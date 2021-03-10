Top Photos of the Day
Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown restrictions began to ease, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges people as he gets in his SUV outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Texas State Trooper asks asylum seeking migrants Edith and son Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. About a dozen asylum seeking...more
A dog bed leans against the South wall of the White House near the Rose Garden and South Portico as U.S. President Joe Biden leaves the White House for a local event, after media reports that the Biden's two dogs have been taken from the White House...more
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured companion during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Britain's Prince Charles departs following a visit to Jesus House church to view an NHS COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from the coronavirus, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
A customer walks between shelves covered by a plastic with non-essential products that are prohibited for sale at a supermarket, after the Rio Grande do Sul state government mandated further restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Porto...more
Protesters stand behind a barricade at Sanchaung district in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
National Guard stand watch outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on murder charges in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota....more
People seated in wheelchairs are helped by relatives to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Students queue to take lateral flow tests at Weaverham High School, as the coronavirus lockdown begins to ease, in Cheshire, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A Palestinian patient infected with the coronavirus lies on a bed at a hospital in Turmus Ayya town near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A general view shows the area where a large landslide destroyed several homes in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway. NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum
A student looks at a health worker before taking a lateral flow test at Weaverham High School, as the lockdown begins to ease, in Cheshire, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A man sits at a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A U.S. Border Patrol Agent removes a wristband worn by Santiago, a four year old asylum seeking migrant boy from Honduras, after he crossed the Rio Grande river into United States from Mexico with his mother in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A top-down view of a polyester face mask showing how the fibers stay nicely bundled, photographed using a scanning electron microscope. The scale bar in the image is 250 micrometers, or millionths of a meter, wide. E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian's Museum...more
