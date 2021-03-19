Top Photos of the Day

An aerial view shows rotten trees in a toxic lake near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey. The toxic lake, known as an ash dam, is created by a mix of waste water and polluted ash which are both produced at the nearby Yatagan...more

An aerial view shows rotten trees in a toxic lake near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey. The toxic lake, known as an ash dam, is created by a mix of waste water and polluted ash which are both produced at the nearby Yatagan power station, according to environmental activist Deniz Gumusel. The lake contains heavy metals such as selenium, cadmium, boron, nickel, copper and zinc that are leaking into the earth and groundwater of the Yatagan Plain, an agricultural plain that feeds both Yatagan and Mugla towns. It is one of 15 ash dams in Turkey, which environmental organizations are trying to tackle, to stop them from causing further damage to nature. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

