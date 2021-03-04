Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano, as seen from Los Rios, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano, as seen from Los Rios, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano, as seen from Los Rios, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
A rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirl reacts after arriving in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirl reacts after arriving in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirl reacts after arriving in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Andrew Yang, democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, rides the subway while campaigning in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Andrew Yang, democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, rides the subway while campaigning in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Andrew Yang, democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, rides the subway while campaigning in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Medical workers place a placard reading "The clinic of smiling people" at the intensive care unit of the Clinical Hospital Center, where they treat patients suffering from the coronavirus, in Nis, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Medical workers place a placard reading "The clinic of smiling people" at the intensive care unit of the Clinical Hospital Center, where they treat patients suffering from the coronavirus, in Nis, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Medical workers place a placard reading "The clinic of smiling people" at the intensive care unit of the Clinical Hospital Center, where they treat patients suffering from the coronavirus, in Nis, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
U.S. first lady Jill Biden listens to parents as she visits Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, Pennsylvania. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. first lady Jill Biden listens to parents as she visits Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, Pennsylvania. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
U.S. first lady Jill Biden listens to parents as she visits Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, Pennsylvania. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS
SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes after liftoff at South Padre Island, Texas.  SPADRE.COM – TWITTER @SPACEPADREISLE

SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes after liftoff at South Padre Island, Texas.  SPADRE.COM – TWITTER @SPACEPADREISLE

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes after liftoff at South Padre Island, Texas.  SPADRE.COM – TWITTER @SPACEPADREISLE
A giraffe crosses a road laced with an electric fence within the Kimana Sanctuary, part of a crucial wildlife corridor that links the Amboseli National Park to the Chyulu Hills and Tsavo protected areas, within the Amboseli ecosystem in Kimana, Kenya February 8, 2021. Picture taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A giraffe crosses a road laced with an electric fence within the Kimana Sanctuary, part of a crucial wildlife corridor that links the Amboseli National Park to the Chyulu Hills and Tsavo protected areas, within the Amboseli ecosystem in Kimana, Kenya...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A giraffe crosses a road laced with an electric fence within the Kimana Sanctuary, part of a crucial wildlife corridor that links the Amboseli National Park to the Chyulu Hills and Tsavo protected areas, within the Amboseli ecosystem in Kimana, Kenya February 8, 2021. Picture taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Taronga Zoo senior keeper Rob Dockerill holds Annie the Platypus during a World Wildlife Day announcement pledging to save the Australian platypus from extinction, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, March 3, 2021. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Taronga Zoo senior keeper Rob Dockerill holds Annie the Platypus during a World Wildlife Day announcement pledging to save the Australian platypus from extinction, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, March 3, 2021. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Taronga Zoo senior keeper Rob Dockerill holds Annie the Platypus during a World Wildlife Day announcement pledging to save the Australian platypus from extinction, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, March 3, 2021. AAP Image/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A symbolic street sign named "Khashoggi Way" stands above Connecticut Avenue in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A symbolic street sign named "Khashoggi Way" stands above Connecticut Avenue in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A symbolic street sign named "Khashoggi Way" stands above Connecticut Avenue in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
86-year-old Barbara Schmalenberger, of Hilliard, Ohio, hugs her daughter, Melanie Gagnon, after receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. "I can't believe it, I was so excited that I was one of the first. I felt so privileged," said Schmalenberger. "It's like a miracle. I can't wait to tell my family." REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

86-year-old Barbara Schmalenberger, of Hilliard, Ohio, hugs her daughter, Melanie Gagnon, after receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. "I can't believe it, I was so excited that I was...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
86-year-old Barbara Schmalenberger, of Hilliard, Ohio, hugs her daughter, Melanie Gagnon, after receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. "I can't believe it, I was so excited that I was one of the first. I felt so privileged," said Schmalenberger. "It's like a miracle. I can't wait to tell my family." REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Empty hangers hang at a dry cleaners, as businesses struggle with continued work from home protocols to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Caroline Gutman

Empty hangers hang at a dry cleaners, as businesses struggle with continued work from home protocols to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Caroline Gutman

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Empty hangers hang at a dry cleaners, as businesses struggle with continued work from home protocols to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Caroline Gutman
Alondra and Hendi, both six-years-old, take their zoom class as the Westchester Family YMCA provides a safe distance learning environment for local students during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Alondra and Hendi, both six-years-old, take their zoom class as the Westchester Family YMCA provides a safe distance learning environment for local students during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S.,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Alondra and Hendi, both six-years-old, take their zoom class as the Westchester Family YMCA provides a safe distance learning environment for local students during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a movie theater as cinemas, gyms and museums are gradually reopened after the city government eased isolation measures introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a movie theater as cinemas, gyms and museums are gradually reopened after the city government eased isolation measures introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico City. ...more

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a movie theater as cinemas, gyms and museums are gradually reopened after the city government eased isolation measures introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Protesters lie on the ground after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. Among them, Angel, 19, bottom-left, also known as Kyal Sin, took cover before she was shot in the head. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Protesters lie on the ground after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. Among them, Angel, 19, bottom-left, also known as Kyal Sin, took cover before she was shot in the head. REUTERS/Stringer ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Protesters lie on the ground after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 3, 2021. Among them, Angel, 19, bottom-left, also known as Kyal Sin, took cover before she was shot in the head. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A sniper looks through the scope as he stands on a balcony of the house of parliament during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia March 3, 2021. Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A sniper looks through the scope as he stands on a balcony of the house of parliament during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia March 3, 2021. Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo via...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A sniper looks through the scope as he stands on a balcony of the house of parliament during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia March 3, 2021. Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Indian Air Force Sarang helicopters team perform during the Sri Lanka's air force 70th anniversary in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Indian Air Force Sarang helicopters team perform during the Sri Lanka's air force 70th anniversary in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Indian Air Force Sarang helicopters team perform during the Sri Lanka's air force 70th anniversary in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A man sprays water at a poster of Pope Francis ahead of the planned visit of Pope Francis to Iraq, in Baghdad, Iraq March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man sprays water at a poster of Pope Francis ahead of the planned visit of Pope Francis to Iraq, in Baghdad, Iraq March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A man sprays water at a poster of Pope Francis ahead of the planned visit of Pope Francis to Iraq, in Baghdad, Iraq March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Nancy Van Der Stracten, 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, practices boxing with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, February 26, 2021. Picture taken February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Nancy Van Der Stracten, 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, practices boxing with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, February 26, 2021. Picture taken February 26, 2021....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Nancy Van Der Stracten, 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, practices boxing with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey, February 26, 2021. Picture taken February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Girls look out of a car window as they watch a screening of the Sudanese European Film Festival at an outdoor, drive-through cinema for visitors, adhering to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Khartoum, Sudan February 28, 2021. Picture taken February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Girls look out of a car window as they watch a screening of the Sudanese European Film Festival at an outdoor, drive-through cinema for visitors, adhering to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Khartoum, Sudan February 28, 2021. Picture...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Girls look out of a car window as they watch a screening of the Sudanese European Film Festival at an outdoor, drive-through cinema for visitors, adhering to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Khartoum, Sudan February 28, 2021. Picture taken February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
