Top Photos of the Day
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, after it was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021....more
President Joe Biden gestures to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appearing via video conference call, during closing remarks at the end of their virtual bilateral meeting from the White House in Washington, February 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed young Black man shot and killed after being chased by a white former law enforcement officer and his son, during a candlelight vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his...more
Snow-covered figures are pictured at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea February 23. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A pro-democracy protester with a haircut showing a three-fingers salute demonstrates in front of Royal Thai police headquarters demanding a discussion on police corruption in Bangkok, Thailand February 23. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy February 23. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Workers from the entertainment industry hold a demonstration against the government's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions and demand the reopening of cinemas and theatres, outside a theatre, in Rome, Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
An officer looks through a window as Capitol Police Capt. Carneysha Mendoza, foreground, prepares to speak at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs & Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington, February...more
Queens Republican Party leader Philip Grillo, exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse following his initial appearance in connection with the occupation of the U.S. Capitol, in Brooklyn, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Sheep Baarack is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia February 5. Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS
Pro-democracy protesters demonstrate in front of Royal Thai police headquarters demanding a discussion on police corruption in Bangkok, Thailand February 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, lies on its side after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, in a still image from video taken February 23. KNBC via...more
A woman stands with a horse next to graffiti during celebrations of the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Vladivostok, Russia February 23. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person in the Partybus, where people can listen to music while being tested, in Ishoej, Denmark February 23. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
Children sit on the floor as members of indigenous communities and supporters of Ecuador's presidential candidate Yaku Perez gather outside the Electoral National Council (CNE) in Quito, Ecuador February 23. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos
Nenuah, a 9-year-old Bornean Orangutan, receives an antidote to anesthesia from a veterinarian and technician, during a final health check before being transported and released to the Bukit Batikap protection forest, at the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan...more
Members of the media work outside King Edward VII's Hospital, where Britain's Prince Philip was admitted, in London, Britain, February 23. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An empty tack board hangs inside a temporary isolation room ahead of in-person learning, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at the Jefferson-Houston School in Alexandria, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of a faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party sing and dance as they hold candles after Nepal's top court ordered the reinstatement of the nation's parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal February 23. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A portrait of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed young Black man shot and killed after being chased by a white former law enforcement officer and his son, is pictured during a candlelight vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield...more
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi touches one of the two coffins containing the bodies of Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio and his bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci as they arrive back at Rome's Ciampino airport following a deadly attack in the...more
Smoke rises from the chimneys of houses on a frosty winter morning in the town of Tara in Omsk Region, Russia February 23. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
Georgian law enforcement officers enter the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party office in Tbilisi, Georgia February 23. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Milenko Bogdanovic, a forensic pathologist looks at a body at the Institute for Forensic Medicine of Belgrade's Medical Faculty, in Belgrade, Serbia, February 22. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
