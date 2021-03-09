Top Photos of the Day

Educator Pamela Carvalho, 28, who coordinates art and cultural projects for Redes da Mare, a civil society organization, poses for a photo in the Mare favelas complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "I am the most beautiful dream of my ancestors. Both of...more

Educator Pamela Carvalho, 28, who coordinates art and cultural projects for Redes da Mare, a civil society organization, poses for a photo in the Mare favelas complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "I am the most beautiful dream of my ancestors. Both of my grandmothers were domestic workers, my mother worked as a maid also, I belong to a family of poor black women. I am the daughter of a domestic worker who is a teacher, who has a master's degree, who coordinates a civil society organization." Carvalho says. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

