life in captivity, react in their enclosure at the Impenetrable National Park, in the Chaco Province, Argentina. Matias Rebak/Rewilding Argentina

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Jaguar cubs, born to a wild jaguar father and a mother who has lived all her life in captivity, react in their enclosure at the Impenetrable National Park, in the Chaco Province, Argentina. Matias Rebak/Rewilding Argentina
Close
25 / 32
A woman sits in the shadow during a visit to the Milan's Duomo cathedral as it reopened to the public after coronavirus restrictions were eased in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

A woman sits in the shadow during a visit to the Milan's Duomo cathedral as it reopened to the public after coronavirus restrictions were eased in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A woman sits in the shadow during a visit to the Milan's Duomo cathedral as it reopened to the public after coronavirus restrictions were eased in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Close
26 / 32
A man throws a tear gas canister back at the police during a protest against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.  REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

A man throws a tear gas canister back at the police during a protest against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.  REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
A man throws a tear gas canister back at the police during a protest against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.  REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Close
27 / 32
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, is fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, is fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, is fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
28 / 32
Smoke rises above a factory at sunset in Rugby, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Smoke rises above a factory at sunset in Rugby, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Smoke rises above a factory at sunset in Rugby, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
29 / 32
Thatcher Micheal Fahy repairs the comb of the roof on a 200 year old cottage while standing on a wooden biddle hooked into the underlying hazelwood, in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Thatcher Micheal Fahy repairs the comb of the roof on a 200 year old cottage while standing on a wooden biddle hooked into the underlying hazelwood, in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Thatcher Micheal Fahy repairs the comb of the roof on a 200 year old cottage while standing on a wooden biddle hooked into the underlying hazelwood, in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
30 / 32
Devotees take a holy bath at Bagmati River in Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees take a holy bath at Bagmati River in Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Devotees take a holy bath at Bagmati River in Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
31 / 32
Skier Nathan practices skis down the Montmartre hill near the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, France. REUTERS/Antony Paone

Skier Nathan practices skis down the Montmartre hill near the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, France. REUTERS/Antony Paone

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Skier Nathan practices skis down the Montmartre hill near the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, France. REUTERS/Antony Paone
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 11 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 10 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 09 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 08 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside a COVID-19 ward in Sarasota, Florida

Inside a COVID-19 ward in Sarasota, Florida

Scenes from the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.

Inside Trump's second impeachment trial

Inside Trump's second impeachment trial

Democratic lawmakers lay out their evidence that former President Donald Trump incited an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last month.

Gaza burn victims get 3D-printed face masks made close to home

Gaza burn victims get 3D-printed face masks made close to home

Medecins Sans Frontieres-France and a local business are now supplying 3D printed burn masks to help Gaza burn patients heal. In the past, the masks were only available when they traveled to Jordan for surgery, but coronavirus restrictions have made that journey difficult.

Refrigerated trailers store the COVID dead in Los Angeles

Refrigerated trailers store the COVID dead in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County rolls out temporary refrigerated trailers for its pandemic dead, as California surpasses New York to become the U.S. state with the most coronavirus deaths.

Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations

Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations

The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.

Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Some 200 are dead or still unaccounted for in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away on Sunday, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Brazilian ballerina born without arms soars with her attitude

Brazilian ballerina born without arms soars with her attitude

Born without arms, Bueno s dream of being a dancer seemed painfully unrealistic - especially in a small town in rural Brazil, where her disability made her a social curiosity.

Captive bears set free into mountains of Iraq

Captive bears set free into mountains of Iraq

An Iraqi animal rights group releases six bears, kept behind bars in private houses, into the wild.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast