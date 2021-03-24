Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Mar 24, 2021 | 8:39am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia. Lukas Coch/Pool

Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia. Lukas Coch/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia. Lukas Coch/Pool
Close
1 / 37
Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed yesterday during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed yesterday during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed yesterday during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
2 / 37
A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
3 / 37
Bride and groom Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bell kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, requiring a rescue by helicopter to get them to the church on time, in Port Macquarie, Australia. AMANDA HIBBARD, KATE FOTHERINGHAM /via REUTERS

Bride and groom Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bell kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, requiring a rescue by helicopter to get them to the church on time, in Port Macquarie, Australia. AMANDA...more

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Bride and groom Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bell kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, requiring a rescue by helicopter to get them to the church on time, in Port Macquarie, Australia. AMANDA HIBBARD, KATE FOTHERINGHAM /via REUTERS
Close
4 / 37
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo among blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo among blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo among blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
5 / 37
Hospital staff observe a minute's silence as part of a day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, outside the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Hospital staff observe a minute's silence as part of a day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, outside the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Hospital staff observe a minute's silence as part of a day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, outside the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
6 / 37
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
7 / 37
Karla Bielanski places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed yesterday during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Karla Bielanski places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed yesterday during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Karla Bielanski places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed yesterday during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
8 / 37
A local resident paddles a kayak over a flooded street as severe flooding affects the suburb of Windsor after days of heavy rain in the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A local resident paddles a kayak over a flooded street as severe flooding affects the suburb of Windsor after days of heavy rain in the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A local resident paddles a kayak over a flooded street as severe flooding affects the suburb of Windsor after days of heavy rain in the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
9 / 37
A general view of a Rohingya refugee camp after a fire burned down all the shelters in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Ro Yassin Abdumonab

A general view of a Rohingya refugee camp after a fire burned down all the shelters in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Ro Yassin Abdumonab

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A general view of a Rohingya refugee camp after a fire burned down all the shelters in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Ro Yassin Abdumonab
Close
10 / 37
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, on the day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, on the day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, on the day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Close
11 / 37
Mika Kie sits for a portrait during a rally and vigil to protest against violence directed at people of Asian descent, in Oakland, California.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Mika Kie sits for a portrait during a rally and vigil to protest against violence directed at people of Asian descent, in Oakland, California.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Mika Kie sits for a portrait during a rally and vigil to protest against violence directed at people of Asian descent, in Oakland, California.  REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
Close
12 / 37
People leave flowers at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

People leave flowers at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People leave flowers at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Close
13 / 37
Doctors and staff members are reflected in a wall as they gathered to listen to U.S. President Joe Biden speak during a a 'Help is Here' tour event to tout the 1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act law on the 11th anniversary of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) legislation being signed into law, at the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Doctors and staff members are reflected in a wall as they gathered to listen to U.S. President Joe Biden speak during a a 'Help is Here' tour event to tout the 1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act law on the 11th anniversary of the Patient...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Doctors and staff members are reflected in a wall as they gathered to listen to U.S. President Joe Biden speak during a a 'Help is Here' tour event to tout the 1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act law on the 11th anniversary of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) legislation being signed into law, at the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
14 / 37
Dana McGregor (L) and Pismo his surfing goat catch a wave with friends while surfing with kids in San Clemente, California.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dana McGregor (L) and Pismo his surfing goat catch a wave with friends while surfing with kids in San Clemente, California.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Dana McGregor (L) and Pismo his surfing goat catch a wave with friends while surfing with kids in San Clemente, California.   REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 37
Soldiers sweep ashes from the Pacaya volcano at the tarmac of La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Soldiers sweep ashes from the Pacaya volcano at the tarmac of La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Soldiers sweep ashes from the Pacaya volcano at the tarmac of La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
16 / 37
A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 37
10-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her family's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to coronavirus restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy. Martina Valentini - Val di Sole press office

10-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her family's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to coronavirus restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy. Martina Valentini - Val di Sole press office

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
10-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her family's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to coronavirus restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy. Martina Valentini - Val di Sole press office
Close
18 / 37
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Close
19 / 37
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to visit a new vaccination center for the coronavirus at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to visit a new vaccination center for the coronavirus at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to visit a new vaccination center for the coronavirus at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 37
A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Fregat upper stage and 38 satellites from 18 countries blasts off from a launchpad during rainfall at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS

A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Fregat upper stage and 38 satellites from 18 countries blasts off from a launchpad during rainfall at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Fregat upper stage and 38 satellites from 18 countries blasts off from a launchpad during rainfall at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 37
German Flores, founder of Burrolandia-Donkeyland embrace a donkey at the sanctuary dedicated to the protection of donkeys after they were saved from mistreatment and abandonment in Otumba, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

German Flores, founder of Burrolandia-Donkeyland embrace a donkey at the sanctuary dedicated to the protection of donkeys after they were saved from mistreatment and abandonment in Otumba, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
German Flores, founder of Burrolandia-Donkeyland embrace a donkey at the sanctuary dedicated to the protection of donkeys after they were saved from mistreatment and abandonment in Otumba, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
22 / 37
Healthcare workers enter a room to treat homeless people infected with the coronavirus at a hotel, rented by Prague city hall, where homeless people who contracted COVID-19 can convalesce, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Healthcare workers enter a room to treat homeless people infected with the coronavirus at a hotel, rented by Prague city hall, where homeless people who contracted COVID-19 can convalesce, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Healthcare workers enter a room to treat homeless people infected with the coronavirus at a hotel, rented by Prague city hall, where homeless people who contracted COVID-19 can convalesce, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
23 / 37
Smoke billows at the site of the Rohingya refugee camp where fire broke out in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke billows at the site of the Rohingya refugee camp where fire broke out in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Smoke billows at the site of the Rohingya refugee camp where fire broke out in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 37
Phillip Alviola, a bat ecologist, holds a bat that was captured from Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines. "What we're trying to look into are other strains of coronavirus that have the potential to jump to humans," said Alviola. "If we know the virus itself and we know where it came from, we know how to isolate that virus geographically." REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Phillip Alviola, a bat ecologist, holds a bat that was captured from Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines. "What we're trying to look into are other strains of coronavirus that have the potential to jump to humans," said Alviola....more

