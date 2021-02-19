Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Residents take refuge at a shelter after record-breaking winter temperatures in Galveston, Texas, February 18, 2021.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz carries his luggage at the Cancun International Airport before boarding a plane back to the U.S., in Cancun, Mexico February 18. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Volunteers evacuate elderly women with an inflatable boat in an area affected by floods, following heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 19.  Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Fallou Diop, 19, a jockey, rides a young mare called Raissa Betty, whom he trains to compete with in the future, out of the Lambafar stable, in Niaga, Rufisque department, Senegal, January 27. "It's the elders who taught us everything since we were young, and that's how I became passionate about horses," Diop said. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
The first images arrive moments after NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spacecraft successfully touched down on Mars, at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, February 18.  NASA TV/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in the foreground and the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in the background, as the snow starts to fall in Jerusalem February 17. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Samantha Emanuel reacts while viewing the body of her father, Samuel Emanuel Jr., 55, who died from complications from the coronavirus, during a private viewing held for the family at Pryority Funeral Experience, in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 11.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Debris from a collapsed house is pictured in Summerseat, near Bury, Greater Manchester, Britain, February 18. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A demonstrator throws a bottle as fire burns during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rap singer Pablo Hasel, after he was given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, in Barcelona, Spain, February 18. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Horses pull carriages with demonstrators during a protest against the military coup, near temples in Bagan, Myanmar February 18, in this image obtained by Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Camila Iachini, 8, performs with her bike during celebrations for the 400th anniversary of the founding of the neighbourhood Petare, in Caracas, Venezuela February 17. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
People feed swans on the bank of a water reservoir of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) near the town of Ostroh, Ukraine February 16. The reservoir, which turned into a local tourist spot, attracts dozens of swans every winter as it never freezes over due to the warm waters discharged from the plant. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A woman receives a vaccination against the coronavirus as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 18. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A piece of cloth belonging to one of the students is seen on the ground after gunmen attacked and abducted students and teachers from the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger state, Nigeria February 18. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
KD Nance huddles under layers of clothing and blankets in their room after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, February 17. REUTERS/Mikala Compton

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Fishermen are pictured on their pirogue as dust carried by winds from the Sahara Desert shrouds Dakar, Senegal February 18. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
An internally displaced Syrian girl looks out of a tent as she poses for a picture in northern Aleppo near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria February 17. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A Lithuanian national opera and ballet dancer performs for TikTok videos, after performances were cancelled due to the coronavirus quarantine in Vilnius, Lithuania, February 18. Martynas Aleksa/Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theater/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Serena Williams leaves the court after losing her semi-final match against Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia, February 18. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Sinkhole is seen near the house in village Mecencani, Croatia, February 12. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
An elderly couple takes refuge at a shelter after record-breaking winter temperatures in Galveston, Texas, February 18.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes in action with Benfica's Luca Waldschmidt at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, February 18. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semi-final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev during the Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia, February 18. Crowds return to the Australian Open after a five-day snap lockdown was lifted. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2021
A goat is pictured at a farm in the village of Alexandrovskoye in the Stavropol region, Russia February 19. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
