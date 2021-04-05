Top Photos of the Day

Edition:
People ride a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park on the first day of opening in Valencia, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Women clash with police officers behind riot shields during a protest in support of Victoria Salazar, a Salvadoran woman who died after a Mexican female police officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Chinese Catholics attend an Easter Vigil service at a Catholic church in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that reportedly resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver as a result of police gunfire on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Women hide their faces in a night club during a civil police operation tackling COVID-19 restrictions violations, amid a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant child from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with his mother, is seen inside the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Demonstrators wearing costumes protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Carlos Scott and his two-year-son Zaire visit the “Say Their Names” cemetery, while the fourth day of trial continues for Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
A drone picture shows Janio Morais Braga, 47, at his damaged banana plantation at a flooded area on the banks of Solimoes River in Anama, Amazonas state Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
A damaged train carriage is seen at the site of the deadly train derailment at a tunnel, north of Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
A police officer gestures to keep distance during a protest in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Religious worshippers participate in a Solemn Procession at the Papal Cross in the Phoenix Park on Good Friday during Easter Celebrations as churches remain closed in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Fato Abdula Ali who gave birth while fleeing an attack claimed by Islamic State-linked insurgents on the town of Palma, sits with her child at a hotel in Pemba, Mozambique. REUTERS/Emidio Jozine

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
People wearing costumes attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City.  REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
A demonstrator wearing a mask of German Chancellor Angela Merkel participates in a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions in Stuttgart, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Cambridge women's cox Dylan Whittaker is thrown in The River Great Ouse as they celebrate winning the boat race against Oxford in Ely, Britain. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
People return home on a horse cart amid dust storm in the evening, a day before a countrywide lockdown imposed by the government after coronavirus cases increased in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during a simulated forced-entry parachute assault over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.  U.S. Air Force/Alejandro Pena

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Rescuers work at the site of a deadly train derailment, that happened in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
A rower practices on the River Wear in Durham, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
A congregant listens to a prayer during a drive-in Easter service, with social distancing in place despite the lifting of state-wide coronavirus restrictions, at the Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church in Sumter, South Carolina.   REUTERS/Micah Green

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
A health worker administers a Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus vaccine to Joana Silva da Costa, 64, inside her house in Anama, Amazonas state Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Members of Tzu Chi Foundation offer condolences to an injured victim at a funeral parlour a day after a deadly train derailment in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Maritza, who spent time in the hospital with the coronavirus disease COVID-19 and when she was released was locked out of her apartment by fearful roommates, stands in the new room she is renting in an apartment in Chelsea, Massachusetts.  After Maritza lost all her belongings along with her housing, La Colaborativa provided temporary housing, helped her replace her clothes and furniture, and helped her move in to a new rental room in an apartment.  REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose for a portrait in the garden of Frogmore House, in Windsor, Britain.   Chris Jackson/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
The sun sets over Nuuk ahead of the April 6 parliamentary election in Greenland. Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Pope Francis lies down in prayer prior Good Friday celebrations for the Passion of the Lord at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Andreas Solaro

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
