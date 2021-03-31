Top Photos of the Day
A mother and her son, migrants from Honduras, walk after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year after indoor visitation restrictions due to the coronavirus were lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility...more
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis,...more
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Young migrants talk to an agent outside a pod in the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna,...more
A view of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day", in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-Boru regional competition during snowfall in the village of Sokuluk in Chui Region, Kyrgyzstan. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen try to drop the headless carcass of a...more
Shade Ajayi, 50, takes notes during class at Ilorin Grammar School in Ilorin, Kwara state, Nigeria. Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, she is happily learning to read and write alongside students nearly four decades...more
Women participate in efforts to clear landmines in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty
Statues depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump in a Buddhist meditative pose, by Chinese designer Hong Jinshi, are seen at a workshop in Dehua, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Martin Pollard
A submarine is seen amidst ice during Russian naval exercise in the Arctic near Alexandra Island. ©2021 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Pensioner Vladimir Sedakov, nicknamed Spartak, poses for a picture at home in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The active lifestyle of 74-year-old Vladimir Sedakov, who is on his way to cover himself in tattoos top to toe, is quite different from that of a...more
A group of migrants from Honduras take a short rest along a path on their way to the United States in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Pertamina's fire brigade personnel extinguish anfire at the company's oil refinery in Balongan, Indonesia. PT Pertamina (Persero)/via REUTERS
Smoke rises during fire at Pertamina's oil refinery in Balongan, Indramayu regency, West Java province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Dedhez Anggara/ via REUTERS
Young unaccompanied migrants, that range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a play pen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention centre for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas. Dario...more
Law enforcement waits on a procession of police vehicles to approach the memorial service for slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed during a mass shooting on March 22 at King Soopers grocery store, in Lafayette, Colorado....more
Erika Rumbley, the Stanley P. Kozak Director of Horticulture, carefully drapes 20-foot long vines of orange nasturtium plants over a balcony for the annual display in the central courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston,...more
A health worker from St Thomas' hospital stands behind a wall being painted in hearts as a memorial to all those who have died so far in the UK from COVID-19, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby...more
Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks to a reporter from One America News Network (OANN) from a bus window after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Elderly people wait in line to receive a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine, during a vaccination day for 65-year-old and older citizens in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man sorts a designer's creations on clothes hanger outside a venue for fashion shows during China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
People play football at Powerleague under floodlights on the first day that outdoor sport is allowed following the easing of lockdown restrictions in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Noemi, 29, a Salvadoran migrant from the LGBT community is reflected in a mirror inside an abandoned hotel where she lives temporarily, while expecting to apply for asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Hindu watch a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" which is part of the Holi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Boulder police officer slain in mass shooting laid to rest
Hundreds of people lined the streets on a freezing morning to pay tribute to a police officer killed in last week's mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder.
As ethnic armies unite against coup, war returns to Myanmar's borderlands
Fighting has flared between the Myanmar army and insurgents in frontier regions, and refugees are spilling over borders.
Unaccompanied children held at Texas migrant detention facility
The crowded Donna Department of Homeland Security detention facility is currently holding 4,100 migrants, most of whom are unaccompanied children, in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.
Myanmar death toll tops 500 as protesters defy junta
Myanmar's security forces have killed at least 510 civilians in nearly two months of efforts to stop protests, as thousands of people took to the streets again despite the growing toll.
Dying in line: Inside Brazil's crunch for COVID ICU beds
As much of the world appears to be emerging from the worst of the pandemic, Brazil's health system is buckling. Across the country there are over 6,000 people waiting for an ICU bed, according to government data.
Revelers daub in the colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Central American migrants journey to U.S. border
A sharp rise in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America is testing Biden's commitment to a more humane immigration policy than Trump's.
Spring break frenzy in Florida
Scenes from South Florida's beaches during spring break, a beer-soaked rite of youthful revelry.
'She's free': Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
Shipping traffic through Egypt's Suez Canal resumed after the Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, was refloated after being jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal for almost a week.