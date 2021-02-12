Top Photos of the Day
People run away as Kurdish animal rights activists release a bear into the wild after rescuing bears from captivity in people's homes, in Dohuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Lawrence Ginsberg, a coronavirus positive patient, is treated by critical care workers before being transferred out of the intensive care unit (ICU), after spending nearly a month in the COVID pod of the ICU, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in...more
Black capped squirrel monkeys are fed treats from Valentines Day themed bags during a photo-call at ZSL London Zoo in Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators turn on their mobile phone torches as they protest against Myanmar military coup, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police officers wield their batons against activists from various student unions amid droplets from a police water cannon, during a protest demanding jobs and better educational facilities, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer whose genetic condition left her without arms, performs with her classmates from the Andrea Falsarella ballet academy in Santa Rita do Sapucai, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A worker handles dried incense sticks in a courtyard ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Quang Phu Cau village outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Thanh Hue
An Iberian wolf (Canis lupus signatus) exercises at Basondo Animal Refuge, in Kortezubi, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A general view of Manhattan's Central Park after a snowfall in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for the coronavirus at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her third round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Children ride a bicycle past stacks of incense sticks drying on the street ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Quang Phu Cau village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Thanh Hue
A view of the mass vaccination sites at Dodger Stadium as the city of Los Angeles, expected to exhaust its supply of first-dose Moderna vaccines today, slows to a close for a few days in California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bui Van Cuong wears a gas mask as he braises black carp in claypots with longan firewood to serve as a traditional Vietnamese dish for Lunar New Year celebrations in Ha Nam province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst holds a bag of popcorn as she departs on a Senate subway after House impeachment managers rested their case in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the U.S....more
A member of the Mexican National Guard observes migrants after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks next to an NIH staff member as NIH Director Francis Collins listens during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A mastiff dog guards a flock of sheep in Karrantza, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute while joining a protest in front of the Chinese embassy, against the military coup and to demand for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Divers perform an underwater lion dance at KLCC Aquaria during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Demonstrators hold a flag and flash a three-finger salute as they protest against the military coup and demand for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
German Red Cross (DRK) volunteer talks to a homeless people as they tour with a winter bus through the city to support homeless with hot beverages, sleeping bags and blankets due to extreme weather conditions during lockdown in Berlin, Germany....more
Turkish and Azeri troops take part in joint military exercises in the eastern Kars province, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
The skyline with its financial district during an extended lockdown and a demand by the German government for more home office possibilities, in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jaguar cubs, born to a wild jaguar father and a mother who has lived all her life in captivity, react in their enclosure at the Impenetrable National Park, in the Chaco Province, Argentina. Matias Rebak/Rewilding Argentina
A woman sits in the shadow during a visit to the Milan's Duomo cathedral as it reopened to the public after coronavirus restrictions were eased in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
A man throws a tear gas canister back at the police during a protest against Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Palestinian boy Ahmed Al-Deeb, who has severe facial burns, is fitted with a 3D transparent face mask, at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)'s clinic in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke rises above a factory at sunset in Rugby, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Thatcher Micheal Fahy repairs the comb of the roof on a 200 year old cottage while standing on a wooden biddle hooked into the underlying hazelwood, in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Devotees take a holy bath at Bagmati River in Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Skier Nathan practices skis down the Montmartre hill near the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris as winter weather with snow and cold temperatures hits a large northern part of the country, France. REUTERS/Antony Paone
