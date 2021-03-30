Top Photos of the Day

Staff from La Colaborativa talk to a resident being legally evicted with 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease, as they pack up her belongings in Chelsea, Massachusetts. La Colaborativa has adapted to help the residents of Chelsea,...more

Staff from La Colaborativa talk to a resident being legally evicted with 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease, as they pack up her belongings in Chelsea, Massachusetts. La Colaborativa has adapted to help the residents of Chelsea, one of the U.S. cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, by offering housing assistance as people face eviction, including helping them move out, storing their belongings and finding them transitional housing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

