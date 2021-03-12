Top Photos of the Day
Local firefighters raise an American flag outside Northern Westchester Hospital during a ceremony to remember those who were lost to the coronavirus pandemic on the one-year anniversary of the hospital's first COVID-19 patient admission, and to honor...more
Family members attend the funeral of Zaw Myat Linn, a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) who died in custody after he was arrested, in Yangon. REUTERS/Stringer
People share drinks and eat crawfish inside of Bar 5015 as the state of Texas lifts its mask mandate and allows businesses to reopen at full capacity in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Lexa Voss, personality development coach, cuddles sheep Karlotta at her little farm, where she holds sheep cuddling seminars during COVID-19 lockdown in Hattingen, near Wuppertal, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Palestinian girl has her temperature taken by a health worker in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Emirates Team New Zealand in action during Race 4 of the America's Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, REUTERS/Simon Watts
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his first prime time address as president, marking the one-year anniversary of widespread shutdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and speak about the impact of the pandemic during an address from the East Room...more
The remains of a car is seen after it burnt during a fire in El Hoyo, in the province of Chubut, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcelo Martinez
Lucha libre wrestler Ciclon Ramirez sprays water at a man as he and others encourage mask-less to wear masks as a measure of prevention against the continued coronavirus at the Central Abastos market, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Paper lanterns are lit for the victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster that killed thousands and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, in Tokyo, Japan to mark the10th anniversary of the disaster. REUTERS/Issei...more
Michigan National Guard member Sgt. Hannah Boulder sings while playing guitar in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A protester wearing a red scarf on her head and face attends a flashmob calling for the swift passing of a law allowing the introduction of monitoring devices for offenders found guilty of domestic abuse, near the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest,...more
Mariko Odawara holds flowers as she prays to mourn the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, during its 10th anniversary, in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan....more
Texas State Trooper asks asylum seeking migrants Edith and son Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. About a dozen asylum seeking...more
Flames engulf a house as wildfires rage across Golondrinas, Chubut province in Argentina. Nir Ekdesman/via REUTERS
Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) UVI-3 unit's Dr Navid Behzadi Koochani treats a patient inside his home during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain. "These are situations that affect you emotionally... You're there the next...more
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, with tika on his forehead looks on as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Lynda Cziezler, 79, Susie Cherniak, 77, Esta Bloom, 89, and Linda Dobrusin, 80 play canasta together weeks after receiving the coronavirus vaccine in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. This was the first time in an entire year that they have all...more
Healthcare workers hold a banner during a demonstration for better working conditions, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain. A banner reads: "Health and care workers are fed up"....more
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, continues to erupt, in Tremestieri Etneo, Sicily, Italy. Boris Behncke/Ingv-Osservatorio Etneo
A child falls on the ground in front of riot police officers during an eviction of an unauthorized settlement without potable water, drainage system and electricity, where people have moved in with their families during the coronavirus pandemic, at...more
Police officers detain a Tibetan during a protest held to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Nicky Clough visits her mother Pam Harrison in her bedroom at Alexander House Care Home for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown restrictions began to ease, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Ryo Kimura, who lost his family members, tosses his daughter, Reni Kimura, in front of a devastated area that was hit by the 2011 tsunami, during its 10th anniversary, in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An elderly person reacts before receiving the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at Casa Betti nursing home amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Mexico City, Mexico March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
