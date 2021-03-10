Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Mar 10, 2021 | 7:51am EST

Top Photos of the Day

Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown restrictions began to ease, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown restrictions began to ease, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown restrictions began to ease, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
1 / 18
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges people as he gets in his SUV outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges people as he gets in his SUV outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges people as he gets in his SUV outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 18
Texas State Trooper asks asylum seeking migrants Edith and son Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. About a dozen asylum seeking migrants hid in thick brush before being located by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter and were taken into custody for processing. The Rio Grande river is seen on the far right of the photograph. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Texas State Trooper asks asylum seeking migrants Edith and son Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. About a dozen asylum seeking...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Texas State Trooper asks asylum seeking migrants Edith and son Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. About a dozen asylum seeking migrants hid in thick brush before being located by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter and were taken into custody for processing. The Rio Grande river is seen on the far right of the photograph. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 18
A dog bed leans against the South wall of the White House near the Rose Garden and South Portico as U.S. President Joe Biden leaves the White House for a local event, after media reports that the Biden's two dogs have been taken from the White House and back to Delaware, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A dog bed leans against the South wall of the White House near the Rose Garden and South Portico as U.S. President Joe Biden leaves the White House for a local event, after media reports that the Biden's two dogs have been taken from the White House...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A dog bed leans against the South wall of the White House near the Rose Garden and South Portico as U.S. President Joe Biden leaves the White House for a local event, after media reports that the Biden's two dogs have been taken from the White House and back to Delaware, in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
4 / 18
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured companion during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured companion during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured companion during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 18
Britain's Prince Charles departs following a visit to Jesus House church to view an NHS COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prince Charles departs following a visit to Jesus House church to view an NHS COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Britain's Prince Charles departs following a visit to Jesus House church to view an NHS COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 18
Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from the coronavirus, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from the coronavirus, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from the coronavirus, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Close
7 / 18
A customer walks between shelves covered by a plastic with non-essential products that are prohibited for sale at a supermarket, after the Rio Grande do Sul state government mandated further restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara

A customer walks between shelves covered by a plastic with non-essential products that are prohibited for sale at a supermarket, after the Rio Grande do Sul state government mandated further restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Porto...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A customer walks between shelves covered by a plastic with non-essential products that are prohibited for sale at a supermarket, after the Rio Grande do Sul state government mandated further restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Close
8 / 18
Protesters stand behind a barricade at Sanchaung district in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters stand behind a barricade at Sanchaung district in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Protesters stand behind a barricade at Sanchaung district in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 18
National Guard stand watch outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on murder charges in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis

National Guard stand watch outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on murder charges in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
National Guard stand watch outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on murder charges in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
10 / 18
People seated in wheelchairs are helped by relatives to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

People seated in wheelchairs are helped by relatives to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
People seated in wheelchairs are helped by relatives to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
11 / 18
Students queue to take lateral flow tests at Weaverham High School, as the coronavirus lockdown begins to ease, in Cheshire, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Students queue to take lateral flow tests at Weaverham High School, as the coronavirus lockdown begins to ease, in Cheshire, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Students queue to take lateral flow tests at Weaverham High School, as the coronavirus lockdown begins to ease, in Cheshire, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
12 / 18
A Palestinian patient infected with the coronavirus lies on a bed at a hospital in Turmus Ayya town near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian patient infected with the coronavirus lies on a bed at a hospital in Turmus Ayya town near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A Palestinian patient infected with the coronavirus lies on a bed at a hospital in Turmus Ayya town near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 18
A general view shows the area where a large landslide destroyed several homes in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway. NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum

A general view shows the area where a large landslide destroyed several homes in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway. NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A general view shows the area where a large landslide destroyed several homes in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway. NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum
Close
14 / 18
A student looks at a health worker before taking a lateral flow test at Weaverham High School, as the lockdown begins to ease, in Cheshire, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

A student looks at a health worker before taking a lateral flow test at Weaverham High School, as the lockdown begins to ease, in Cheshire, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A student looks at a health worker before taking a lateral flow test at Weaverham High School, as the lockdown begins to ease, in Cheshire, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
15 / 18
A man sits at a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man sits at a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A man sits at a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
16 / 18
A U.S. Border Patrol Agent removes a wristband worn by Santiago, a four year old asylum seeking migrant boy from Honduras, after he crossed the Rio Grande river into United States from Mexico with his mother in Penitas, Texas.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A U.S. Border Patrol Agent removes a wristband worn by Santiago, a four year old asylum seeking migrant boy from Honduras, after he crossed the Rio Grande river into United States from Mexico with his mother in Penitas, Texas.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A U.S. Border Patrol Agent removes a wristband worn by Santiago, a four year old asylum seeking migrant boy from Honduras, after he crossed the Rio Grande river into United States from Mexico with his mother in Penitas, Texas.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
17 / 18
A top-down view of a polyester face mask showing how the fibers stay nicely bundled, photographed using a scanning electron microscope. The scale bar in the image is 250 micrometers, or millionths of a meter, wide.  E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian's Museum Conservation Institute and NIST

A top-down view of a polyester face mask showing how the fibers stay nicely bundled, photographed using a scanning electron microscope. The scale bar in the image is 250 micrometers, or millionths of a meter, wide.  E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian's Museum...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
A top-down view of a polyester face mask showing how the fibers stay nicely bundled, photographed using a scanning electron microscope. The scale bar in the image is 250 micrometers, or millionths of a meter, wide.  E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian's Museum Conservation Institute and NIST
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 09 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 08 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 05 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 05 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Montgomery County, where Schwenksville is located, has one of the highest per capita vaccination rates in the state of Pennsylvania.

One year with COVID: Road to recovery after surviving the coronavirus

One year with COVID: Road to recovery after surviving the coronavirus

People face lingering symptoms and rehabilitation after contracting COVID-19.

What a face mask looks like up close

What a face mask looks like up close

Fabric fibers on protective face masks are seen through an electron microscope.

Migrants cross the Rio Grande

Migrants cross the Rio Grande

Central American migrants cross the Rio Grande into the United States as President Joe Biden continues to roll back some of the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.

Senior women find boogie boarding joy on California coast

Senior women find boogie boarding joy on California coast

Californian grannies and retired mothers celebrate International Women's Day by riding the waves at Solana Beach.

Clashes break out in Greece after march against police violence

Clashes break out in Greece after march against police violence

(Warning: graphic content) A Greek police officer was seriously injured after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence, prompted by a video that appeared to show a man being beaten on Sunday by officers in the area.

Prince Harry's royal life in photos

Prince Harry's royal life in photos

The life of Britain's Prince Harry in pictures.

Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins

Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins

People rally to remember George Floyd in the days before the trial begins for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

One year with COVID: Faces of the frontline workers

One year with COVID: Faces of the frontline workers

Healthcare workers, first responders and funeral staff have toiled through a year of the pandemic, sacrificing time with loved ones and risking their own well-being.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast