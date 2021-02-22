Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Feb 22, 2021 | 7:06am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Farmers and agricultural workers attend a rally against farm laws, in Barnala, northern state of Punjab, India, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Farmers and agricultural workers attend a rally against farm laws, in Barnala, northern state of Punjab, India, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Farmers and agricultural workers attend a rally against farm laws, in Barnala, northern state of Punjab, India, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 24
Rodney Roberts fills a bucket with water from his swimming pool to fill toilets in his house after winter weather caused water outages in Mineral Wells, Texas, February 20.  REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Rodney Roberts fills a bucket with water from his swimming pool to fill toilets in his house after winter weather caused water outages in Mineral Wells, Texas, February 20.  REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Rodney Roberts fills a bucket with water from his swimming pool to fill toilets in his house after winter weather caused water outages in Mineral Wells, Texas, February 20.  REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Close
2 / 24
Demonstrators clash with police as supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona, Spain, February 20. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Demonstrators clash with police as supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona, Spain, February 20. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Demonstrators clash with police as supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona, Spain, February 20. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
3 / 24
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
4 / 24
Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with the trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with the trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with the trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
5 / 24
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 21. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 21. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 21. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Close
6 / 24
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars in a still image from a video camera aboard the descent stage taken February 18.  NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS

NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars in a still image from a video camera aboard the descent stage taken February 18.  NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars in a still image from a video camera aboard the descent stage taken February 18.  NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 24
United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew onboard, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, February 20.    Hayden Smith/@speedbird5280/Handout via REUTERS

United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew onboard, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, February 20.    Hayden...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew onboard, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, February 20.    Hayden Smith/@speedbird5280/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 24
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupts, seen from Zafferana Etnea, Italy, February 21. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupts, seen from Zafferana Etnea, Italy, February 21. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupts, seen from Zafferana Etnea, Italy, February 21. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
9 / 24
An injured man is carried by rescue workers after protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured man is carried by rescue workers after protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
An injured man is carried by rescue workers after protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 24
Armenian law enforcement officers stand guard outside the government office during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia February 20. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Armenian law enforcement officers stand guard outside the government office during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia February 20. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Armenian law enforcement officers stand guard outside the government office during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia February 20. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
Close
11 / 24
A woman attends a rally after Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived no-confidence debates, outside the Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, February 20. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman attends a rally after Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived no-confidence debates, outside the Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, February 20. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
A woman attends a rally after Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived no-confidence debates, outside the Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, February 20. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 24
Cars line up to receive free cases of water after the city of Houston implemented a boil water advisory following an unprecedented winter storm, in an aerial photograph taken at Delmar Stadium in Houston, Texas, February 19.  REUTERS/Drone Base

Cars line up to receive free cases of water after the city of Houston implemented a boil water advisory following an unprecedented winter storm, in an aerial photograph taken at Delmar Stadium in Houston, Texas, February 19.  REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Cars line up to receive free cases of water after the city of Houston implemented a boil water advisory following an unprecedented winter storm, in an aerial photograph taken at Delmar Stadium in Houston, Texas, February 19.  REUTERS/Drone Base
Close
13 / 24
Britain's Prince Charles arrives at King Edward VII's Hospital, where Britain's Prince Philip was admitted, in London, Britain, February 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prince Charles arrives at King Edward VII's Hospital, where Britain's Prince Philip was admitted, in London, Britain, February 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Britain's Prince Charles arrives at King Edward VII's Hospital, where Britain's Prince Philip was admitted, in London, Britain, February 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 24
Members of indigenous communities and supporters of Ecuador's presidential candidate Yaku Perez march to demand a recount of votes cast during the February 7 presidential election, in Canar, Ecuador February 19. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

