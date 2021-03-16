Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

A pair of peregrine falcons mate while perched on the Palisades Cliffs above the Hudson River at State Line Lookout Park in Alpine, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar     TPX IMAGES OF THE DA

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A man who was shot during the security force crackdown on anti-coup protesters shows a three-finger salute as he is helped in Thingangyun, Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Jonathan Salas, 7, who bathes the pets for money to fund his plan for veterinary studies in the future, is pictured bathing a dog helped by his mother, at his home in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A demonstrator is bitten by a police dog while fighting with police during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A man wearing a head torch carries his fishing rod for night time fishing on Poolbeg beach along Great South Wall pier as the tide comes in, in Dublin, Ireland.  REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman walks past Drum Tower during morning rush hour as Beijing, is hit by a sandstorm. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden replaces his face mask after delivering remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Women hold signs during a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Street animators wearing fancy costumes take a break on a bench in a park in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
View of sunrise behind a lighthouse at Roker Beach in Sunderland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A migrant child from Central America plays with his own shadow inside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) after being deported with his mother from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Emirates Team New Zealand before Race 7 of the America's Cup in Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Simon Watts

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
People pull out Shell Ye Win, 24, who was shot during the security force crack down on anti-coup protesters in Mandalay, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo near an art exhibition at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A view shows flowering of peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A Buddhist monk wearing a protective mask carries a child as he walks across smoldering hot ground at the fire-walking festival, called hiwatari matsuri in Japanese, at Mt.Takao in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Police officers cross Westminster Bridge during a protest, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Ugandan opposition leader and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (C), known as Bobi Wine, is detained by riot-policemen during an anti-government demonstration in Kampala, Uganda. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
People attend a protest at the Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A Palestinian healthcare worker vaccinates a child during a lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in a clinic in Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A man stands in a voting booth during the Dutch general election, in Staphorst, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A visitor takes a selfie in front of the jail cells as Alcatraz Island and the famous former prison reopens to the public for indoor tours, after being forced to shut down twice over the past year, in San Francisco Bay, California.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Light catches the security fence around the U.S. Capitol, erected in the wake of the January 6th attack but now scheduled to start being removed, in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to press during a tour for a delegation of Republican lawmakers of the US-Mexico border, in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
