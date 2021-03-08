Top Photos of the Day

Smoke rises from Yatagan thermal power plant near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey. Five villages have already disappeared as mines serving the Yatagan power station have expanded, and the village of Turgut is now threatened....more

Smoke rises from Yatagan thermal power plant near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey. Five villages have already disappeared as mines serving the Yatagan power station have expanded, and the village of Turgut is now threatened. Across the province of Mugla 5,000 hectares, the equivalent of nearly 8,000 football fields, has been lost to mining in the last four decades, campaigners say. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

