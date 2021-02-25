Top Photos of the Day

Fans take a selfie with a man whose body is painted in the colours of India and England as they wait to enter the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium, previously known as Motera Stadium, before the start of the third test match between India and...more

Fans take a selfie with a man whose body is painted in the colours of India and England as they wait to enter the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium, previously known as Motera Stadium, before the start of the third test match between India and England, amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, India, February 24. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close