Members of indigenous communities and supporters of Ecuador's presidential candidate Yaku Perez march to demand a recount of votes cast during the February 7 presidential election, in Canar, Ecuador February 19. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Members of indigenous communities and supporters of Ecuador's presidential candidate Yaku Perez march to demand a recount of votes cast during the February 7 presidential election, in Canar, Ecuador February 19. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos
Close
15 / 24
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 24
Rescuers and people gather near the debris of a Nigerian air force plane, which according to the aviation minister crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway, in Abuja, Nigeria February 21. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Rescuers and people gather near the debris of a Nigerian air force plane, which according to the aviation minister crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway, in Abuja, Nigeria February 21. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Rescuers and people gather near the debris of a Nigerian air force plane, which according to the aviation minister crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway, in Abuja, Nigeria February 21. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
17 / 24
Activists and members of social organizations inflate a doll depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest demanding his impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil, February 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Activists and members of social organizations inflate a doll depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest demanding his impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil, February 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
Activists and members of social organizations inflate a doll depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest demanding his impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil, February 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
18 / 24
People navigate through a giant snow maze, even larger than a similar maze build on the same site in 2019, which was proclaimed the world's largest by Guinness World Records, in St. Adolphe, Manitoba, Canada February 19.  REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

People navigate through a giant snow maze, even larger than a similar maze build on the same site in 2019, which was proclaimed the world's largest by Guinness World Records, in St. Adolphe, Manitoba, Canada February 19.  REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
People navigate through a giant snow maze, even larger than a similar maze build on the same site in 2019, which was proclaimed the world's largest by Guinness World Records, in St. Adolphe, Manitoba, Canada February 19.  REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Close
19 / 24
A man poses in a damaged window of a shop, as supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona, Spain, February 20. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man poses in a damaged window of a shop, as supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona, Spain, February 20. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2021
A man poses in a damaged window of a shop, as supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona, Spain, February 20. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
20 / 24
A gold shop employee is dressed as the God of Wealth at a jewellery shop on God of Wealth Day, which falls on the 10th day of Lunar New Year, as Vietnamese hope buying gold would bring good luck, in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 21. REUTERS/Kham

A gold shop employee is dressed as the God of Wealth at a jewellery shop on God of Wealth Day, which falls on the 10th day of Lunar New Year, as Vietnamese hope buying gold would bring good luck, in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 21. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
A gold shop employee is dressed as the God of Wealth at a jewellery shop on God of Wealth Day, which falls on the 10th day of Lunar New Year, as Vietnamese hope buying gold would bring good luck, in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 21. REUTERS/Kham
Close
21 / 24
Women have a picnic on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Paris, France, February 19. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Women have a picnic on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Paris, France, February 19. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Women have a picnic on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Paris, France, February 19. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
22 / 24
Migrants who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Migrants who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Migrants who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
23 / 24
A person wears a golden face mask during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21. REUTERS/Stringer

A person wears a golden face mask during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2021
A person wears a golden face mask during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 19 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 19 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 18 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 17 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Spain rocked by protests over jailed rapper

Spain rocked by protests over jailed rapper

Cities across Spain have been rocked by days of demonstrations after the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel, known for his fiercely anti-establishment songs, on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty.

Novak Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic was crowned Australian Open champion for a record-extending ninth time and secured his 18th Grand Slam title in a win over Daniil Medvedev.

Naomi Osaka captures second Australian Open crown

Naomi Osaka captures second Australian Open crown

Naomi Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady to secure her second Australian Open title and cement her standing as the new queen of the women's game.

Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing

Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance takes its first images of the Red Planet after touchdown.

Brazil's Carnival goes quiet amid coronavirus

Brazil's Carnival goes quiet amid coronavirus

Brazil cancels its world-famous party amid a resurgence of COVID-19.

U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era

U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era

Scenes from the U.S.-Mexico border, as President Joe Biden begins efforts to revamp the U.S. immigration system.

Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity

Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity

A deadly winter storm left millions of Texans without power after a rare deep freeze forced the state's electric grid operator to impose rotating blackouts because of higher power demand.

Middle East blanketed in rare snowfall

Middle East blanketed in rare snowfall

A rare winter storm hits Jerusalem, Jordan and Lebanon.

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

A look back at the public lives of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they made their final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of the monarchy.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast