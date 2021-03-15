Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 15, 2021 | 10:11am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 37
New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York.  REUTERS/Angus Mordant

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York.  REUTERS/Angus Mordant

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York.  REUTERS/Angus Mordant
Close
2 / 37
A man uses a slingshot during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

A man uses a slingshot during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A man uses a slingshot during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 37
A man runs through a park with his dogs during a snowstorm in Denver, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

A man runs through a park with his dogs during a snowstorm in Denver, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A man runs through a park with his dogs during a snowstorm in Denver, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
4 / 37
People watch a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People watch a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
People watch a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 37
A jockey spurs his cows during Pacu Jawi practice in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra

A jockey spurs his cows during Pacu Jawi practice in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A jockey spurs his cows during Pacu Jawi practice in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra
Close
6 / 37
A demonstrator is bitten by a police dog while fighting with police during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

A demonstrator is bitten by a police dog while fighting with police during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A demonstrator is bitten by a police dog while fighting with police during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Close
7 / 37
Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors hold hands amid adult migrants from Central America as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. The unrelated minors, all from Honduras, are Pablo, 9, Doris, 6 and Marjorie, 11.   REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors hold hands amid adult migrants from Central America as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. The unrelated minors, all from...more

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors hold hands amid adult migrants from Central America as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. The unrelated minors, all from Honduras, are Pablo, 9, Doris, 6 and Marjorie, 11.   REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 37
People pull out Shell Ye Win 24 who was shot during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

People pull out Shell Ye Win 24 who was shot during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People pull out Shell Ye Win 24 who was shot during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 37
People watch a burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People watch a burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
People watch a burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
10 / 37
Thiago Firmino voluntarily disinfects the alleys of Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thiago Firmino voluntarily disinfects the alleys of Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Thiago Firmino voluntarily disinfects the alleys of Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
11 / 37
People receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at a mass vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at a mass vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
People receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at a mass vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
12 / 37
Young mahouts play with elephants in the Chao Phraya River after the celebrations of Thailand's National Elephant Day in the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Young mahouts play with elephants in the Chao Phraya River after the celebrations of Thailand's National Elephant Day in the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Young mahouts play with elephants in the Chao Phraya River after the celebrations of Thailand's National Elephant Day in the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
13 / 37
Street animators wearing fancy costumes take a break on a bench in a park in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Street animators wearing fancy costumes take a break on a bench in a park in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Street animators wearing fancy costumes take a break on a bench in a park in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
14 / 37
A Buddhist monk wearing a protective mask carries a child as he walks across smoldering hot ground at the fire-walking festival, called hiwatari matsuri in Japanese, at Mt.Takao in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Buddhist monk wearing a protective mask carries a child as he walks across smoldering hot ground at the fire-walking festival, called hiwatari matsuri in Japanese, at Mt.Takao in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A Buddhist monk wearing a protective mask carries a child as he walks across smoldering hot ground at the fire-walking festival, called hiwatari matsuri in Japanese, at Mt.Takao in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
15 / 37
Spectators sitting inside their vehicles enjoy the Jeju Fire Festival as the fire forms the letters "COVID-19 OUT" at a hill in Jeju, South Korea,.    Yonhap via REUTERS

Spectators sitting inside their vehicles enjoy the Jeju Fire Festival as the fire forms the letters "COVID-19 OUT" at a hill in Jeju, South Korea,.    Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Spectators sitting inside their vehicles enjoy the Jeju Fire Festival as the fire forms the letters "COVID-19 OUT" at a hill in Jeju, South Korea,.    Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
16 / 37
A demonstrator holds a Lebanese flag during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardships, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A demonstrator holds a Lebanese flag during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardships, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
A demonstrator holds a Lebanese flag during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardships, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
17 / 37
Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez looks on in a car outside the FELCC (Special Force to fight against Crime) headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez looks on in a car outside the FELCC (Special Force to fight against Crime) headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez looks on in a car outside the FELCC (Special Force to fight against Crime) headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Manuel Claure
Close
18 / 37
French President Emmanuel Macron watches as soldiers show their skills during a visit at the Ferme du Cuin, the training center of the 4th Regiment of the Foreign Legion, in Saint-Gauderic, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron watches as soldiers show their skills during a visit at the Ferme du Cuin, the training center of the 4th Regiment of the Foreign Legion, in Saint-Gauderic, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
French President Emmanuel Macron watches as soldiers show their skills during a visit at the Ferme du Cuin, the training center of the 4th Regiment of the Foreign Legion, in Saint-Gauderic, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool
Close
19 / 37
A wounded protester receives treatment from a medical staff amid protests against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

A wounded protester receives treatment from a medical staff amid protests against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
A wounded protester receives treatment from a medical staff amid protests against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 37
People carry the coffin with the body of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, a migrant killed in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas while trying to reach the U.S., during his funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People carry the coffin with the body of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, a migrant killed in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas while trying to reach the U.S., during his funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People carry the coffin with the body of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, a migrant killed in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas while trying to reach the U.S., during his funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
21 / 37
A person stands near flowers at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A person stands near flowers at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
A person stands near flowers at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
22 / 37
People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor when they entered her home, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor when they entered her home, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor when they entered her home, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
23 / 37
A relative attends the funeral service of Santa Cristina Garcia Perez, one of the migrants killed in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas while trying to reach the U.S., in Comitancillo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A relative attends the funeral service of Santa Cristina Garcia Perez, one of the migrants killed in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas while trying to reach the U.S., in Comitancillo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
A relative attends the funeral service of Santa Cristina Garcia Perez, one of the migrants killed in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas while trying to reach the U.S., in Comitancillo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
24 / 37
A cameraman from the St. Bonaventure University athletic department is restrained by a security guard at UD Arena during A-10 tournament title basketball game in Dayton, Ohio.    Griffin Quinn – Flyer News

