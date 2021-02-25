Top Photos of the Day
Girls wearing dress-up costumes to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim, which is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, walk on a pavement in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighbourhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem...more
A frontline worker reacts as she receives a dose of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, during the coronavirus vaccination campaign at a medical centre in New Delhi, India, February 24. REUTERS/Anushree...more
A hotel, which is part of the government-approved hotels for a short stay for international arriving passengers as part of Canada's new measures against the coronavirus, is seen near Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario,...more
Nurse Ines Lopes is seen in a room with a COVID-19 patient at the night shift at Sao Jose Hospital, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) during the coronavirus pandemic in Lisbon, Portugal, February 19. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A protester shouts slogans as he is detained following clashes during a demonstration in solidarity with a member of the disbanded leftist November 17 militant group, Dimitris Koufodinas, who is on hunger strike, in Athens, Greece, February 24....more
A general view of the cemetery of Camogli after a landslide destroyed hundreds of graves, in Camogli, Italy, February 24. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS
A woman shows a three-finger salute during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 24. REUTERS/Stringer
A view inside the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church where illegal migrants, requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to heathcare, reside amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium February 23. REUTERS/Yves...more
A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts pro-democracy protesters during a military support rally in Yangon, Myanmar, February 25. REUTERS/Stringer
People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A woman reacts outside a prison where inmates were killed during a riot that the government described as a concerted action by criminal organizations, in Guayaquil, Ecuador February 23. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the First Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, February 24. KCNA via REUTERS
President Joe Biden delivers holds a semiconductor chip as he speaks prior to signing an executive order, aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, February 24, 2021....more
Travellers arriving from the United States enter a tent erected to perform the coronavirus molecular test at one of five initial entry points, at the Champlain-St. Bernard de Lacolle Border Crossing in St. Bernard de Lacolle, Quebec, Canada February...more
General view of a laser light show at the opening ceremony of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ahmadiya Juaidi, 13, drinks a supplemental nutrition shake at malnutrition treatment ward of al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen February 24. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Capitol staff member walks past messages for Capitol Police Officers on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Fans take a selfie with a man whose body is painted in the colours of India and England as they wait to enter the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium, previously known as Motera Stadium, before the start of the third test match between India and...more
A humpback whale breathes in Newport Beach, California, February 24. Newport Coastal Adventure via REUTERS
Felicisima de la Fuente, a 106-year-old resident, watches a special theatre show for residents and nursing home workers who have achieved immunity against the coronavirus after receiving the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Madrid, Spain,...more
An employee drives a modernized T-72 battle tank at the Kyiv Armoured Plant before the ceremony of handing over to the servicemen of Ukrainian armed forces in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Supporters of Serhiy Sternenko, a civil activist and former leader of the far-right radical group Right Sector in the city of Odessa, scuffle with law enforcement officers during a rally near the Presidential administration headquarters in Kyiv,...more
Cardboard spectators are seen as Finland's Jarkko Maatta jumps during the Men's Ski Jumping Training at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, February 24. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a painted wall, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Dublin, Ireland February 24. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
