Pictures | Tue Mar 9, 2021

Top Photos of the Day

Participants with the word "Harta" on their bodies, link arms as they mark International Women's Day at Avenida 18 de Julio in downtown Montevideo, Uruguay. The word is a term to say exhausted or "had enough." REUTERS/Mariana Greif

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Protesters spray paint on police officers during a protest to mark International Women's Day in Mexico City, Mexico.  REUTERS/Mahe Elipe

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Activists dressed in Handmaid's Tale costumes walk as they take part in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
An employee works on an oak tree selected to be used to rebuild the spire and the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral destroyed by fire in 2019, in the Berce forest in Jupilles, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Demonstrators march during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A worker washes away chalked messages of protest from the boarded up facade of the US Bank Plaza tower, across the street from the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis during the first day of jury selection for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
The iconic Mont Saint-Michel is seen at sunset during a nationwide curfew, from 6 p.m to 6 a.m, due to tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus in the western region of Normandy, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A resident holds a flower given by a staff member of the daycare centre to mark Women's Day to their elderly residents, who have been confined to their homes for more than a year after daycare centers were closed in Ribeira de Pena, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Yoselin Marticorena, 26, speaks on her phone outside a tent where she has been living for the past days while waiting for information regarding the health condition of her father, who has been hospitalized due to the coronavirus at the Hospital Villa El Salvador in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A demonstrator takes part in a march to mark International Women's Day in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Smugglers return towards Mexico after transporting migrant families and children across the Rio Grande River into the United States in Penitas, Texas.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2021
Demonstrators and police officers confront each other during a protest marking International Women's Day in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A woman poses for a picture as she participates in a rally during International Women's Day celebrations in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Students each lunch at school as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A Chinese-flagged trawler that ran aground containing 130 tonnes of oil, is seen in the Indian Ocean waters at Pointe Aux Sables, on the western coast of the island of Mauritius. REUTERS/Reuben Pillay

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.  Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A demonstrator stands near a burning fire blocking a road, during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardships, in Zouk, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A college athlete is thrown in the air by a group of men on the beach to celebrate spring break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Women farmers attend a protest against farm laws on the occasion of International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
An aerial view shows a hockey rink after a match on the ice of Lake Baikal, organized to draw attention to the environmental problems of the lake, in the village of Bolshoye Goloustnoye in Irkutsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Mille Porsild and her dog team pass by Camp Flamingo on the Susitna River on the Iditarod Sled Dog Race course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic at Deshka Landing in Willow, Alaska. Bill Roth/ADN/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
East Lancashire NHS Trust healthcare workers posing for a portrait ahead of International Women's Day at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in north west England, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
Educator Pamela Carvalho, 28, who coordinates art and cultural projects for Redes da Mare, a civil society organization, poses for a photo in the Mare favelas complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "I am the most beautiful dream of my ancestors. Both of my grandmothers were domestic workers, my mother worked as a maid also, I belong to a family of poor black women. I am the daughter of a domestic worker who is a teacher, who has a master's degree, who coordinates a civil society organization." Carvalho says. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A person wears a face mask and a veil during a silent protest, demanding the justice for Easter Sunday attack on April 21, 2019, to mark the "Black Sunday", in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
An aerial view shows rotten trees in a toxic lake, which is an ash dam composed of the ash produced from burning coal in Yatagan thermal power plant and the wastewater discharged also from the power plant near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
People holds crosses during a protest against the song "El Diablo", country's pick to represent Cyprus at the annual Eurovision Song Contest outside the offices of the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2021
ThunderBug, mascot for the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, rappels down the outside of a hotel as part of the annual Over the Edge charity fundraiser for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2021
Women farmers attend a protest against farm laws on the occasion of International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 08 2021
