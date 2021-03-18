Edition:
Top Photos of the Day

Anti-coup protesters stand at a barricade as they clash with security forces on Bayint Naung Bridge in Mayangone, Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
People grieve while Jesus Estrella, 21 holds a sign outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Asylum-seeking families and unaccompanied minors from Central America walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Willow O'Brien, 5, looks at her mother (not pictured) as she holds an Irish flag while posing for pictures on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
A man pours alcoholic drink into the mouth of New Hope party leader Gideon Saar as he campaigns ahead of the March 23 general election, at a market in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
People celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Bourbon Street after coronavirus restrictions were eased the weekend before, in New Orleans, Louisiana.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is vaccinated at a church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Seth Wenig/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Esther tries on new shoes as she picks up which one to wear for school, a day before her return to school after the coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky.  REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
The North Lawn fountain is dyed green for St. Patrick's day at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Rafael Botella, 35, tetraplegic since he was 19 after a car crash where his girlfriend died, works on the computer at his home in Simat de la Valldigna, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Rebecca Gonzalez attends a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community after increased attacks on the community since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), with Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) and Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), participates in a news conference after U.S. House passage of a bill to remove a decades-old deadline for adopting the Equal Rights Amendment for women’s rights, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Cherie, a one-year-old old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, sleeps in her mother’s arm after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Nurse Eliany Alves, with the phrase 'everything is a phase' tattooed on her wrist, holds the hand of a coronavirus positive patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
A woman sits in her car at sunset on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, Andrew Yang arrives to take part in a news conference at Times Square in New York City.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures during a press conference following a college meeting to introduce draft legislation on a common EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. John Thys /Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
A Palestinian woman waits to be vaccinated against the coronavirus at a clinic in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
A person carries a computer monitor at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
A plane towing a banner that reads "New Yorkers Say: Cuomo's Got to Go!" flies above downtown Albany, New York. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party rides a bike during the Dutch general election, in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
