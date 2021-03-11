Top Photos of the Day
Michigan National Guard member Sgt. Hannah Boulder sings while playing guitar in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Mariko Odawara holds flowers as she prays to mourn the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, during its 10th anniversary, in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan....more
Texas State Trooper asks asylum seeking migrants Edith and son Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. About a dozen asylum seeking...more
Flames engulf a house as wildfires rage across Golondrinas, Chubut province in Argentina. Nir Ekdesman/via REUTERS
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-3 unit's Dr Navid Behzadi Koochani treats a patient inside his home during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain. "These are situations that affect you emotionally... You're there the next...more
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with tika on his forehead looks on as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People share drinks and eat crawfish inside of Bar 5015 as the state of Texas lifts its mask mandate and allows businesses to reopen at full capacity in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Lynda Cziezler, 79, Susie Cherniak, 77, Esta Bloom, 89, and Linda Dobrusin, 80 play canasta together weeks after receiving the coronavirus vaccine in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. This was the first time in an entire year that they have all...more
Healthcare workers hold a banner during a demonstration for better working conditions, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain. A banner reads: "Health and care workers are fed up"....more
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt, in Tremestieri Etneo, Sicily, Italy. Boris Behncke/Ingv-Osservatorio Etneo
A child falls on the ground in front of riot police officers during an eviction of an unauthorized settlement without potable water, drainage system and electricity, where people have moved in with their families during the coronavirus pandemic, at...more
Police officers detain a Tibetan during a protest held to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown restrictions began to ease, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Ryo Kimura, who lost his family members, tosses his daughter, Reni Kimura, in front of a devastated area that was hit by the 2011 tsunami, during its 10th anniversary, in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A protester wearing a red scarf on her head and face attends a flashmob calling for the swift passing of a law allowing the introduction of monitoring devices for offenders found guilty of domestic abuse, near the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest,...more
Dr. Mayank Amin administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Helen Pepe, 94, at a clinic ran by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
A dog bed leans against the South wall of the White House near the Rose Garden and South Portico as U.S. President Joe Biden leaves the White House for a local event, after media reports that the Biden's two dogs have been taken from the White House...more
Police officers on motorcycles surround an injured companion during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Activists, volunteers and relatives of missing persons take part in a search for American soldier Richard Halliday, who according to his family went missing in El Paso, Texas, in July 2020 and they believe he crossed into Mexico, on the outskirts of...more
Britain's Prince Charles departs following a visit to Jesus House church to view an NHS COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Relatives of Tereza Santos, who died from the coronavirus, react during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Congolese chefs cook on the rim of Nyiragongo volcano, lit up by the lava lake behind, inside the Virunga National Park, near Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
A customer walks between shelves covered by a plastic with non-essential products that are prohibited for sale at a supermarket, after the Rio Grande do Sul state government mandated further restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Porto...more
Protesters stand behind a barricade at Sanchaung district in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
National Guard stand watch outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on murder charges in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota....more
A general view shows the area where a large landslide destroyed several homes in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway. NTB/Stian Lysberg Solum
Former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges people as he gets in his SUV outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-3 unit's workers transfer a patient during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Students queue to take lateral flow tests at Weaverham High School, as the coronavirus lockdown begins to ease, in Cheshire, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
People seated in wheelchairs are helped by relatives to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Palestinian patient infected with the coronavirus lies on a bed at a hospital in Turmus Ayya town near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Chocolate Easter bunnies holding syringes are seen in the workshop of the Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi in Lajosmizse, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man smokes inside his tent ahead of the first Shahi Snan at "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A student looks at a health worker before taking a lateral flow test at Weaverham High School, as the lockdown begins to ease, in Cheshire, Britain. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A U.S. Border Patrol Agent removes a wristband worn by Santiago, a four year old asylum seeking migrant boy from Honduras, after he crossed the Rio Grande river into United States from Mexico with his mother in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Attendants serve tea before the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man sits at a bar as the state of Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A top-down view of a polyester face mask showing how the fibers stay nicely bundled, photographed using a scanning electron microscope. The scale bar in the image is 250 micrometers, or millionths of a meter, wide. E. P. Vicenzi/Smithsonian's Museum...more
A red rose lies on the ground in front of Buckingham Palace as reaction continues after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
Palestinian women react after their house was demolished by Israeli forces, in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Others follow as asylum seeking migrant Sarah, from Honduras, carries her 17 month old daughter Lucia after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The wall of the No. 3 reactor building, green from when an agent sprayed on it to prevent the spread of radioactive material, is seen with scratches and scrape marks from the tsunami at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in...more
