Top Photos of the Day
Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Angus Mordant
A man uses a slingshot during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
A man runs through a park with his dogs during a snowstorm in Denver, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People watch a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A jockey spurs his cows during Pacu Jawi practice in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra
A demonstrator is bitten by a police dog while fighting with police during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors hold hands amid adult migrants from Central America as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. The unrelated minors, all from...more
People pull out Shell Ye Win 24 who was shot during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch a burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Thiago Firmino voluntarily disinfects the alleys of Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at a mass vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Young mahouts play with elephants in the Chao Phraya River after the celebrations of Thailand's National Elephant Day in the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Street animators wearing fancy costumes take a break on a bench in a park in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A Buddhist monk wearing a protective mask carries a child as he walks across smoldering hot ground at the fire-walking festival, called hiwatari matsuri in Japanese, at Mt.Takao in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Spectators sitting inside their vehicles enjoy the Jeju Fire Festival as the fire forms the letters "COVID-19 OUT" at a hill in Jeju, South Korea,. Yonhap via REUTERS
A demonstrator holds a Lebanese flag during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardships, in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Bolivia's former interim President Jeanine Anez looks on in a car outside the FELCC (Special Force to fight against Crime) headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/Manuel Claure
French President Emmanuel Macron watches as soldiers show their skills during a visit at the Ferme du Cuin, the training center of the 4th Regiment of the Foreign Legion, in Saint-Gauderic, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool
A wounded protester receives treatment from a medical staff amid protests against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry the coffin with the body of Rivaldo Jimenez Ramirez, a migrant killed in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas while trying to reach the U.S., during his funeral in Comitancillo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A person stands near flowers at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People attend a rally to mark one year since police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor when they entered her home, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A relative attends the funeral service of Santa Cristina Garcia Perez, one of the migrants killed in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas while trying to reach the U.S., in Comitancillo, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A cameraman from the St. Bonaventure University athletic department is restrained by a security guard at UD Arena during A-10 tournament title basketball game in Dayton, Ohio. Griffin Quinn – Flyer News
A person stands in front of a police officer at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Smoke is released in an antifascist act near an image of late human rights activist and councilwoman Marielle Franco, to mark the three-year anniversary of her murder in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Marchers walk by a mural of Bruce Lee and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by artist Shara Lee during a protest against anti-Asian hate crimes, organized by the Asian American Pacific Islanders Organizing Coalition Against Hate & Bias, at Hing Hay Park in the...more
Crematorium employees move a body before the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus, at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People wander around Bourbon Street as the coronavirus restrictions are eased in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Sisters Carmel Matthews and Rita Ray visit their mother Rosalyn Redmond, 92, in a specially constructed outdoor visiting cabin with a perspex room divider to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, as care home worker Andreea Mateiuc hands...more
Health workers react as they watch a news conference after administering doses of the AstraZeneca (SKBio Corea) vaccine under the COVAX scheme against the coronavirus at a public health center in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Opera singer Marthe Alexandre performs in front of a gathering of neighbors in a courtyard during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Staffs of teamLab wearing swimming suits walk inside digital artwork combined with light, water and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect, digital artwork combined with sauna, ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo,...more
Family members cry near the body of Aung Than, 41, who was killed during a raid by security forces in Thaketa, Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A bronze statue of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made by artists Gillie and Marc is unveiled at City Point in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
