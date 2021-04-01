Top Photos of the Day
Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Youths, who covered themselves from head to toe in silver paint to become 'manusia silver' (silvermen), as part of their act to make a living, laugh as they ride on the back of a truck in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Large streams of lava shoot into the night sky during an eruption of Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, seen from the village of Tarderia, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year after indoor visitation restrictions due to the coronavirus were lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the construction site for a residential district of terraced apartment buildings on the bank of the River Pothong, in North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin watches a screen showing video of the scene outside Cup Foods during Chauvin's trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd in Minneapolis,...more
A mother and her son, migrants from Honduras, walk after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Priyanka Kaswan poses for a photo while sitting on a cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A South Korean elderly woman waits to receive her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool v
U.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews on a rainy afternoon in Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen is seen leaving the Hennepin County Government Center after her testimony during the third day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in...more
Honduran migrant families trying to reach the U.S. cross the Usumacinta river on a boat, at La Tecnica in Lacandon jungle, Guatemala. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Drone footage shows spotlights illuminating the graves during night burials amid the coronavirus at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Young unaccompanied migrants, that range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a play pen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention centre for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas. Dario...more
An aerial view shows early morning fog rolling over the Cathedral of All Russian Saints in the grounds of the Russian Orthodox Gorny Convent in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus test swab sample from a man, at a temporary shelter for homeless people in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A view of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A Palestinian demonstrator scuffles with an Israeli border policewoman during a protest marking "Land Day", in Sebastia near Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
Kyrgyz riders take part in a Kok-Boru regional competition during snowfall in the village of Sokuluk in Chui Region, Kyrgyzstan. Kok-Boru is a traditional Central Asian game similar to polo, in which horsemen try to drop the headless carcass of a...more
Women participate in efforts to clear landmines in Basra, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Aty
Statues depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump in a Buddhist meditative pose, by Chinese designer Hong Jinshi, are seen at a workshop in Dehua, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Martin Pollard
Boys play next to a blooming cherry tree at a park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pertamina's fire brigade personnel extinguish anfire at the company's oil refinery in Balongan, Indonesia. PT Pertamina (Persero)/via REUTERS
Young migrants talk to an agent outside a pod in the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna,...more
A wounded person who is fleeing the violence in Myanmar seeks medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A submarine is seen amidst ice during Russian naval exercise in the Arctic near Alexandra Island. ©2021 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Erika Rumbley, the Stanley P. Kozak Director of Horticulture, carefully drapes 20-foot long vines of orange nasturtium plants over a balcony for the annual display in the central courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston,...more
Elderly people wait in line to receive a dose of the Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine, during a vaccination day for 65-year-old and older citizens in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Visitors ride a boat next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
