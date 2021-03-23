Top Photos of the Day
Bride and groom Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bell kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, requiring a rescue by helicopter to get them to the church on time, in Port Macquarie, Australia. AMANDA...more
Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Dana McGregor (L) and Pismo his surfing goat catch a wave with friends while surfing with kids in San Clemente, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to visit a new vaccination center for the coronavirus at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Fregat upper stage and 38 satellites from 18 countries blasts off from a launchpad during rainfall at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS
Healthcare workers enter a room to treat homeless people infected with the coronavirus at a hotel, rented by Prague city hall, where homeless people who contracted COVID-19 can convalesce, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Smoke billows at the site of the Rohingya refugee camp where fire broke out in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer
Phillip Alviola, a bat ecologist, holds a bat that was captured from Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines. "What we're trying to look into are other strains of coronavirus that have the potential to jump to humans," said Alviola....more
A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample from him for a rapid antigen test during a testing campaign for coronavirus at a kiosk in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A demonstrator skateboards in front of a burning police vehicle during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Sarah Moonshadow and her son Nick stand outside the crime scene after being inside King Soopers during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A long-tailed macaque drinks water in a mangrove near Bang Khun Thian on World Water Day at the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville...more
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
A sperm whale is seen swimming on the Indian Ocean surface during the Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise expedition at the Saya de Malha Bank within the Mascarene plateau, Mauritius. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre
People mourn as they attend the funeral of Thet Paing Soe, who was shot and killed during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman with a painted face attends a protest during a rally called "Argentina in a Climate Emergency" in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A woman walks across the Old Town Square where thousands of crosses have been painted on a pavement to commemorate the first anniversary since the death of the first Czech coronavirus patient in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
First responders stand in salute as a procession of law enforcement vehicles drive past in honor of fallen Boulder police officer Eric Talley, who was shot and killed by a gunman at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin...more
10-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her shepherd father's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy, March 20, 2021. Picture taken...more
Women cry after Congo Republic's opposition presidential candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas died from coronavirus at the Union of Humanist Democrats offices in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
A climate activist wears an oxygen mask to demonstrate the possibility of pumping oxygen from a tree in a bottle in the future, during a protest against the government's deforestation practices of Sri Lanka's main wildlife forests for developments in...more
Anthony McClain Jr wipes tears at a news conference regarding the killing of his father Anthony McClain outside Pasadena Police Department in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A boy jumps into the water at Sunda Kelapa port, on World Water Day in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
An asylum-seeking migrant girl from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her mother, looks on outside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) in Ciudad...more
A woman votes from her car at a special mobile polling station for Israelis in quarantine or infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israelis begin voting in a general election, in Haifa, Israel March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX...more
A turtle swims after an ocean cleaning by Sea Shepherd NGO volunteers to remove garbage at Ancora island in Buzios, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her son, sits at the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Starlings form a murmuration during sunset in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Hospital staff observe a minute's silence as part of a day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, outside the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo among blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
