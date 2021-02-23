Top Photos of the Day

The 139-year-old Victorian house known as the Englander House is hoisted on a flatbed and pulled down Franklin Street towards its new location six blocks away, as the original site is to be used to build a 48-unit, eight-story apartment building, in...more

The 139-year-old Victorian house known as the Englander House is hoisted on a flatbed and pulled down Franklin Street towards its new location six blocks away, as the original site is to be used to build a 48-unit, eight-story apartment building, in San Francisco, California, February 21. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

