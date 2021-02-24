Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Feb 24, 2021 | 6:55am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, after it was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, February 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
President Joe Biden gestures to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appearing via video conference call, during closing remarks at the end of their virtual bilateral meeting from the White House in Washington, February 23. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A man stands holding a candle next to the grave of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed young Black man shot and killed after being chased by a white former law enforcement officer and his son, during a candlelight vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Snow-covered figures are pictured at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea February 23. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A pro-democracy protester with a haircut showing a three-fingers salute demonstrates in front of Royal Thai police headquarters demanding a discussion on police corruption in Bangkok, Thailand February 23. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy February 23. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2021
Workers from the entertainment industry hold a demonstration against the government's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions and demand the reopening of cinemas and theatres, outside a theatre, in Rome, Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
An officer looks through a window as Capitol Police Capt. Carneysha Mendoza, foreground, prepares to speak at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs & Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington, February 23, 2021, to examine the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Queens Republican Party leader Philip Grillo, exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse following his initial appearance in connection with the occupation of the U.S. Capitol, in Brooklyn, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Sheep Baarack is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia February 5. Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Pro-democracy protesters demonstrate in front of Royal Thai police headquarters demanding a discussion on police corruption in Bangkok, Thailand February 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
The vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple injuries, lies on its side after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, California, in a still image from video taken February 23. KNBC via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A woman stands with a horse next to graffiti during celebrations of the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Vladivostok, Russia February 23. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a person in the Partybus, where people can listen to music while being tested, in Ishoej, Denmark February 23. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Children sit on the floor as members of indigenous communities and supporters of Ecuador's presidential candidate Yaku Perez gather outside the Electoral National Council (CNE) in Quito, Ecuador February 23. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Nenuah, a 9-year-old Bornean Orangutan, receives an antidote to anesthesia from a veterinarian and technician, during a final health check before being transported and released to the Bukit Batikap protection forest, at the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rehabilitation Center in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia, February 15. Courtesy of Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF)/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Members of the media work outside King Edward VII's Hospital, where Britain's Prince Philip was admitted, in London, Britain, February 23. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
An empty tack board hangs inside a temporary isolation room ahead of in-person learning, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at the Jefferson-Houston School in Alexandria, Virginia, February 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Supporters of a faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party sing and dance as they hold candles after Nepal's top court ordered the reinstatement of the nation's parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal February 23. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A portrait of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed young Black man shot and killed after being chased by a white former law enforcement officer and his son, is pictured during a candlelight vigil to mark the one year anniversary of his death, at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia, February 23. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi touches one of the two coffins containing the bodies of Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio and his bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci as they arrive back at Rome's Ciampino airport following a deadly attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in Rome, Italy, February 23. Ministero della Esteri/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Smoke rises from the chimneys of houses on a frosty winter morning in the town of Tara in Omsk Region, Russia February 23. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Georgian law enforcement officers enter the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party office in Tbilisi, Georgia February 23. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Milenko Bogdanovic, a forensic pathologist looks at a body at the Institute for Forensic Medicine of Belgrade's Medical Faculty, in Belgrade, Serbia, February 22. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
