Top Photos of the Day
A general view shows a section of the border wall in El Paso, Texas, U.S., during a sandstorm, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A City of Atlanta police officer works at the scene outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Director Christopher Nolan sits in an AMC cinema while waiting to watch 'Judas and the Black Messiah', the first screening on the theater's reopening day in Burbank, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Lamcellari, 4, holds a sign at a protest against violence, following the charge of a British police officer in the London kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Esther tries on new shoes as she picks up which one to wear for school, a day before her return to school after the coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus in a carriage of the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train, at a railway station in the town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev
Demonstrators holding banners gather at Parliament Square, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Cherie, a one-year-old old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, sleeps in her mother’s arm after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A display by Tourism Ireland entitled "Orchestra of Light" featuring a swarm of 500 drones is animated in the night sky above the Samuel Beckett bridge on the river Liffey for St Patrick's Day, as it is cancelled for the second year in a row due to...more
People watch a starling murmuration at dusk on the beach at Blackpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
U.S. President Joe Biden rides aboard Marine One as he departs for travel to Pennsylvania to promote the "American Rescue Plan Act" from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A woman carries flowers at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Activists of the "white masks" group (les masques blancs), who denounce the COVID-19 health restrictions measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak in France, attend a demonstration against the "global security bill" in Nantes, France....more
A medical worker treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the General Hospital, in Novi Pazar, Serbia. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic
Chua Kai-Ning, 25, chief marketing officer and co-founder of Insectta, demonstrates to Reuters how the eggs from black soldier flies (Hermetia Illucens) are harvested in the mating chamber in Singapore. REUTERS/Caroline Chia
Abu Jakka Farhan, a truffle hunter, is pushed in a wheelchair as he searches for truffles in the desert in Samawa, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Border Patrol agent holds an asylum-seeking child as his mother gets off the vehicle at the bus station after being processed through immigration in Brownsville, Texas. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
A chimpanzee rests in front of a giant screen inside its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo, where a screen broadcasting fellow apes from Brno zoo has been installed as part of an enrichment project for chimpanzees amid zoo closures due to the coronavirus...more
Bernice Bohannon, who turned 111 years old on Sunday, is comforted by nurse Jalissa Hurd following her coronavirus vaccination, at the IU Health Neuroscience Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Demonstrators protest outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters as the London Eye in pictured in the background, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Women wearing protective masks stand next to hijabs for sale at Tanah Abang textile market amid the coronavirus pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A woman walks past a closed down Debenhams department store where a homeless tent is seen in front of it's doors in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne=
A woman walks past the symbolic remains of a Pro-Choice 'Repeal the 8th Amendment' mural painted for Ireland's abortion referendum that was ordered to be removed at the time, in Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
WaterAid and Sand In Your Eye giant sand portrait is seen on Whitby Beach, Britain. The 60m wide drawing by artist Jamie Wardley shows a child carrying water on dry, cracked ground next to the rising tide, to highlight the impact climate change is...more
Jonathan Salas, 7, who bathes the pets for money to fund his plan for veterinary studies in the future, is pictured bathing a dog helped by his mother, at his home in Apodaca, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
