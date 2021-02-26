Top Photos of the Day
A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts pro-democracy protesters during a military support rally in Yangon, Myanmar, February 25. REUTERS/Stringer
A migrant who crossed Gateway International Bridge from Mexico side to be processed to seek asylum in the U.S., waits with a child at a bus terminal to head to their destination, in Brownsville, Texas, February 25. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Melissa Wilson sits inside her apartment, which is in repair after flooding occurred due to a burst pipe caused by winter weather in the unit above hers, in Fort Worth, Texas, February 24. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber
People sit next to empty oxygen tanks as they wait to refill them for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease, outside a private oxygen supplier, in Lima, Peru February 25. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene enters her office after the congresswoman hung a poster outside reading "There are TWO genders, MALE & FEMALE. Trust The Science!" in reaction to a trans pride flag hung across the hall outside the office of Rep....more
A woman holds a sign at a window of the Radisson Blu Hotel at Heathrow Airport, as Britain introduces a hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, February 25....more
Monarch butterflies rest on a tree at El Rosario sanctuary, in El Rosario, in Michoacan state, Mexico February 11. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A diver holds a placard showing the portrait of Aung san Suu Kyi, during an underwater protest near Bird Island, Ngwe Saung, Myanmar February 22. GEORGIE AUNG/via REUTERS
One of the two coffins containing the bodies of the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio and his bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci, who were killed in an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is carried by Carabinieri officers into Santa Maria degli...more
Garbage is pictured on the banks of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 24. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Family members of inmates react outside a prison where inmates were killed during a riot that the government described as a concerted action by criminal organizations, in Guayaquil, Ecuador February 25. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
An aerial view of the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil February 25. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Participants of an opposition rally demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gather behind a fence while arguing with Pashinyan's supporters in Yerevan, Armenia February 25. REUTERS/Artem Mikryukov
The cruise ship the Norwegian Jewel sits near dozens of container ships off the coast of Long Beach, California, February 25. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People scramble to board a bus amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, February 25. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Waxing Moon is pictured during an evening with spring-like temperatures in Berlin, Germany, February 25. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A tourist visits the Oktyabrskaya cave of the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Virginia state senator Amanda Chase, a Republican who refuses to wear a mask, sits inside a plexiglass booth erected for her against the spread of coronavirus disease during the Senate special session at the Science Museum of Virginia remote location...more
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci stands by during an event to commemorate the 50 millionth coronavirus vaccination in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, February 25....more
Flamengo's Gabriel celebrates with the trophy after winning the Brasileiro Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 25. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Riot police officers get on a police vehicle during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 26. REUTERS/Stringer
People wait next to empty oxygen tanks to fill them up for patients suffering from the coronavirus, outside a private oxygen supplier, in Lima, Peru February 25. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Rep. Deb Haaland holds a Transgender Pride flag beside Democratic colleagues on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 25. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S.
The first asylum seekers from a Mexican border camp that had become a symbol of Trump era immigration restrictions entered the United States under a new policy meant to end the hardships endured by migrants in dangerous border towns.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Life through the windows at Britain's quarantine hotels
People returning from any of 33 "high-risk" countries where travel to Britain is banned must pay 1,750 pounds for a 10-day quarantine hotel package, where they must spend most of the time in their rooms and have meals delivered to their door.
Locals flock to Kazakhstan's glaciers during pandemic
Prevented from travelling abroad by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazakhs are flocking to the magnificent glaciers of the Tian Shan mountain range near their country's biggest city, Almaty.
The life and times of golf great Tiger Woods
Already in the final chapter of one of golf's greatest careers, Tiger Woods may have penned a shocking end to that story when the winner of 15 majors was involved in a single-car crash and hospitalized with severe leg injuries.
Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78 pounds
Baarack the sheep, found wandering wild in an Australian forest, was liberated from years' worth of wool weighing 78 pounds.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Exhausted by COVID-19 fight, Portuguese nurses struggle to pay bills
Nurse Ines Lopes and her colleagues, who work the night shift taking care of coronavirus patients in a Lisbon ICU, love their job but it barely pays the bills.