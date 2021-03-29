Edition:
International
Mon Mar 29, 2021

Top Photos of the Day

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against a new proposed policing bill, in Manchester, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
1 / 25
Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
2 / 25
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
3 / 25
People wearing protective masks attend a concert of "Love of Lesbian" at the Palau Sant Jordi, the first massive concert since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People wearing protective masks attend a concert of "Love of Lesbian" at the Palau Sant Jordi, the first massive concert since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People wearing protective masks attend a concert of "Love of Lesbian" at the Palau Sant Jordi, the first massive concert since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
4 / 25
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits a classroom at the West Haven Child Development Center, in West Haven, Connecticut. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits a classroom at the West Haven Child Development Center, in West Haven, Connecticut. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits a classroom at the West Haven Child Development Center, in West Haven, Connecticut. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
5 / 25
Venezuelan migrants are seen inside a coliseum where a temporary camp has been set up, after fleeing their country due to military operations, according to the Colombian migration agency, in Arauquita, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Venezuelan migrants are seen inside a coliseum where a temporary camp has been set up, after fleeing their country due to military operations, according to the Colombian migration agency, in Arauquita, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Venezuelan migrants are seen inside a coliseum where a temporary camp has been set up, after fleeing their country due to military operations, according to the Colombian migration agency, in Arauquita, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
6 / 25
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
7 / 25
A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-finger salute while she is detained by police officers in front of the Government House during a rally demanding the release of arrested protest leaders and the abolition of 112 lese majeste law, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Krit Phromsakla Na Sakolnakorn

A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-finger salute while she is detained by police officers in front of the Government House during a rally demanding the release of arrested protest leaders and the abolition of 112 lese majeste law, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Krit Phromsakla Na Sakolnakorn

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A pro-democracy protester flashes the three-finger salute while she is detained by police officers in front of the Government House during a rally demanding the release of arrested protest leaders and the abolition of 112 lese majeste law, in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Krit Phromsakla Na Sakolnakorn
8 / 25
The George Floyd Square is seen the day before open statements in the trial of former police Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

The George Floyd Square is seen the day before open statements in the trial of former police Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
The George Floyd Square is seen the day before open statements in the trial of former police Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
9 / 25
Mibrak Esayus, who says her parents were killed by Eritrean soldiers carries one of her five siblings, in the Tigray region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mibrak Esayus, who says her parents were killed by Eritrean soldiers carries one of her five siblings, in the Tigray region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Mibrak Esayus, who says her parents were killed by Eritrean soldiers carries one of her five siblings, in the Tigray region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
10 / 25
Activists scuffle with riot police as they are stopped in front of a police barricade to prevent them from attending a gathering to protest against Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Activists scuffle with riot police as they are stopped in front of a police barricade to prevent them from attending a gathering to protest against Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Activists scuffle with riot police as they are stopped in front of a police barricade to prevent them from attending a gathering to protest against Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention, an international accord designed to protect women, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
11 / 25
Christian worshippers hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Christian worshippers hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Christian worshippers hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
12 / 25
Protesters are reflected on a sunglasses during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Protesters are reflected on a sunglasses during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Protesters are reflected on a sunglasses during a national day of action to combat anti-Asian violence in Queens, New York.  REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
13 / 25
Trace of blood and a sandal are seen where an injured protester was carried to safety during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS

Trace of blood and a sandal are seen where an injured protester was carried to safety during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Trace of blood and a sandal are seen where an injured protester was carried to safety during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS
14 / 25
First responders are seen at a crime scene after police said multiple people were stabbed by a suspect who was later taken into custody at a public library in the Lynn Valley neighbourhood of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

First responders are seen at a crime scene after police said multiple people were stabbed by a suspect who was later taken into custody at a public library in the Lynn Valley neighbourhood of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
First responders are seen at a crime scene after police said multiple people were stabbed by a suspect who was later taken into custody at a public library in the Lynn Valley neighbourhood of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
15 / 25
A priest stands on a pick up truck as he visits neighborhoods to bless faithfuls during Palm Sunday in Qlayaa, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher

A priest stands on a pick up truck as he visits neighborhoods to bless faithfuls during Palm Sunday in Qlayaa, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A priest stands on a pick up truck as he visits neighborhoods to bless faithfuls during Palm Sunday in Qlayaa, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher
16 / 25
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Lars Baron

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Lars Baron

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. Pool via REUTERS/Lars Baron
17 / 25
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is surrounded by blooming cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Cheriss May

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is surrounded by blooming cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is surrounded by blooming cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington. REUTERS/Cheriss May
18 / 25
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
19 / 25
Macedonian Army special forces participate in an exercise attended by U.S. Admiral Robert P. Burke and North Macedonia's Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska, at the army barracks in Skopje, to mark one year of NATO membership, in North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Macedonian Army special forces participate in an exercise attended by U.S. Admiral Robert P. Burke and North Macedonia's Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska, at the army barracks in Skopje, to mark one year of NATO membership, in North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Macedonian Army special forces participate in an exercise attended by U.S. Admiral Robert P. Burke and North Macedonia's Defence Minister Radmila Sekerinska, at the army barracks in Skopje, to mark one year of NATO membership, in North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
20 / 25
Hindu watch a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu watch a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Hindu watch a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
21 / 25
A woman wearing a mask walks among hundreds of crosses set up in front of the Parish Church of Our Lady of Loreto to commemorate Holy Week and as a memorial to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic, in the village of Ghajnsielem on the island of Gozo, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A woman wearing a mask walks among hundreds of crosses set up in front of the Parish Church of Our Lady of Loreto to commemorate Holy Week and as a memorial to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic, in the village of Ghajnsielem on the island of Gozo, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A woman wearing a mask walks among hundreds of crosses set up in front of the Parish Church of Our Lady of Loreto to commemorate Holy Week and as a memorial to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic, in the village of Ghajnsielem on the island of Gozo, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
22 / 25
Clarisa, an asylum-seeking migrant from Guatemala who was deported from the U.S. with her baby, walks on a street in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Clarisa, an asylum-seeking migrant from Guatemala who was deported from the U.S. with her baby, walks on a street in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Clarisa, an asylum-seeking migrant from Guatemala who was deported from the U.S. with her baby, walks on a street in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
23 / 25
Asylum-seeking migrants' families make a line to board a bus as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families make a line to board a bus as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families make a line to board a bus as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura
24 / 25
A cloud is seen over Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A cloud is seen over Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A cloud is seen over Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
25 / 25
