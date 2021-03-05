Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Mar 5, 2021 | 7:46am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Residents come out to celebrate with national flags and fireworks after Hai Duong authorities ended 34 days of lockdown in Chi Linh city, Hai Duong province, Vietnam. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
A diver uses a torch to explore artworks under the ice of the White Sea, off the coast of the Republic of Karelia, Russia. Paintings and sculptures by artist Denis Lotarev and works by photographer Viktor Lyagushkin are placed under the water and accessible to divers until the ice melts. Courtesy of Viktor Lyagushkin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano, as seen from Los Rios, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A rescued JSS Jangebe schoolgirl reacts after arriving in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Katy McAvoy plays different games with her daughter Paige McAvoy, 5, after school in Grand Rapids, Michigan.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
People attend the funeral of Angel a 19-year-old protester, also known as Kyal Sin, who was shot in the head as Myanmar forces opened fire  to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
A soldier points their gun at a balcony on a street in Yangon, Myanmar.  REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Martin Maischberger, Director of Classical Antiquities, stands next to Corinthian columns in the closed exhibition rotunda of the Altes Museum in Berlin, Germany.  REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Police officers carry a body during a rally against the military coup in Monywa, Myanmar. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Andrew Yang, democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, rides the subway while campaigning in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Medical workers place a placard reading "The clinic of smiling people" at the intensive care unit of the Clinical Hospital Center, where they treat patients suffering from the coronavirus, in Nis, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
U.S. first lady Jill Biden listens to parents as she visits Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, Pennsylvania. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes after liftoff at South Padre Island, Texas.  SPADRE.COM – TWITTER @SPACEPADREISLE

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A giraffe crosses a road laced with an electric fence within the Kimana Sanctuary, part of a crucial wildlife corridor that links the Amboseli National Park to the Chyulu Hills and Tsavo protected areas, within the Amboseli ecosystem in Kimana, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A crane flies above a lake near Ashkelon, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Taronga Zoo senior keeper Rob Dockerill holds Annie the Platypus during a World Wildlife Day announcement pledging to save the Australian platypus from extinction, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A woman cries as she shows the three-finger salute during a prayer ceremony for those who died in Myanmar during anti-coup protests, in front of the U.N. building in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
A symbolic street sign named "Khashoggi Way" stands above Connecticut Avenue in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
86-year-old Barbara Schmalenberger, of Hilliard, Ohio, hugs her daughter, Melanie Gagnon, after receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. "I can't believe it, I was so excited that I was one of the first. I felt so privileged," said Schmalenberger. "It's like a miracle. I can't wait to tell my family." REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Members of the National Guard patrol at the U.S. Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack the U.S. Capitol in Washington.      REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Empty hangers hang at a dry cleaners, as businesses struggle with continued work from home protocols to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Caroline Gutman

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Alondra and Hendi, both six-years-old, take their zoom class as the Westchester Family YMCA provides a safe distance learning environment for local students during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Los Angeles, California.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a movie theater as cinemas, gyms and museums are gradually reopened after the city government eased isolation measures introduced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Protesters lie on the ground after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar. Among them, Angel, 19, bottom-left, also known as Kyal Sin, took cover before she was shot in the head. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A sniper looks through the scope as he stands on a balcony of the house of parliament during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia. Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Indian Air Force Sarang helicopters team perform during the Sri Lanka's air force 70th anniversary in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A man sprays water at a poster of Pope Francis ahead of the planned visit of Pope Francis to Iraq, in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Nancy Van Der Stracten, 75-year-old suffering from Parkinson's disease, practices boxing with her trainer Muhammed Ali Kardas at a boxing club in the southern resort city of Antalya, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Girls look out of a car window as they watch a screening of the Sudanese European Film Festival at an outdoor, drive-through cinema for visitors, adhering to coronavirus restrictions, in Khartoum, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast