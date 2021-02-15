Top Photos of the Day
Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS
A staff member of a library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves by a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Michael van der Veen, lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, gestures as he talks to a reporter about his participation in a Black Lives Matter protest, after the Senate voted to acquit former President Trump during his impeachment trial in...more
A protester jumps on a police vehicle as it burns during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18), Joey Logano (22), Brad Keselowski (2) and Austin Cindric (33) wreck during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her fourth round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Heart-shaped stickers sit on a French Bulldog named Gapi during Valentine's Day celebrations at a coffee shop in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Antonio Cervantes brings gifts to the grave of his wife Gabriela, who died of the coronavirus, for Valentine's Day, at a cemetery in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Buddhist monk holding a sign stands next to an armoured vehicle during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Dozens of grey seals rest on a sandbank close to Walde lighthouse in Marck near Calais, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
David Murica hugs his girlfriend Lorena Rosas after he proposed to her on Valentine's Day in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A Ukrainian service member plays the musical instrument at fighting positions on the contact line with Russian-backed separatist rebels near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
An elephant decorated with flowers in a heart shape is seen before a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves to essential health care workers, ahead of Valentine's Day, as she and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff deliver cookies to the workers thanking them for their service, at the VA Medical Center in Washington. Each...more
A cat looks out of a pet carrier during an international cat exhibition in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A worker removes snow in a street in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A winter swimmer takes a dip into water through sea ice in Helsinki, Finland. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kaz Grala (16) has a fire in his car during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Ali Sarsour, an upholsterer, plays with his dog and cats as he wears one of his suits near his home in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni
A person carries balloons during Valentine's Day in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A general view of Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during her fourth round match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
People dressed in costumes of Pokemon's Pikachu and Zootopia's sloth hug each other during a carnival on Valentine's Day in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
