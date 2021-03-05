Top Photos of the Day

86-year-old Barbara Schmalenberger, of Hilliard, Ohio, hugs her daughter, Melanie Gagnon, after receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. "I can't believe it, I was so excited that I was...more

86-year-old Barbara Schmalenberger, of Hilliard, Ohio, hugs her daughter, Melanie Gagnon, after receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. "I can't believe it, I was so excited that I was one of the first. I felt so privileged," said Schmalenberger. "It's like a miracle. I can't wait to tell my family." REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

