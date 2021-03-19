Top Photos of the Day
A medical staff member uses a mobile phone in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains, near Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A resident stands on the roof of a wooden building while removing snow, which falls down on pigs in a courtyard in the village of Bobrovka in Omsk Region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A woman yells during a demonstration following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Penny Parkin, 69, who was exposed to COVID-19 on March 23, 2020, takes her daily afternoon nap while her husband, John Parkin, 85, reads the newspaper, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. When I tell my husband that I’m really tired he says to stop what...more
Anti-coup protesters stand at a barricade as they clash with security forces on Bayint Naung Bridge in Mayangone, Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Asylum-seeking families and unaccompanied minors from Central America walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man pours alcoholic drink into the mouth of New Hope party leader Gideon Saar as he campaigns ahead of the March 23 general election, at a market in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The bus driver verifies the names of Esther Bahome and Mmema Mkangya on their first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
People grieve while Jesus Estrella, 21 holds a sign outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is vaccinated at a church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Seth Wenig/Pool
An aerial view shows rotten trees in a toxic lake near southwestern town of Yatagan in Mugla province, Turkey. The toxic lake, known as an ash dam, is created by a mix of waste water and polluted ash which are both produced at the nearby Yatagan...more
Rafael Botella, 35, tetraplegic since he was 19 after a car crash where his girlfriend died, works on the computer at his home in Simat de la Valldigna, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rebecca Gonzalez attends a vigil in solidarity with the Asian American community after increased attacks on the community since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), with Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) and Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), participates in a news conference...more
Cherie, a one-year-old old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, sleeps in her mother’s arm after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Nurse Eliany Alves, with the phrase 'everything is a phase' tattooed on her wrist, holds the hand of a coronavirus positive patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) Community Affairs Rapid Response Team patrol through the Chinatown section of Manhattan following the deadly shooting at three spas in Georgia, in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman sits in her car at sunset on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City, Andrew Yang arrives to take part in a news conference at Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Palestinian woman waits to be vaccinated against the coronavirus at a clinic in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A person carries a computer monitor at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A plane towing a banner that reads "New Yorkers Say: Cuomo's Got to Go!" flies above downtown Albany, New York. REUTERS/Angus Mordant
A woman prepares before receiving a shot of the coronavirus vaccine at a mass vaccination center located inside a gym in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
