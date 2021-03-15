Top Photos of the Day

Sisters Carmel Matthews and Rita Ray visit their mother Rosalyn Redmond, 92, in a specially constructed outdoor visiting cabin with a perspex room divider to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, as care home worker Andreea Mateiuc hands...more

Sisters Carmel Matthews and Rita Ray visit their mother Rosalyn Redmond, 92, in a specially constructed outdoor visiting cabin with a perspex room divider to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, as care home worker Andreea Mateiuc hands Rosalyn the gift her daughters brought her on Mother's Day at St. Glady's Nursing Home in Dublin, Ireland. Carmel and Rita have not been able to hug their mother in over a year due to Government restrictions on social interactions. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Close