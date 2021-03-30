Top Photos of the Day
A migrant baby disembarks a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the south part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd displayed during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota,...more
A man waves an Egyptian flag as ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt. Suez Canal Authority/via REUTERS
A view of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Jake Lawler, 29, receives his coronavirus vaccine as vaccine eligibility expands to anyone over the age of 16 at the Bradfield Community Center through Health Partners of Western Ohio in Lima, Ohio. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
A submarine is seen amidst ice during Russian naval exercise in the Arctic near Alexandra Island. ©2021 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks to a reporter from One America News Network (OANN) from a bus window after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A Nihang, or a Sikh warrior, performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during celebrations of Hola Mohalla, a festival of Nihangs, during Holi celebrations, at the site of a protest against farm laws, at Singhu border near New Delhi,...more
A group of migrants from Honduras take a short rest along a path on their way to the United States in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump kneels, surrounded by Rev. Al Sharpton and the Floyd family, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, following a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of the trial of former police...more
A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby...more
Pensioner Vladimir Sedakov, nicknamed Spartak, poses for a picture at home in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The active lifestyle of 74-year-old Vladimir Sedakov, who is on his way to cover himself in tattoos top to toe, is quite different from that of a...more
Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day", in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Kathy Poss (R) salvages items from Ragan Chapel United Methodist Church the day after a string of tornadoes caused several fatalities in Ohatchee, Alabama. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Elderly people wait in line to receive a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine, during a vaccination day for 65-year-old and older citizens in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man sorts a designer's creations on clothes hanger outside a venue for fashion shows during China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
People play football at Powerleague under floodlights on the first day that outdoor sport is allowed following the easing of lockdown restrictions in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Lilliana, who is attending virtual school for remote learning, celebrates the end of the morning session as she gets ready to take a lunch break with her mother Lorraine in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Hindu watch a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Staff from La Colaborativa talk to a resident being legally evicted with 48-hours notice for violating the terms of her lease, as they pack up her belongings in Chelsea, Massachusetts. La Colaborativa has adapted to help the residents of Chelsea,...more
A view of the 'Say Their Names' cemetery on the day of opening statements in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Children play at an Easter festival inspired by Beano comics, at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Smoke rises during fire at Pertamina's oil refinery in Balongan, Indramayu regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Dedhez Anggara/ via REUTERS
A woman trains her pet parrot in Primrose Hill, following the easing of lockdown restrictions in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Trace of blood and a sandal are seen where an injured protester was carried to safety during protests against the military coup, in Hlaing township in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS
The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt. Suez Canal Authority/via REUTERS
