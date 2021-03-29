Top Photos of the Day
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People wearing protective masks attend a concert of "Love of Lesbian" at the Palau Sant Jordi, the first massive concert since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits a classroom at the West Haven Child Development Center, in West Haven, Connecticut. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Venezuelan migrants are seen inside a coliseum where a temporary camp has been set up, after fleeing their country due to military operations, according to the Colombian migration agency, in Arauquita, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-finger salute while she is detained by police officers in front of the Government House during a rally demanding the release of arrested protest leaders and the abolition of 112 lese majeste law, in...more
The George Floyd Square is seen the day before open statements in the trial of former police Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Mibrak Esayus, who says her parents were killed by Eritrean soldiers carries one of her five siblings, in the Tigray region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Activists scuffle with riot police as they are stopped in front of a police barricade to prevent them from attending a gathering to protest against Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in...more
Christian worshippers hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Protesters are reflected on a sunglasses during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Trace of blood and a sandal are seen where an injured protester was carried to safety during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS
First responders are seen at a crime scene after police said multiple people were stabbed by a suspect who was later taken into custody at a public library in the Lynn Valley neighbourhood of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada....more
A priest stands on a pick up truck as he visits neighborhoods to bless faithfuls during Palm Sunday in Qlayaa, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Lars Baron
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is surrounded by blooming cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Macedonian Army special forces participate in an exercise attended by U.S. Admiral Robert P. Burke and North Macedonia's Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska, at the army barracks in Skopje, to mark one year of NATO membership, in North Macedonia....more
Hindu watch a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman wearing a mask walks among hundreds of crosses set up in front of the Parish Church of Our Lady of Loreto to commemorate Holy Week and as a memorial to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic, in the village of Ghajnsielem on the island of...more
Clarisa, an asylum-seeking migrant from Guatemala who was deported from the U.S. with her baby, walks on a street in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Asylum-seeking migrants' families make a line to board a bus as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A cloud is seen over Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
