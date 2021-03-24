Top Photos of the Day
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia. Lukas Coch/Pool
Veronica Hebert places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed yesterday during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A member of Extinction Rebellion Red Rebel Brigade protests against fracking gas outside Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Bride and groom Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bell kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, requiring a rescue by helicopter to get them to the church on time, in Port Macquarie, Australia. AMANDA...more
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo among blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Hospital staff observe a minute's silence as part of a day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, outside the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville...more
Karla Bielanski places flowers on the car of Officer Eric Talley, who was killed yesterday during a mass shooting in King Soopers grocery store, at Boulder Police Department, in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A local resident paddles a kayak over a flooded street as severe flooding affects the suburb of Windsor after days of heavy rain in the state of New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A general view of a Rohingya refugee camp after a fire burned down all the shelters in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Ro Yassin Abdumonab
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, on the day of reflection to mark the anniversary of Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Mika Kie sits for a portrait during a rally and vigil to protest against violence directed at people of Asian descent, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
People leave flowers at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Doctors and staff members are reflected in a wall as they gathered to listen to U.S. President Joe Biden speak during a a 'Help is Here' tour event to tout the 1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act law on the 11th anniversary of the Patient...more
Dana McGregor (L) and Pismo his surfing goat catch a wave with friends while surfing with kids in San Clemente, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Soldiers sweep ashes from the Pacaya volcano at the tarmac of La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A woman holds a bamboo stick during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana, northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
10-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her family's herd of goats in the mountains, while schools are closed due to coronavirus restrictions, in Caldes, northern Italy. Martina Valentini - Val di Sole press office
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives to visit a new vaccination center for the coronavirus at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Fregat upper stage and 38 satellites from 18 countries blasts off from a launchpad during rainfall at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS
German Flores, founder of Burrolandia-Donkeyland embrace a donkey at the sanctuary dedicated to the protection of donkeys after they were saved from mistreatment and abandonment in Otumba, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Healthcare workers enter a room to treat homeless people infected with the coronavirus at a hotel, rented by Prague city hall, where homeless people who contracted COVID-19 can convalesce, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Smoke billows at the site of the Rohingya refugee camp where fire broke out in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Stringer
Phillip Alviola, a bat ecologist, holds a bat that was captured from Mount Makiling in Los Banos, Laguna province, Philippines. "What we're trying to look into are other strains of coronavirus that have the potential to jump to humans," said Alviola....more
A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample from him for a rapid antigen test during a testing campaign for coronavirus at a kiosk in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Sarah Moonshadow and her son Nick stand outside the crime scene after being inside King Soopers during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
A long-tailed macaque drinks water in a mangrove near Bang Khun Thian on World Water Day at the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
A sperm whale is seen swimming on the Indian Ocean surface during the Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise expedition at the Saya de Malha Bank within the Mascarene plateau, Mauritius. REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre
A woman with a painted face attends a protest during a rally called "Argentina in a Climate Emergency" in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A woman walks across the Old Town Square where thousands of crosses have been painted on a pavement to commemorate the first anniversary since the death of the first Czech coronavirus patient in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Anthony McClain Jr wipes tears at a news conference regarding the killing of his father Anthony McClain outside Pasadena Police Department in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A boy jumps into the water at Sunda Kelapa port, on World Water Day in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
An asylum-seeking migrant girl from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her mother, looks on outside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) in Ciudad...more
A woman votes from her car at a special mobile polling station for Israelis in quarantine or infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israelis begin voting in a general election, in Haifa, Israel March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX...more
Starlings form a murmuration during sunset in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
