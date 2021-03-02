Top Photos of the Day
An Ultra Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein greets Senator Ted Cruz as they board an elevator near the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting
Protesters gather outside of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta to protest HB 531, which would place tougher restrictions on voting in Georgia. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand in front of a suspected new mural by artist Banksy on a wall at HM Reading Prison in Reading, Britain. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Stuttgart Ballet company dancers Elisa Badenes and Friedemann Vogel take part in performance entitled "Social Distance Stacks" of conceptual artist Florian Mehnert at the John Cranko School in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Nuns wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Bergamo, Italy. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A Sahrawi woman soldier, with henna dyed patterns on her hands, carries a weapon during a parade at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Fiona Scott visits her mother Mary Cook at a nursing home for the first time since the lockdown started in Scotland, in Edinburgh. REUTERS/Russel Cheyne/Pool
Sahrawi women take part in a parade at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
An employee with the McKesson Corporation packs a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into a cooler for shipping from their facility in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Timothy D. Easley/Pool
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against Chile's government and the reopening of schools in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A student gestures inside a classroom at a primary school as schools reopen in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Health staff attend to a patient in the coronavirus-dedicated ICU unit of the Tras-Os-Montes E Alto Douro Hospital in Vila Real, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong looks on upon arriving at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after he remained in custody over the national security law charge, in the early morning, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Ahmad Farea is seen with his daughters at their house in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Nusaibah Almuaalemi
U.S. National Guard soldiers patrol outside the Hart Senate Office Building near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a movie theater as cinemas, gyms and museums are gradually reopened after the city government eased isolation measures introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico City. ...more
Migrants under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez,...more
A Kashmiri artisan is reflected in a mirror as he heats up a copper plate during its galvanizing process inside a workshop in downtown Srinagar. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
Participants use use flashlights during a rally organized by supporters of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
A musician performs during a drive-in coronavirus Victims and Survivors Memorial Day vigil in a parking lot of the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
