Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Mar 30, 2021 | 8:40am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

A migrant baby disembarks a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A migrant baby disembarks a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A migrant baby disembarks a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
1 / 30
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd displayed during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd displayed during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd displayed during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
2 / 30
A man waves an Egyptian flag as ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt.  Suez Canal Authority/via REUTERS

A man waves an Egyptian flag as ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt.  Suez Canal Authority/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A man waves an Egyptian flag as ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt.  Suez Canal Authority/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 30
A view of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

A view of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Close
4 / 30
Jake Lawler, 29, receives his coronavirus vaccine as vaccine eligibility expands to anyone over the age of 16 at the Bradfield Community Center through Health Partners of Western Ohio in Lima, Ohio.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Jake Lawler, 29, receives his coronavirus vaccine as vaccine eligibility expands to anyone over the age of 16 at the Bradfield Community Center through Health Partners of Western Ohio in Lima, Ohio.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Jake Lawler, 29, receives his coronavirus vaccine as vaccine eligibility expands to anyone over the age of 16 at the Bradfield Community Center through Health Partners of Western Ohio in Lima, Ohio.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
5 / 30
A submarine is seen amidst ice during Russian naval exercise in the Arctic near Alexandra Island. ©2021 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

A submarine is seen amidst ice during Russian naval exercise in the Arctic near Alexandra Island. ©2021 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A submarine is seen amidst ice during Russian naval exercise in the Arctic near Alexandra Island. ©2021 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 30
Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks to a reporter from One America News Network (OANN) from a bus window after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks to a reporter from One America News Network (OANN) from a bus window after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks to a reporter from One America News Network (OANN) from a bus window after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
7 / 30
A Nihang, or a Sikh warrior, performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during celebrations of Hola Mohalla, a festival of Nihangs, during Holi celebrations, at the site of a protest against farm laws, at Singhu border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Nihang, or a Sikh warrior, performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during celebrations of Hola Mohalla, a festival of Nihangs, during Holi celebrations, at the site of a protest against farm laws, at Singhu border near New Delhi,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A Nihang, or a Sikh warrior, performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during celebrations of Hola Mohalla, a festival of Nihangs, during Holi celebrations, at the site of a protest against farm laws, at Singhu border near New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 30
A group of migrants from Honduras take a short rest along a path on their way to the United States in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A group of migrants from Honduras take a short rest along a path on their way to the United States in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A group of migrants from Honduras take a short rest along a path on their way to the United States in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
9 / 30
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump kneels, surrounded by Rev. Al Sharpton and the Floyd family, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, following a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of the trial of former police Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.    REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump kneels, surrounded by Rev. Al Sharpton and the Floyd family, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, following a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of the trial of former police...more

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump kneels, surrounded by Rev. Al Sharpton and the Floyd family, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, following a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of the trial of former police Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.    REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
10 / 30
A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby...more

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 30
Pensioner Vladimir Sedakov, nicknamed Spartak, poses for a picture at home in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The active lifestyle of 74-year-old Vladimir Sedakov, who is on his way to cover himself in tattoos top to toe, is quite different from that of a typical pensioner - he creates poetry and paintings, wears incredibly crafted costumes and owns a pet goat called Marusya. REUTERS/Alexei Kolchin

Pensioner Vladimir Sedakov, nicknamed Spartak, poses for a picture at home in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The active lifestyle of 74-year-old Vladimir Sedakov, who is on his way to cover himself in tattoos top to toe, is quite different from that of a...more

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Pensioner Vladimir Sedakov, nicknamed Spartak, poses for a picture at home in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The active lifestyle of 74-year-old Vladimir Sedakov, who is on his way to cover himself in tattoos top to toe, is quite different from that of a typical pensioner - he creates poetry and paintings, wears incredibly crafted costumes and owns a pet goat called Marusya. REUTERS/Alexei Kolchin
Close
12 / 30
Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 30
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day, in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day, in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day, in Washington.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 30
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day", in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day", in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day", in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Close
15 / 30
Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
16 / 30
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
17 / 30
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
18 / 30
Elderly people wait in line to receive a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine, during a vaccination day for 65-year-old and older citizens in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Elderly people wait in line to receive a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine, during a vaccination day for 65-year-old and older citizens in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Elderly people wait in line to receive a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine, during a vaccination day for 65-year-old and older citizens in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
19 / 30
A man sorts a designer's creations on clothes hanger outside a venue for fashion shows during China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A man sorts a designer's creations on clothes hanger outside a venue for fashion shows during China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A man sorts a designer's creations on clothes hanger outside a venue for fashion shows during China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
20 / 30
People play football at Powerleague under floodlights on the first day that outdoor sport is allowed following the easing of lockdown restrictions in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