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Phillip Alviola, a bat ecologist, holds a bat that was captured from Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines. "What we're trying to look into are other strains of coronavirus that have the potential to jump to humans," said Alviola. "If we know the virus itself and we know where it came from, we know how to isolate that virus geographically." REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
25 / 37
A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample from him for a rapid antigen test during a testing campaign for coronavirus at a kiosk in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample from him for a rapid antigen test during a testing campaign for coronavirus at a kiosk in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample from him for a rapid antigen test during a testing campaign for coronavirus at a kiosk in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
26 / 37
Sarah Moonshadow and her son Nick stand outside the crime scene after being inside King Soopers during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Sarah Moonshadow and her son Nick stand outside the crime scene after being inside King Soopers during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Sarah Moonshadow and her son Nick stand outside the crime scene after being inside King Soopers during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado.  REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Close
27 / 37
A long-tailed macaque drinks water in a mangrove near Bang Khun Thian on World Water Day at the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A long-tailed macaque drinks water in a mangrove near Bang Khun Thian on World Water Day at the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A long-tailed macaque drinks water in a mangrove near Bang Khun Thian on World Water Day at the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
28 / 37
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Close
29 / 37
A sperm whale is seen swimming on the Indian Ocean surface during the Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise expedition at the Saya de Malha Bank within the Mascarene plateau, Mauritius. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre

A sperm whale is seen swimming on the Indian Ocean surface during the Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise expedition at the Saya de Malha Bank within the Mascarene plateau, Mauritius. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A sperm whale is seen swimming on the Indian Ocean surface during the Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise expedition at the Saya de Malha Bank within the Mascarene plateau, Mauritius. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre
Close
30 / 37
A woman with a painted face attends a protest during a rally called "Argentina in a Climate Emergency" in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A woman with a painted face attends a protest during a rally called "Argentina in a Climate Emergency" in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A woman with a painted face attends a protest during a rally called "Argentina in a Climate Emergency" in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
31 / 37
A woman walks across the Old Town Square where thousands of crosses have been painted on a pavement to commemorate the first anniversary since the death of the first Czech coronavirus patient in Prague, Czech Republic.  REUTERS/David W Cerny

A woman walks across the Old Town Square where thousands of crosses have been painted on a pavement to commemorate the first anniversary since the death of the first Czech coronavirus patient in Prague, Czech Republic.  REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A woman walks across the Old Town Square where thousands of crosses have been painted on a pavement to commemorate the first anniversary since the death of the first Czech coronavirus patient in Prague, Czech Republic.  REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
32 / 37
Anthony McClain Jr wipes tears at a news conference regarding the killing of his father Anthony McClain outside Pasadena Police Department in Pasadena, California.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Anthony McClain Jr wipes tears at a news conference regarding the killing of his father Anthony McClain outside Pasadena Police Department in Pasadena, California.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Anthony McClain Jr wipes tears at a news conference regarding the killing of his father Anthony McClain outside Pasadena Police Department in Pasadena, California.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
33 / 37
A boy jumps into the water at Sunda Kelapa port, on World Water Day in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

A boy jumps into the water at Sunda Kelapa port, on World Water Day in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A boy jumps into the water at Sunda Kelapa port, on World Water Day in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Close
34 / 37
An asylum-seeking migrant girl from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her mother, looks on outside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

An asylum-seeking migrant girl from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her mother, looks on outside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) in Ciudad...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant girl from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her mother, looks on outside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
35 / 37
A woman votes from her car at a special mobile polling station for Israelis in quarantine or infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israelis begin voting in a general election, in Haifa, Israel March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A woman votes from her car at a special mobile polling station for Israelis in quarantine or infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israelis begin voting in a general election, in Haifa, Israel March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A woman votes from her car at a special mobile polling station for Israelis in quarantine or infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israelis begin voting in a general election, in Haifa, Israel March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
36 / 37
Starlings form a murmuration during sunset in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Starlings form a murmuration during sunset in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Starlings form a murmuration during sunset in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 23 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 22 2021
Pictures of the week

Pictures of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 19 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 19 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Days of torrential rain have sparked flash floods in New South Wales and Queensland, resulting in the evacuation of 40,000 people as well as two fatalities.

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Store workers, a police officer, gun rights supporter and son of refugees were among the 10 victims mourned after a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Israel votes for fourth time in two years

Israel votes for fourth time in two years

Israel holds its fourth election in two years as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes the country's world-leading coronavirus vaccine rollout will finally push him through an era of unprecedented political paralysis and into a stable majority.

Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

Ten people are dead, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week.

Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Large crowds of onlookers are gathering at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula.

Surfing pet goat rides the waves at California beach

Surfing pet goat rides the waves at California beach

California surfer Dana McGregor, 42, teaches children how to surf using his pet goats Pismo and Grover to help them overcome their fear of the water.

Inside a crowded U.S. border processing center in Texas

Inside a crowded U.S. border processing center in Texas

Separated into groups by walls of plastic sheeting, migrants are packed closely together inside a temporary U.S. border processing center in Donna, Texas, while a permanent center in McAllen is renovated.

Learning together apart: Students and teachers adapt to altered schooling

Learning together apart: Students and teachers adapt to altered schooling

How schools have adapted to teaching students during the pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast