Top Photos of the Day

Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Youths, who covered themselves from head to toe in silver paint to become 'manusia silver' (silvermen), as part of their act to make a living, laugh as they ride on the back of a truck in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Youths, who covered themselves from head to toe in silver paint to become 'manusia silver' (silvermen), as part of their act to make a living, laugh as they ride on the back of a truck in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Youths, who covered themselves from head to toe in silver paint to become 'manusia silver' (silvermen), as part of their act to make a living, laugh as they ride on the back of a truck in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Large streams of lava shoot into the night sky during an eruption of Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, seen from the village of Tarderia, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Large streams of lava shoot into the night sky during an eruption of Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, seen from the village of Tarderia, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Large streams of lava shoot into the night sky during an eruption of Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, seen from the village of Tarderia, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year after indoor visitation restrictions due to the coronavirus were lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility primarily serving Japanese-American seniors, in Seattle, Washington. Residents who have all been fully vaccinated can visit with family for an hour at a time. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year after indoor visitation restrictions due to the coronavirus were lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year after indoor visitation restrictions due to the coronavirus were lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility primarily serving Japanese-American seniors, in Seattle, Washington. Residents who have all been fully vaccinated can visit with family for an hour at a time. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the construction site for a residential district of terraced apartment buildings on the bank of the River Pothong, in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the construction site for a residential district of terraced apartment buildings on the bank of the River Pothong, in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the construction site for a residential district of terraced apartment buildings on the bank of the River Pothong, in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
A mother and her son, migrants from Honduras, walk after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021

A mother and her son, migrants from Honduras, walk after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A mother and her son, migrants from Honduras, walk after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Priyanka Kaswan poses for a photo while sitting on a cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Priyanka Kaswan poses for a photo while sitting on a cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Priyanka Kaswan poses for a photo while sitting on a cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A South Korean elderly woman waits to receive her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool v

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

A South Korean elderly woman waits to receive her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool v

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
A South Korean elderly woman waits to receive her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool v
U.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews on a rainy afternoon in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews on a rainy afternoon in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews on a rainy afternoon in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen is seen leaving the Hennepin County Government Center after her testimony during the third day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen is seen leaving the Hennepin County Government Center after her testimony during the third day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen is seen leaving the Hennepin County Government Center after her testimony during the third day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Honduran migrant families trying to reach the U.S. cross the Usumacinta river on a boat, at La Tecnica in Lacandon jungle, Guatemala. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Honduran migrant families trying to reach the U.S. cross the Usumacinta river on a boat, at La Tecnica in Lacandon jungle, Guatemala. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Honduran migrant families trying to reach the U.S. cross the Usumacinta river on a boat, at La Tecnica in Lacandon jungle, Guatemala. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Drone footage shows spotlights illuminating the graves during night burials amid the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Drone footage shows spotlights illuminating the graves during night burials amid the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Drone footage shows spotlights illuminating the graves during night burials amid the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Young unaccompanied migrants, that range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a play pen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention centre for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas.  Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Young unaccompanied migrants, that range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a play pen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention centre for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas.  Dario...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Young unaccompanied migrants, that range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a play pen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention centre for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas.  Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool
An aerial view shows early morning fog rolling over the Cathedral of All Russian Saints in the grounds of the Russian Orthodox Gorny Convent in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

An aerial view shows early morning fog rolling over the Cathedral of All Russian Saints in the grounds of the Russian Orthodox Gorny Convent in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
An aerial view shows early morning fog rolling over the Cathedral of All Russian Saints in the grounds of the Russian Orthodox Gorny Convent in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus test swab sample from a man, at a temporary shelter for homeless people in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus test swab sample from a man, at a temporary shelter for homeless people in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus test swab sample from a man, at a temporary shelter for homeless people in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A view of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021

A view of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A view of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day", in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021

A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day", in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day", in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-Boru regional competition during snowfall in the village of Sokuluk in Chui Region, Kyrgyzstan. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen try to drop the headless carcass of a goat in an opponent's goal. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-Boru regional competition during snowfall in the village of Sokuluk in Chui Region, Kyrgyzstan. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen try to drop the headless carcass of a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-Boru regional competition during snowfall in the village of Sokuluk in Chui Region, Kyrgyzstan. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen try to drop the headless carcass of a goat in an opponent's goal. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Women participate in efforts to clear landmines in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Women participate in efforts to clear landmines in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Women participate in efforts to clear landmines in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty
Statues depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump in a Buddhist meditative pose, by Chinese designer Hong Jinshi, are seen at a workshop in Dehua, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Statues depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump in a Buddhist meditative pose, by Chinese designer Hong Jinshi, are seen at a workshop in Dehua, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Statues depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump in a Buddhist meditative pose, by Chinese designer Hong Jinshi, are seen at a workshop in Dehua, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Martin Pollard
Boys play next to a blooming cherry tree at a park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Boys play next to a blooming cherry tree at a park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Boys play next to a blooming cherry tree at a park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pertamina's fire brigade personnel extinguish anfire at the company's oil refinery in Balongan, Indonesia. PT Pertamina (Persero)/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Pertamina's fire brigade personnel extinguish anfire at the company's oil refinery in Balongan, Indonesia. PT Pertamina (Persero)/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Pertamina's fire brigade personnel extinguish anfire at the company's oil refinery in Balongan, Indonesia. PT Pertamina (Persero)/via REUTERS
Young migrants talk to an agent outside a pod in the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Young migrants talk to an agent outside a pod in the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Young migrants talk to an agent outside a pod in the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021

A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A submarine is seen amidst ice during Russian naval exercise in the Arctic near Alexandra Island. ©2021 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021

A submarine is seen amidst ice during Russian naval exercise in the Arctic near Alexandra Island. ©2021 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A submarine is seen amidst ice during Russian naval exercise in the Arctic near Alexandra Island. ©2021 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Erika Rumbley, the Stanley P. Kozak Director of Horticulture, carefully drapes 20-foot long vines of orange nasturtium plants over a balcony for the annual display in the central courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts.    REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Erika Rumbley, the Stanley P. Kozak Director of Horticulture, carefully drapes 20-foot long vines of orange nasturtium plants over a balcony for the annual display in the central courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Erika Rumbley, the Stanley P. Kozak Director of Horticulture, carefully drapes 20-foot long vines of orange nasturtium plants over a balcony for the annual display in the central courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts.    REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elderly people wait in line to receive a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine, during a vaccination day for 65-year-old and older citizens in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021

Elderly people wait in line to receive a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine, during a vaccination day for 65-year-old and older citizens in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Elderly people wait in line to receive a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine, during a vaccination day for 65-year-old and older citizens in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021

Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
