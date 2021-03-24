Top Photos of the Day

Phillip Alviola, a bat ecologist, holds a bat that was captured from Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines. "What we're trying to look into are other strains of coronavirus that have the potential to jump to humans," said Alviola....more

Phillip Alviola, a bat ecologist, holds a bat that was captured from Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines. "What we're trying to look into are other strains of coronavirus that have the potential to jump to humans," said Alviola. "If we know the virus itself and we know where it came from, we know how to isolate that virus geographically." REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

