Top Photos of the Day
Francisco, 34, an asylum seeking migrant from Honduras, cradles his nine month old daughter Megan from the early morning cold and wind, as they await for transport to a processing centre after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from...more
Reporters ask questions as U.S. President Joe Biden holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Medical staff members carry a patient suffering from the coronavirus on a stretcher after arriving on a plane at Vannes airport during a transfer operation from Lille to Vannes hospital, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Demonstrators burn flares as they take part in a protest against the eviction of the Meuterei (Mutiny) bar, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Health care workers place flowers on top a coffin to representing dead colleagues during a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus crisis, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A house is left missing a roof after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision in Hoover, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Flooding resulting from a severe weather event with prolonged rains is seen at the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Norway's Daniel Andre Tande falls during his trial round jump at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Planica, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Women participate in a protest against Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A woman walks underneath the Manhattan Bridge during thick fog in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A migrant is seen among tents at an encampment of asylum-seeking migrants from Mexico and Central America at El Chaparral border crossing with the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Mexican scientist Gustavo Acosta Altamirano shows his new innovation, a nasal mask as a measure to protect against the coronavirus transmission during the process of eating and drinking at the National Polytechnic Institute, in Mexico City....more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews are silhouetted as they take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony in which water is collected from a natural spring for the preparation of matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of...more
People lay flowers on the police car of officer Eric Talley who died Monday responding to a call where a gunman opened fire on people in a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Men daubed in colours throw coloured powder at each other during Lathmar Holi celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
An agent inspects the body of a Cuban migrant, who drowned while swimming to cross into the U.S., according to local media, near the border fence at Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman carries a child among tents placed by migrants on the Place de la Republique square for the start of a "Night of Solidarity" organized by the Collectif Requisitions to draw attention to their living conditions and to demand accommodation in...more
A man walks along a pedestrian street as local town halls have increased the lockdown restrictions in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb blasts off from a launchpad at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia. Russian space agency Roscosmos/via REUTERS
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay Grand Start torchbearer Nadeshiko Japan, Japan's women's national soccer team, leads the torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
People attend a ground breaking ceremony to inaugurate the start of construction on the first phase of a project to eventually build 50,000 new apartments, in Pyongyang, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Asylum seeking migrant families from Central America line up to be transported from a make shift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States...more
King Soopers shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, appears before Boulder District Court Judge Thomas Mulvahill at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder, Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post
First responder Robson Felix da Silva, member of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team, resuscitates a patient suspected to have the coronavirus in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
An art installation protest by the organization SumOfUs portrays Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a January 6th rioter on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Local resident David Young cleans in the aftermath of his home getting inundated with floodwaters following prolonged rains and a severe weather event in the suburb of Windsor in Sydney, Australia, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott TPX...more
People walk under signs near the beach urging mask-wearing and social distancing during Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her protective face mask at the country's parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Britain's Prince Charles waves as he leaves the Maximos Mansion after meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence, in Athens. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi
An aerial view shows gravediggers wearing protective suits carrying a coffin during the burial of a person who died from the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Models wait backstage before the Heaven Gaia Autumn/Winter 2021 collection show by Xiong Ying during China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Military helicopters fly over the Parthenon during celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Kirsten Eason (L) leans on Kathryn Chovanes at a candlelight vigil at Cornerstone Boulder church to pray for the victims of a shooting that left 10 dead at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
