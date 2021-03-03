Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
Fourth and Fifth grade music teacher Virgilio Joven plays the violin while teaching a virtual music class at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Fourth and Fifth grade music teacher Virgilio Joven plays the violin while teaching a virtual music class at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Fourth and Fifth grade music teacher Virgilio Joven plays the violin while teaching a virtual music class at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The scene of a collision is seen near Holtville, California. At least 13 people, 10 of them Mexican nationals, were killed on Tuesday when a tractor-trailer slammed into an SUV crammed with 25 adults and children on a dusty Southern Californian road near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
The scene of a collision is seen near Holtville, California. At least 13 people, 10 of them Mexican nationals, were killed on Tuesday when a tractor-trailer slammed into an SUV crammed with 25 adults and children on a dusty Southern Californian road near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. REUTERS/Bing Guan
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
People participate in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Picture taken from behind a window. REUTERS/Stringer
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting
A giraffe crosses a road laced with an electric fence within the Kimana Sanctuary, part of a crucial wildlife corridor that links the Amboseli National Park to the Chyulu Hills and Tsavo protected areas, within the Amboseli ecosystem in Kimana, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A giraffe crosses a road laced with an electric fence within the Kimana Sanctuary, part of a crucial wildlife corridor that links the Amboseli National Park to the Chyulu Hills and Tsavo protected areas, within the Amboseli ecosystem in Kimana, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Singer Dolly Parton receives a vaccination against the coronavirus at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.  @DollyParton/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Singer Dolly Parton receives a vaccination against the coronavirus at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.  @DollyParton/via REUTERS
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara walk in line after their release, in Zamfara, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Taronga Zoo senior keeper Rob Dockerill holds Annie the Platypus during a World Wildlife Day announcement pledging to save the Australian platypus from extinction, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Taronga Zoo senior keeper Rob Dockerill holds Annie the Platypus during a World Wildlife Day announcement pledging to save the Australian platypus from extinction, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins
A man sprays water at a poster of Pope Francis ahead of the planned visit of Pope Francis to Iraq, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A man sprays water at a poster of Pope Francis ahead of the planned visit of Pope Francis to Iraq, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Nancy Van Der Stracten, a 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, practices boxing with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Nancy Van Der Stracten, a 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, practices boxing with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Girls look out of a car window as they watch a screening of the Sudanese European Film Festival at an outdoor, drive-through cinema for visitors, adhering to coronavirus restrictions, in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Girls look out of a car window as they watch a screening of the Sudanese European Film Festival at an outdoor, drive-through cinema for visitors, adhering to coronavirus restrictions, in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A symbolic street sign named "Khashoggi Way" stands above Connecticut Avenue in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A symbolic street sign named "Khashoggi Way" stands above Connecticut Avenue in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
86-year-old Barbara Schmalenberger, of Hilliard, Ohio, hugs her daughter, Melanie Gagnon, after receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. "I can't believe it, I was so excited that I was one of the first. I felt so privileged," said Schmalenberger. "It's like a miracle. I can't wait to tell my family." REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
86-year-old Barbara Schmalenberger, of Hilliard, Ohio, hugs her daughter, Melanie Gagnon, after receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. "I can't believe it, I was so excited that I was one of the first. I felt so privileged," said Schmalenberger. "It's like a miracle. I can't wait to tell my family." REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A demonstrator sits on the ground near burning fire during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardship, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A demonstrator sits on the ground near burning fire during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardship, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Empty hangers hang at a dry cleaners, as businesses struggle with continued work from home protocols to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Caroline Gutman

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Empty hangers hang at a dry cleaners, as businesses struggle with continued work from home protocols to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Caroline Gutman
Demonstrators hold signs as they gather outside the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office calling for his resignation, in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Demonstrators hold signs as they gather outside the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office calling for his resignation, in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Alondra and Hendi, both six-years-old, take their zoom class as the Westchester Family YMCA provides a safe distance learning environment for local students in Los Angeles,  California.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Alondra and Hendi, both six-years-old, take their zoom class as the Westchester Family YMCA provides a safe distance learning environment for local students in Los Angeles,  California.   REUTERS/Mike Blake
People wait in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on midtown Manhattan's west side, to receive a coronavirus vaccine at the site which has been converted into a mass vaccination center in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
People wait in a line stretching around the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on midtown Manhattan's west side, to receive a coronavirus vaccine at the site which has been converted into a mass vaccination center in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The feet of girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara are seen after their release in Zamfara, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
The feet of girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara are seen after their release in Zamfara, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/John Sibley
FBI Director Christopher Wray arrives to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the January 6th insurrection, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mandel Ngan/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
FBI Director Christopher Wray arrives to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the January 6th insurrection, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mandel Ngan/Pool
A Kashmiri artisan is reflected in a mirror as he heats up a copper plate during its galvanizing process inside a workshop in downtown Srinagar. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A Kashmiri artisan is reflected in a mirror as he heats up a copper plate during its galvanizing process inside a workshop in downtown Srinagar. REUTERS/Sanna Irshad Mattoo
A Sahrawi woman soldier, with henna dyed patterns on her hands, carries a weapon during a parade at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A Sahrawi woman soldier, with henna dyed patterns on her hands, carries a weapon during a parade at the Awserd refugee camp in Tindouf, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
An employee with the McKesson Corporation packs a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into a cooler for shipping from their facility in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Timothy D. Easley/Pool

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
An employee with the McKesson Corporation packs a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine into a cooler for shipping from their facility in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Timothy D. Easley/Pool
A Palestinian woman reacts as Israeli forces demolish her house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A Palestinian woman reacts as Israeli forces demolish her house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
U.S. National Guard soldiers patrol outside the Hart Senate Office Building near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
U.S. National Guard soldiers patrol outside the Hart Senate Office Building near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a movie theater as cinemas, gyms and museums are gradually reopened after the city government eased isolation measures introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a movie theater as cinemas, gyms and museums are gradually reopened after the city government eased isolation measures introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
