Top Photos of the Day
A pair of peregrine falcons mate while perched on the Palisades Cliffs above the Hudson River at State Line Lookout Park in Alpine, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DA
A man who was shot during the security force crackdown on anti-coup protesters shows a three-finger salute as he is helped in Thingangyun, Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Jonathan Salas, 7, who bathes the pets for money to fund his plan for veterinary studies in the future, is pictured bathing a dog helped by his mother, at his home in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A demonstrator is bitten by a police dog while fighting with police during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
A man wearing a head torch carries his fishing rod for night time fishing on Poolbeg beach along Great South Wall pier as the tide comes in, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman walks past Drum Tower during morning rush hour as Beijing, is hit by a sandstorm. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
U.S. President Joe Biden replaces his face mask after delivering remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women hold signs during a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Street animators wearing fancy costumes take a break on a bench in a park in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
View of sunrise behind a lighthouse at Roker Beach in Sunderland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A migrant child from Central America plays with his own shadow inside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) after being deported with his mother from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Emirates Team New Zealand before Race 7 of the America's Cup in Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Simon Watts
People pull out Shell Ye Win, 24, who was shot during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo near an art exhibition at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A view shows flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Buddhist monk wearing a protective mask carries a child as he walks across smoldering hot ground at the fire-walking festival, called hiwatari matsuri in Japanese, at Mt.Takao in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Police officers cross Westminster Bridge during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Ugandan opposition leader and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (C), known as Bobi Wine, is detained by riot-policemen during an anti-government demonstration in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A Palestinian healthcare worker vaccinates a child during a lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in a clinic in Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A man stands in a voting booth during the Dutch general election, in Staphorst, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
A visitor takes a selfie in front of the jail cells as Alcatraz Island and the famous former prison reopens to the public for indoor tours, after being forced to shut down twice over the past year, in San Francisco Bay, California. REUTERS/Brittany...more
Light catches the security fence around the U.S. Capitol, erected in the wake of the January 6th attack but now scheduled to start being removed, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to press during a tour for a delegation of Republican lawmakers of the US-Mexico border, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
