Top Photos of the Day
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People hold placards during a "Stop Asian Hate" rally, following the deadly shootings, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Loretta Johnson prays during open prayer at the Faith Temple Church in the Fifth Ward, known as the historic Black community, in Evanston, Illinois. In 1955, Johnson was not allowed to be born at the local hospital in Evanston where her father...more
A demonstrator skateboards in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People mourn as they attend the funeral of Thet Paing Soe, who was shot and killed during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Ohio University fans celebrate the Ohio Bobcats victory against the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, as coronavirus restrictions are eased in Athens, Ohio. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Firefighters pose for a selfie as they rest next to members of the National Guard, during a wildfire at the Sierra de Santiago, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House after a trip to Camp David, in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America walk on the banks of the Rio Grande river in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, while looking for a shallow crossing spot through the river into the U.S., as seen from Del Rio, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People hold placards during a vigil at a makeshift memorial outside the Gold Spa following the deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People walk along Sandymount strand at sunset in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A supporter of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) makes a victory sign during a gathering to celebrate Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring, in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A mural of England soccer player Marcus Rashford kicking down the door of number 10 Downing Street appears on Manchester Canal in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
A person rests a sign on their shoulders during a Rally Against Hate to end discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in New York City. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Police officers detain a man as they enforce an 8pm curfew imposed by local authorities on spring break festivities, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Miami Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A child holds a sign with a U.S. flag at a "Stop Asian Hate" rally and vigil to remember the Atlanta shooting victims at Bellevue Downtown Park in Bellevue, Washington. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Demonstrators graffiti a building during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Hennessy, a four year old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas. Emergency...more
Calves look out as they are transported in a cart in the village of Litkovka, in Omsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Tyler Vo speaks during a peace vigil at Washington Square Park to mourn the victims of anti-Asian hate crimes, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People gather on a flooded residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People enjoy the last summer day in Ipanema beach, a day before all beaches get closed as a restrictive measure to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman stretches on the Edge at Hudson Yards as the sun rises over Manhattan on spring equinox, in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Hong Jiang kisses Annie Jiang as people protest after the deadly shootings in Georgia and against violence targeting Asian people, in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A riot policeman uses pepper spray on a demonstrator during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
