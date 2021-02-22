Top Photos of the Day
Farmers and agricultural workers attend a rally against farm laws, in Barnala, northern state of Punjab, India, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rodney Roberts fills a bucket with water from his swimming pool to fill toilets in his house after winter weather caused water outages in Mineral Wells, Texas, February 20. REUTERS/Cooper Neill
Demonstrators clash with police as supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona, Spain, February 20. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Australian Open champion Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with the trophy during a photo shoot at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, February 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 21. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
NASA's Perseverance rover descends to touch down on Mars in a still image from a video camera aboard the descent stage taken February 18. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS
United Airlines flight UA328, carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew onboard, returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, February 20. Hayden...more
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupts, seen from Zafferana Etnea, Italy, February 21. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An injured man is carried by rescue workers after protests against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 20. REUTERS/Stringer
Armenian law enforcement officers stand guard outside the government office during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia February 20. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
A woman attends a rally after Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived no-confidence debates, outside the Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, February 20. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Cars line up to receive free cases of water after the city of Houston implemented a boil water advisory following an unprecedented winter storm, in an aerial photograph taken at Delmar Stadium in Houston, Texas, February 19. REUTERS/Drone Base
Britain's Prince Charles arrives at King Edward VII's Hospital, where Britain's Prince Philip was admitted, in London, Britain, February 20. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of indigenous communities and supporters of Ecuador's presidential candidate Yaku Perez march to demand a recount of votes cast during the February 7 presidential election, in Canar, Ecuador February 19. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Rescuers and people gather near the debris of a Nigerian air force plane, which according to the aviation minister crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway, in Abuja, Nigeria February 21. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Activists and members of social organizations inflate a doll depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest demanding his impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil, February 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People navigate through a giant snow maze, even larger than a similar maze build on the same site in 2019, which was proclaimed the world's largest by Guinness World Records, in St. Adolphe, Manitoba, Canada February 19. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
A man poses in a damaged window of a shop, as supporters of arrested Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel protest in Barcelona, Spain, February 20. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A gold shop employee is dressed as the God of Wealth at a jewellery shop on God of Wealth Day, which falls on the 10th day of Lunar New Year, as Vietnamese hope buying gold would bring good luck, in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 21. REUTERS/Kham
Women have a picnic on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Paris, France, February 19. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Migrants who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A person wears a golden face mask during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21. REUTERS/Stringer