People play football at Powerleague under floodlights on the first day that outdoor sport is allowed following the easing of lockdown restrictions in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
People play football at Powerleague under floodlights on the first day that outdoor sport is allowed following the easing of lockdown restrictions in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
21 / 30
Lilliana, who is attending virtual school for remote learning, celebrates the end of the morning session as she gets ready to take a lunch break with her mother Lorraine in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Lilliana, who is attending virtual school for remote learning, celebrates the end of the morning session as she gets ready to take a lunch break with her mother Lorraine in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Lilliana, who is attending virtual school for remote learning, celebrates the end of the morning session as she gets ready to take a lunch break with her mother Lorraine in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Close
22 / 30
Hindu watch a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu watch a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Hindu watch a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
23 / 30
Staff from La Colaborativa talk to a resident being legally evicted with 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease, as they pack up her belongings in Chelsea, Massachusetts.  La Colaborativa has adapted to help the residents of Chelsea, one of the U.S. cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, by offering housing assistance as people face eviction, including helping them move out, storing their belongings and finding them transitional housing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Staff from La Colaborativa talk to a resident being legally evicted with 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease, as they pack up her belongings in Chelsea, Massachusetts.  La Colaborativa has adapted to help the residents of Chelsea,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Staff from La Colaborativa talk to a resident being legally evicted with 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease, as they pack up her belongings in Chelsea, Massachusetts.  La Colaborativa has adapted to help the residents of Chelsea, one of the U.S. cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, by offering housing assistance as people face eviction, including helping them move out, storing their belongings and finding them transitional housing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 30
A view of the 'Say Their Names' cemetery on the day of opening statements in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

A view of the 'Say Their Names' cemetery on the day of opening statements in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A view of the 'Say Their Names' cemetery on the day of opening statements in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Close
25 / 30
Children play at an Easter festival inspired by Beano comics, at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Children play at an Easter festival inspired by Beano comics, at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Children play at an Easter festival inspired by Beano comics, at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Close
26 / 30
Smoke rises during fire at Pertamina's oil refinery in Balongan, Indramayu regency, West Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Dedhez Anggara/ via REUTERS

Smoke rises during fire at Pertamina's oil refinery in Balongan, Indramayu regency, West Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Dedhez Anggara/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Smoke rises during fire at Pertamina's oil refinery in Balongan, Indramayu regency, West Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Dedhez Anggara/ via REUTERS
Close
27 / 30
A woman trains her pet parrot in Primrose Hill, following the easing of lockdown restrictions in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A woman trains her pet parrot in Primrose Hill, following the easing of lockdown restrictions in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A woman trains her pet parrot in Primrose Hill, following the easing of lockdown restrictions in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
28 / 30
Trace of blood and a sandal are seen where an injured protester was carried to safety during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS

Trace of blood and a sandal are seen where an injured protester was carried to safety during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Trace of blood and a sandal are seen where an injured protester was carried to safety during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS
Close
29 / 30
The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt.  Suez Canal Authority/via REUTERS

The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt.  Suez Canal Authority/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt.  Suez Canal Authority/via REUTERS
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 29 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 26 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 26 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 25 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Revelers daub in the colors of Holi

Revelers daub in the colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

A sharp rise in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America is testing Biden's commitment to a more humane immigration policy than Trump's.

Spring break frenzy in Florida

Spring break frenzy in Florida

Scenes from South Florida's beaches during spring break, a beer-soaked rite of youthful revelry.

'She's free': Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

'She's free': Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Shipping traffic through Egypt's Suez Canal resumed after the Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, was refloated after being jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal for almost a week.

Despite moratorium, residents of Boston suburb hard-hit by COVID face eviction

Despite moratorium, residents of Boston suburb hard-hit by COVID face eviction

Nonprofit La Colaborativa has adapted to help the residents of Chelsea, one of the U.S. cities hardest hit pandemic, by offering housing assistance as people face evictions, which have continued despite moratoriums.

Putin's art of the photo op

Putin's art of the photo op

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has carefully cultivated a macho image for years with a series of photo ops including taking a dip in icy waters, riding shirtless on horseback, throwing opponents on the judo mat, freeing tigers into the wild and swimming butterfly stroke in a river.

Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Cherry and peach trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Thousands flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Thousands flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Thousands of Icelanders have flocked to the site of a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula hoping to be awed by the rare lava fountains.

Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup

Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup

After the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 military coup, thousands of people took to the streets in towns across the country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast