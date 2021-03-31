Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
A mother and her son, migrants from Honduras, walk after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year after indoor visitation restrictions due to the coronavirus were lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility primarily serving Japanese-American seniors, in Seattle, Washington. Residents who have all been fully vaccinated can visit with family for an hour at a time. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Young migrants talk to an agent outside a pod in the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day", in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-Boru regional competition during snowfall in the village of Sokuluk in Chui Region, Kyrgyzstan. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen try to drop the headless carcass of a goat in an opponent's goal. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Shade Ajayi, 50, takes notes during class at Ilorin Grammar School in Ilorin, Kwara state, Nigeria. Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, she is happily learning to read and write alongside students nearly four decades younger than her. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Women participate in efforts to clear landmines in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Statues depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump in a Buddhist meditative pose, by Chinese designer Hong Jinshi, are seen at a workshop in Dehua, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
A submarine is seen amidst ice during Russian naval exercise in the Arctic near Alexandra Island. ©2021 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Pensioner Vladimir Sedakov, nicknamed Spartak, poses for a picture at home in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The active lifestyle of 74-year-old Vladimir Sedakov, who is on his way to cover himself in tattoos top to toe, is quite different from that of a typical pensioner - he creates poetry and paintings, wears incredibly crafted costumes and owns a pet goat called Marusya. REUTERS/Alexei Kolchin

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A group of migrants from Honduras take a short rest along a path on their way to the United States in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Pertamina's fire brigade personnel extinguish anfire at the company's oil refinery in Balongan, Indonesia. PT Pertamina (Persero)/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Smoke rises during fire at Pertamina's oil refinery in Balongan, Indramayu regency, West Java province, Indonesia.  Antara Foto/Dedhez Anggara/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Young unaccompanied migrants, that range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a play pen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention centre for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas.  Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Law enforcement waits on a procession of police vehicles to approach the memorial service for slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed during a mass shooting on March 22 at King Soopers grocery store, in Lafayette, Colorado. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Erika Rumbley, the Stanley P. Kozak Director of Horticulture, carefully drapes 20-foot long vines of orange nasturtium plants over a balcony for the annual display in the central courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts.    REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks to a reporter from One America News Network (OANN) from a bus window after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Elderly people wait in line to receive a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine, during a vaccination day for 65-year-old and older citizens in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A man sorts a designer's creations on clothes hanger outside a venue for fashion shows during China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
People play football at Powerleague under floodlights on the first day that outdoor sport is allowed following the easing of lockdown restrictions in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Noemi, 29, a Salvadoran migrant from the LGBT community is reflected in a mirror inside an abandoned hotel where she lives temporarily, while expecting to apply for asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Hindu watch a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
