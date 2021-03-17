Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Mar 17, 2021 | 8:02am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A general view shows a section of the border wall in El Paso, Texas, U.S., during a sandstorm, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
A City of Atlanta police officer works at the scene outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in Atlanta, Georgia.    REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Director Christopher Nolan sits in an AMC cinema while waiting to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah', the first screening on the theater's reopening day in Burbank, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Ariana Lamcellari, 4, holds a sign at a protest against violence, following the charge of a British police officer in the London kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Esther tries on new shoes as she picks up which one to wear for school, a day before her return to school after the coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky.  REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Demonstrators holding banners gather at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Cherie, a one-year-old old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, sleeps in her mother’s arm after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A display by Tourism Ireland entitled "Orchestra of Light" featuring a swarm of 500 drones is animated in the night sky above the Samuel Beckett bridge on the river Liffey for St Patrick's Day, as it is cancelled for the second year in a row due to the spread of coronavirus in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
People watch a starling murmuration at dusk on the beach at Blackpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden rides aboard Marine One as he departs for travel to Pennsylvania to promote the "American Rescue Plan Act" from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A woman carries flowers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Activists of the "white masks" group (les masques blancs), who denounce  the COVID-19 health restrictions measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak in France, attend a demonstration against the "global security bill" in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A medical worker treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the General Hospital, in Novi Pazar, Serbia. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Chua Kai-Ning, 25, chief marketing officer and co-founder of Insectta, demonstrates to Reuters how the eggs from black soldier flies (Hermetia Illucens) are harvested in the mating chamber in Singapore. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Abu Jakka Farhan, a truffle hunter, is pushed in a wheelchair as he searches for truffles in the desert in Samawa, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A Border Patrol agent holds an asylum-seeking child as his mother gets off the vehicle at the bus station after being processed through immigration in Brownsville, Texas.  REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A chimpanzee rests in front of a giant screen inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Bernice Bohannon, who turned 111 years old on Sunday, is comforted by nurse Jalissa Hurd following her coronavirus vaccination, at the IU Health Neuroscience Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Demonstrators protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters as the London Eye in pictured in the background, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Women wearing protective masks stand next to hijabs for sale at Tanah Abang textile market amid the coronavirus pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A woman walks past a closed down Debenhams department store where a homeless tent is seen in front of it's doors in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne=

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A woman walks past the symbolic remains of a Pro-Choice 'Repeal the 8th Amendment' mural painted for Ireland's abortion referendum that was ordered to be removed at the time, in Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
WaterAid and Sand In Your Eye giant sand portrait is seen on Whitby Beach, Britain. The 60m wide drawing by artist Jamie Wardley shows a child carrying water on dry, cracked ground next to the rising tide, to highlight the impact climate change is having on people's access to water. WaterAid have released a new report 'Turn the Tide: The State of The World's Water 2021' by Nadiya Hussain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Jonathan Salas, 7, who bathes the pets for money to fund his plan for veterinary studies in the future, is pictured bathing a dog helped by his mother, at his home in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
