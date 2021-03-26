Top Photos of the Day

Ultra-Orthodox Jews are silhouetted as they take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony in which water is collected from a natural spring for the preparation of matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of...more

Ultra-Orthodox Jews are silhouetted as they take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony in which water is collected from a natural spring for the preparation of matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, as the country begins to emerge from pandemic closures due to it's rapid vaccine roll-out, near Jerusalem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

