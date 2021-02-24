Top Photos of the Day

A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed young Black man shot and killed after being chased by a white former law enforcement officer and his son, during a candlelight vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his...more

A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed young Black man shot and killed after being chased by a white former law enforcement officer and his son, during a candlelight vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