A cameraman from the St. Bonaventure University athletic department is restrained by a security guard at UD Arena during A-10 tournament title basketball game in Dayton, Ohio.    Griffin Quinn – Flyer News

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A cameraman from the St. Bonaventure University athletic department is restrained by a security guard at UD Arena during A-10 tournament title basketball game in Dayton, Ohio.    Griffin Quinn – Flyer News
Close
25 / 37
A person stands in front of a police officer at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A person stands in front of a police officer at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A person stands in front of a police officer at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
26 / 37
Smoke is released in an antifascist act near an image of late human rights activist and councilwoman Marielle Franco, to mark the three-year anniversary of her murder in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Smoke is released in an antifascist act near an image of late human rights activist and councilwoman Marielle Franco, to mark the three-year anniversary of her murder in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Smoke is released in an antifascist act near an image of late human rights activist and councilwoman Marielle Franco, to mark the three-year anniversary of her murder in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
27 / 37
Marchers walk by a mural of Bruce Lee and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by artist Shara Lee during a protest against anti-Asian hate crimes, organized by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate & Bias, at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Marchers walk by a mural of Bruce Lee and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by artist Shara Lee during a protest against anti-Asian hate crimes, organized by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate & Bias, at Hing Hay Park in the...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Marchers walk by a mural of Bruce Lee and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by artist Shara Lee during a protest against anti-Asian hate crimes, organized by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate & Bias, at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
28 / 37
Crematorium employees move a body before the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Crematorium employees move a body before the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Crematorium employees move a body before the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
29 / 37
People wander around Bourbon Street as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

People wander around Bourbon Street as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People wander around Bourbon Street as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Close
30 / 37
Sisters Carmel Matthews and Rita Ray visit their mother Rosalyn Redmond, 92, in a specially constructed outdoor visiting cabin with a perspex room divider to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, as care home worker Andreea Mateiuc hands Rosalyn the gift her daughters brought her on Mother's Day at St. Glady's Nursing Home in Dublin, Ireland. Carmel and Rita have not been able to hug their mother in over a year due to Government restrictions on social interactions. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sisters Carmel Matthews and Rita Ray visit their mother Rosalyn Redmond, 92, in a specially constructed outdoor visiting cabin with a perspex room divider to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, as care home worker Andreea Mateiuc hands...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Sisters Carmel Matthews and Rita Ray visit their mother Rosalyn Redmond, 92, in a specially constructed outdoor visiting cabin with a perspex room divider to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, as care home worker Andreea Mateiuc hands Rosalyn the gift her daughters brought her on Mother's Day at St. Glady's Nursing Home in Dublin, Ireland. Carmel and Rita have not been able to hug their mother in over a year due to Government restrictions on social interactions. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
31 / 37
Health workers react as they watch a news conference after administering doses of the AstraZeneca (SKBio Corea) vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus at a public health center in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Health workers react as they watch a news conference after administering doses of the AstraZeneca (SKBio Corea) vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus at a public health center in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Health workers react as they watch a news conference after administering doses of the AstraZeneca (SKBio Corea) vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus at a public health center in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
32 / 37
Opera singer Marthe Alexandre performs in front of a gathering of neighbors in a courtyard during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Opera singer Marthe Alexandre performs in front of a gathering of neighbors in a courtyard during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Opera singer Marthe Alexandre performs in front of a gathering of neighbors in a courtyard during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
33 / 37
Staffs of teamLab wearing swimming suits walk inside digital artwork combined with light, water and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect, digital artwork combined with sauna, ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Staffs of teamLab wearing swimming suits walk inside digital artwork combined with light, water and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect, digital artwork combined with sauna, ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo,...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Staffs of teamLab wearing swimming suits walk inside digital artwork combined with light, water and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect, digital artwork combined with sauna, ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
34 / 37
Family members cry near the body of Aung Than, 41, who was killed during a raid by security forces in Thaketa, Yangon, Myanmar.  REUTERS/Stringer

Family members cry near the body of Aung Than, 41, who was killed during a raid by security forces in Thaketa, Yangon, Myanmar.  REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Family members cry near the body of Aung Than, 41, who was killed during a raid by security forces in Thaketa, Yangon, Myanmar.  REUTERS/Stringer
Close
35 / 37
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
36 / 37
A bronze statue of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made by artists Gillie and Marc is unveiled at City Point in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A bronze statue of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made by artists Gillie and Marc is unveiled at City Point in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
A bronze statue of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made by artists Gillie and Marc is unveiled at City Point in Brooklyn, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 12 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 12 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 11 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 10 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Highlights from the socially distanced 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

(Warning: graphic content) Dozens of protesters were shot dead and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon, on the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade

Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade

The Chinese capital is shrouded in thick brown dust due to strong winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China.

London police face backlash after dragging mourners at Sarah Everard vigil

London police face backlash after dragging mourners at Sarah Everard vigil

London police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up an outdoor vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer.

Japan worshippers walk across hot coals to pray for safety

Japan worshippers walk across hot coals to pray for safety

Japanese worshippers prayed for the safety of themselves and their families by walking barefoot with Buddhist monks over smouldering coals at an annual festival near Mt. Takaosan.

Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death

Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Louisville to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of the 26-year-old Black woman, whose death in a botched police raid helped fuel U.S. protests against police brutality.

London police clash with mourners at vigil for murdered woman Sarah Everard

London police clash with mourners at vigil for murdered woman Sarah Everard

London police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up an outdoor vigil for 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose suspected killer is a police officer.

Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar

Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar

Violence has escalated as coup leaders try to disrupt a sweeping movement of protests and civil disobedience, six weeks after a military takeover in Myanmar.

Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting their experiences on social media.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast