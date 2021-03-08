Top Photos of the Day
A child makes a ring of fire during rituals in celebration of Mesni Zagovezni, the first Sunday before Great Lent, in Lozen, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese
Pope Francis prays for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's old city, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A demonstrator stands near a burning fire blocking a road, during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardships, in Zouk, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A college athlete is thrown in the air by a group of men on the beach to celebrate spring break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Riot police officers clash with a demonstrator during a protest against President Mario Abdo Benitez's health policies and the lack of coronavirus vaccines in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo
Aerial view of the Amazon facility where workers will vote on whether to unionize, in Bessemer, Alabama. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Women farmers attend a protest against farm laws on the occasion of International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view shows a hockey rink after a match on the ice of Lake Baikal, organized to draw attention to the environmental problems of the lake, in the village of Bolshoye Goloustnoye in Irkutsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a roundtable discussion on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Mille Porsild and her dog team pass by Camp Flamingo on the Susitna River on the Iditarod Sled Dog Race course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool
Patrick Ngwolo, a pastor and a friend of George Floyd, poses for a portrait at his home ahead of the trial of the former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Migrant families and children sit in the back of a police truck for transport after they crossed the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People flash three-finger salutes as they attend a funeral of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
A faithful waits for Pope Francis to hold a mass at Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A participant swims during the winter Cryathlon tournament which includes running on snow, ski racing and ice swimming, in the settlement of Malakhovka in Moscow Region, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A child places a flower on a fence near a "Black Lives Matter" placard during a rally the day before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd, in...more
East Lancashire NHS Trust healthcare workers posing for a portrait ahead of International Women's Day at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in north west England, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Educator Pamela Carvalho, 28, who coordinates art and cultural projects for Redes da Mare, a civil society organization, poses for a photo in the Mare favelas complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "I am the most beautiful dream of my ancestors. Both of...more
Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro hold a string of underwear to mock Governor of Sao Paulo Joao Doria during a protest against the measures he implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda...more
A woman reacts as she gets vaccinated against the coronavirus as the government started a campaign to vaccinate elderly people above 65 years old, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at 'Hosh al-Bieaa', Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Competitors participate in Egypt's Tough Mudder challenge organized by "TriFactory", an Egyptian sports management company at the O West district in Giza, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Girls wave national flags as they gather at Church square ahead of Pope Francis' arrival to visit Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Protest signs hung by people with the group Arm in Arm DC to protest the extended presence of the surrounding security fence are seen at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with military chief executive secretaries during the first short course for chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
A person wears a face mask and a veil during a silent protest, demanding the justice for Easter Sunday attack on April 21, 2019, to mark the "Black Sunday", in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A general view a site of a Ukrainian bus crash on the side of A4 highway from Jaroslaw to Korczowa, near Koszyce, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Patryk Ogorzalek
An anti-government protester wearing a mask walks in a protest demanding the release of arrested leaders charged with lese majeste law in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An aerial view shows rotten trees in a toxic lake, which is an ash dam composed of the ash produced from burning coal in Yatagan thermal power plant and the wastewater discharged also from the power plant near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla...more
People holds crosses during a protest against the song "El Diablo", country's pick to represent Cyprus at the annual Eurovision Song Contest outside the offices of the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, receives a dose of coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Dharamsala, India. Office of his holiness the Dalai Lama/via REUTERS
Attendees celebrate the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade under the coronavirus safety guidelines at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Wheel tread marks are left in the soil of Jezero Crater on Mars, as NASA's Mars rover Perseverance drives on Martian surface for the first time. NASA/JPL-Caltech
ThunderBug, mascot for the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, rappels down the outside of a hotel as part of the annual Over the Edge charity fundraiser for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A general view during the women's 60m heats at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Torun, Poland. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Czech Republic's Viktor Polasek in action during the men's team HS137 ski jumping at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Women farmers attend a protest against farm laws on the occasion of International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Smugglers return towards Mexico after transporting migrant families and children across the Rio Grande River into the United States in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Smoke rises from Yatagan thermal power plant near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey. Five villages have already disappeared as mines serving the Yatagan power station have expanded, and the village of Turgut is now threatened....more
