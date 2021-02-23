Top Photos of the Day
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attend a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony to commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus disease...more
Demonstrators protest against a military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 22. REUTERS/Stringer
Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, February 21. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A man tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts away from a farm, near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, February 1. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Goats are seen on a sidewalk, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Llandudno, Wales, Britain February 22. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Large streams of lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy February 23. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Judge Merrick Garland testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be U.S. Attorney General on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 22. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A balloon reading 'I love you so much' lies on a grave inside a cemetery as Chile hits 20,000 coronavirus deaths amid an ambitious vaccination program, in Santiago, Chile February 18. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A person receives the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine during a mass vaccination in Ecatepec, state of Mexico, Mexico February 22. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A murmuration of Light-bellied Brent Geese fly past the Poolbeg chimney stacks at sunset to settle on Sandymount Strand for the night, in Dublin, Ireland February 21. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson enters a car as he leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, February 22. REUTERS/John Sibley
The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, is seen following a February 20 engine failure incident, in a hangar at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, February 22. National Transportation Safety...more
An aerial view shows a pile of plastic bags on the beach as Israeli soldiers and volunteers clean tar from the sand after an offshore oil spill drenched much of Israel's Mediterranean shoreline, in Atlit, Israel February 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The 139-year-old Victorian house known as the Englander House is hoisted on a flatbed and pulled down Franklin Street towards its new location six blocks away, as the original site is to be used to build a 48-unit, eight-story apartment building, in...more
A dancer wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus, sits during a virtual dance performance titled 'The Story of Man: In Search of A New Ideal' by Namarina Youth Dance, at the Jakarta Art Building, Indonesia, February 21....more
People are seen at Penshaw Monument in County Durham, Britain, February 22. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Sen. Ted Cruz adjusts his face covering as Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Washington, DC, February 22. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko ski following their talks in Sochi, Russia February 22. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Special Security Unit (SSU) police members aim their weapons as they rollerblade during practice at the headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan February 18. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A portion of a panorama made up of individual images taken by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, shows the Martian landscape February 20. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS
A woman shields herself from the sun as people queue for the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine during a mass vaccination in Ecatepec, state of Mexico, Mexico February 22. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Myanmar migrants to be deported from Malaysia are seen inside an immigration truck, in Lumut, Malaysia February 23. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Georgian law enforcement officers enter the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party office in Tbilisi, Georgia February 23. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired February 22. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS
