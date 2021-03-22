Top Photos of the Day

Hennessy, a four year old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas. Emergency...more

Hennessy, a four year old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas. Emergency blankets were provided to the group of about 150 migrants from Central America by the U.S. Border Patrol agents. Hennessy's parents and siblings were sleeping nearby. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

