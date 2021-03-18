Top Photos of the Day
Anti-coup protesters stand at a barricade as they clash with security forces on Bayint Naung Bridge in Mayangone, Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
People grieve while Jesus Estrella, 21 holds a sign outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Asylum-seeking families and unaccompanied minors from Central America walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Willow O'Brien, 5, looks at her mother (not pictured) as she holds an Irish flag while posing for pictures on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man pours alcoholic drink into the mouth of New Hope party leader Gideon Saar as he campaigns ahead of the March 23 general election, at a market in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Bourbon Street after coronavirus restrictions were eased the weekend before, in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is vaccinated at a church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Seth Wenig/Pool
Esther tries on new shoes as she picks up which one to wear for school, a day before her return to school after the coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
The North Lawn fountain is dyed green for St. Patrick's day at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Rafael Botella, 35, tetraplegic since he was 19 after a car crash where his girlfriend died, works on the computer at his home in Simat de la Valldigna, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rebecca Gonzalez attends a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community after increased attacks on the community since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), with Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) and Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), participates in a news conference...more
Cherie, a one-year-old old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, sleeps in her mother’s arm after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Nurse Eliany Alves, with the phrase 'everything is a phase' tattooed on her wrist, holds the hand of a coronavirus positive patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A woman sits in her car at sunset on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, Andrew Yang arrives to take part in a news conference at Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures during a press conference following a college meeting to introduce draft legislation on a common EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. John Thys...more
A Palestinian woman waits to be vaccinated against the coronavirus at a clinic in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A person carries a computer monitor at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A plane towing a banner that reads "New Yorkers Say: Cuomo's Got to Go!" flies above downtown Albany, New York. REUTERS/Angus Mordant
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party rides a bike during the Dutch general election, in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
