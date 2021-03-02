Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Mar 2, 2021 | 8:18am EST

Top Photos of the Day

An Ultra Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Ultra Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
An Ultra Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
1 / 24
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein greets Senator Ted Cruz as they board an elevator near the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein greets Senator Ted Cruz as they board an elevator near the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein greets Senator Ted Cruz as they board an elevator near the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 24
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
3 / 24
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting

Mount Sinabung volcano erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting
Close
4 / 24
Protesters gather outside of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta to protest HB 531, which would place tougher restrictions on voting in Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Protesters gather outside of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta to protest HB 531, which would place tougher restrictions on voting in Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Protesters gather outside of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta to protest HB 531, which would place tougher restrictions on voting in Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Close
5 / 24
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 24
People stand in front of a suspected new mural by artist Banksy on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

People stand in front of a suspected new mural by artist Banksy on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
People stand in front of a suspected new mural by artist Banksy on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
7 / 24
Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel take part in performance entitled "Social Distance Stacks" of conceptual artist Florian Mehnert at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany.  REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel take part in performance entitled "Social Distance Stacks" of conceptual artist Florian Mehnert at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany.  REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel take part in performance entitled "Social Distance Stacks" of conceptual artist Florian Mehnert at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany.  REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
8 / 24
Nuns wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Bergamo, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Nuns wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Bergamo, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Nuns wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Bergamo, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
9 / 24
A Sahrawi woman soldier, with henna dyed patterns on her hands, carries a weapon during a parade at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

A Sahrawi woman soldier, with henna dyed patterns on her hands, carries a weapon during a parade at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A Sahrawi woman soldier, with henna dyed patterns on her hands, carries a weapon during a parade at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
10 / 24
Fiona Scott visits her mother Mary Cook at a nursing home for the first time since the lockdown started in Scotland, in Edinburgh. REUTERS/Russel Cheyne/Pool

Fiona Scott visits her mother Mary Cook at a nursing home for the first time since the lockdown started in Scotland, in Edinburgh. REUTERS/Russel Cheyne/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Fiona Scott visits her mother Mary Cook at a nursing home for the first time since the lockdown started in Scotland, in Edinburgh. REUTERS/Russel Cheyne/Pool
Close
11 / 24
Sahrawi women take part in a parade at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Sahrawi women take part in a parade at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Sahrawi women take part in a parade at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Close
12 / 24
An employee with the McKesson Corporation packs a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into a cooler for shipping from their facility in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Timothy D. Easley/Pool

An employee with the McKesson Corporation packs a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into a cooler for shipping from their facility in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Timothy D. Easley/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
An employee with the McKesson Corporation packs a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into a cooler for shipping from their facility in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Timothy D. Easley/Pool
Close
13 / 24
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chile's government and the reopening of schools in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chile's government and the reopening of schools in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chile's government and the reopening of schools in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 24
A student gestures inside a classroom at a primary school as schools reopen in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A student gestures inside a classroom at a primary school as schools reopen in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A student gestures inside a classroom at a primary school as schools reopen in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 24
Health staff attend to a patient in the coronavirus-dedicated ICU unit of the Tras-Os-Montes E Alto Douro Hospital in Vila Real, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Health staff attend to a patient in the coronavirus-dedicated ICU unit of the Tras-Os-Montes E Alto Douro Hospital in Vila Real, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Health staff attend to a patient in the coronavirus-dedicated ICU unit of the Tras-Os-Montes E Alto Douro Hospital in Vila Real, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Close
16 / 24
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong looks on upon arriving at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he remained in custody over the national security law charge, in the early morning, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong looks on upon arriving at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he remained in custody over the national security law charge, in the early morning, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong looks on upon arriving at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he remained in custody over the national security law charge, in the early morning, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
17 / 24
Ahmad Farea is seen with his daughters at their house in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi

Ahmad Farea is seen with his daughters at their house in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Ahmad Farea is seen with his daughters at their house in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi
Close
18 / 24
U.S. National Guard soldiers patrol outside the Hart Senate Office Building near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. National Guard soldiers patrol outside the Hart Senate Office Building near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
U.S. National Guard soldiers patrol outside the Hart Senate Office Building near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 24
People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a movie theater as cinemas, gyms and museums are gradually reopened after the city government eased isolation measures introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a movie theater as cinemas, gyms and museums are gradually reopened after the city government eased isolation measures introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico City. ...more

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a movie theater as cinemas, gyms and museums are gradually reopened after the city government eased isolation measures introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
20 / 24
Migrants under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Migrants under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
21 / 24
A Kashmiri artisan is reflected in a mirror as he heats up a copper plate during its galvanizing process inside a workshop in downtown Srinagar. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

A Kashmiri artisan is reflected in a mirror as he heats up a copper plate during its galvanizing process inside a workshop in downtown Srinagar. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A Kashmiri artisan is reflected in a mirror as he heats up a copper plate during its galvanizing process inside a workshop in downtown Srinagar. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Close
22 / 24
Participants use use flashlights during a rally organized by supporters of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Participants use use flashlights during a rally organized by supporters of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Participants use use flashlights during a rally organized by supporters of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Close
23 / 24
A musician performs during a drive-in coronavirus Victims and Survivors Memorial Day vigil in a parking lot of the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.  REUTERS/David Ryder

A musician performs during a drive-in coronavirus Victims and Survivors Memorial Day vigil in a parking lot of the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.  REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A musician performs during a drive-in coronavirus Victims and Survivors Memorial Day vigil in a parking lot of the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.  REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 01 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 26 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 26 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Feb 25 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins

Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins

The iconic Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has partnered with Madame Tussauds to fill empty seats as New York restaurants reopen at 35% capacity.

Myanmar protesters set up barricades as riot police fire stun grenades and tear gas

Myanmar protesters set up barricades as riot police fire stun grenades and tear gas

Police fire gas and stun grenades at anti-coup protesters in Myaynigone, a neighborhood in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon.

Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers

Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers

Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, as victims described how their abductors had beaten and threatened to shoot them.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Protests continue after the bloodiest day since Myanmar military coup started

Protests continue after the bloodiest day since Myanmar military coup started

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of protesters as Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared at a court hearing via video conferencing after the bloodiest day of protests since the Feb. 1 military coup.

Best of the Golden Globes

Best of the Golden Globes

Red carpet and ceremony highlights from the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Photos of the month: February

Photos of the month: February

Our top photos from February 2020.

Trump fervor dominates CPAC

Trump fervor dominates CPAC

Former President Donald Trump hinted at a possible 2024 presidential run, attacked President Joe Biden, and repeated his fraudulent claims that he won the 2020 election at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup

Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup

Myanmar police fired on protesters around the country in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup and at least 18 people were killed, the U.N. human rights office said.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast