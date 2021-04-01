Top Photos of the Day

Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year after indoor visitation restrictions due to the coronavirus were lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility...more

Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year after indoor visitation restrictions due to the coronavirus were lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility primarily serving Japanese-American seniors, in Seattle, Washington. Residents who have all been fully vaccinated can visit with family for an hour at a time. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

