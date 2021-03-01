Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Renee Zellweger announces the late Chadwick Boseman as winner of the Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama award for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
The moon rises behind the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m to 6 a.m, due to tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, France.   REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Health staff attends to a patient at the coronavirus dedicated ICU unit of the Tras-Os-Montes E Alto Douro Hospital, amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Vila Real, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Political consultant Roger Stone dances with rapper Forgiato Blow outside of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
An Ultra Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A milk maid walks toward the gate of JSS Jangebe school, a day after over 300 school girls were abducted from the school in Zamfara, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
People sit along the Seine river in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Nguyen Hoang Viet, 22 years old, a new military recruit holds a bouquet as he attends a ceremony before leaving for military service in Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Supporters of pro-democracy activists hold a banner as they queue up for a court hearing over national security law outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he speaks after the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.  REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Actor Cynthia Erivo presents an award in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
People place flowers at the site of the assassination of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov while marking the 6th anniversary of Nemtsov's death, in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Supporters cheer for former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A woman sweeps volcanic ashes from Mount Etna in Fornazzo, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A man wears a T-shirt in support of a Black History Month Memorial Ride which is held in memory of those who have died through race-related violence, organized by the family of shot Black man Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick, Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
Nour Mohamed, 27, an Egyptian woman skateboarder wearing a full veil (niqab), takes a selfie with her board during the Red Bull Mind the Gap first skateboarding event in Egypt, inside Townhouse Gallery near Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Girls stand on the rocks consulting a magazine as they carry their trays with fruits for sell, in Dakar, Senegal. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard reading "The worst government" during a protest against the government over a "VIP" vaccine scandal outside the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden hugs a child as he visits the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A pro-democracy protester is detained by riot police officers during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
A Portrait of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is seen during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel take part in performance  "Social Distance Stacks" of conceptual artist Florian Mehnert at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany.  REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Tango aficionados meet up in front of the Comedie Francaise, Place Colette in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Ireland's Rob Herring in action against Italy at the Rugby Union Six Nations Championship in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2021
