Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Apr 6, 2021 | 9:26am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 27
U.S. President Joe Biden stands to deliver his remarks on the tradition of Easter, next to first lady Jill Biden holding a flower and a person wearing an Easter Bunny costume  at the Blue Room Balcony of the White House in Washington.   REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden stands to deliver his remarks on the tradition of Easter, next to first lady Jill Biden holding a flower and a person wearing an Easter Bunny costume  at the Blue Room Balcony of the White House in Washington.   REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden stands to deliver his remarks on the tradition of Easter, next to first lady Jill Biden holding a flower and a person wearing an Easter Bunny costume  at the Blue Room Balcony of the White House in Washington.   REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 27
A view of the fans and the stands during the second inning of the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A view of the fans and the stands during the second inning of the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
A view of the fans and the stands during the second inning of the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 27
Norah Miller has her picture taken by her friend  Emma McCain as they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California.    REUTERS/Mike Blake

Norah Miller has her picture taken by her friend  Emma McCain as they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California.    REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Norah Miller has her picture taken by her friend  Emma McCain as they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California.    REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 27
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (L) for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (L) for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George...more

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (L) for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
5 / 27
People attend a vigil for rapper DMX outside a hospital in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People attend a vigil for rapper DMX outside a hospital in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
People attend a vigil for rapper DMX outside a hospital in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
6 / 27
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
7 / 27
Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal plays his approach to the 10th hole during a practice round at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal plays his approach to the 10th hole during a practice round at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal plays his approach to the 10th hole during a practice round at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 27
A woman walks past writing painted on a wall reading 'When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?' in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman walks past writing painted on a wall reading 'When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?' in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
A woman walks past writing painted on a wall reading 'When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?' in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
9 / 27
A woman reacts after receiving a vaccine as part of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman reacts after receiving a vaccine as part of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
A woman reacts after receiving a vaccine as part of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
10 / 27
Members of the Hungarian dance and folk art ensemble Marcal throw water at a woman as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Gyor-Menfocsanak, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Members of the Hungarian dance and folk art ensemble Marcal throw water at a woman as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Gyor-Menfocsanak, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Members of the Hungarian dance and folk art ensemble Marcal throw water at a woman as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Gyor-Menfocsanak, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
11 / 27
Keeta and Philonise Floyd leave court with their attorney Ben Crump after the sixth day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Keeta and Philonise Floyd leave court with their attorney Ben Crump after the sixth day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Keeta and Philonise Floyd leave court with their attorney Ben Crump after the sixth day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
12 / 27
A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinians burying the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinians burying the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinians burying the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 27
Members of the media document a damaged train carriage extracted from a tunnel after the deadly train derailment north of Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Members of the media document a damaged train carriage extracted from a tunnel after the deadly train derailment north of Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Members of the media document a damaged train carriage extracted from a tunnel after the deadly train derailment north of Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
14 / 27
A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival at the Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival at the Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival at the Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
15 / 27
Protesters hold homemade pipe air guns during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters hold homemade pipe air guns during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 03, 2021
Protesters hold homemade pipe air guns during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 27
Relatives mourn after several people died as a ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Relatives mourn after several people died as a ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Relatives mourn after several people died as a ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
17 / 27
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at Rochdale Village Community Center in Queens, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at Rochdale Village Community Center in Queens, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at Rochdale Village Community Center in Queens, New York.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
18 / 27
Patty Tavatanakit jumps into Poppie's Pond after winning the final round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Rancho Mirage Country Club in California. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Patty Tavatanakit jumps into Poppie's Pond after winning the final round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Rancho Mirage Country Club in California. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
Patty Tavatanakit jumps into Poppie's Pond after winning the final round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Rancho Mirage Country Club in California. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 27
A healthcare worker wearing a protective face mask collects a swab sample from a man in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A healthcare worker wearing a protective face mask collects a swab sample from a man in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A healthcare worker wearing a protective face mask collects a swab sample from a man in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
20 / 27
A migrant talks to his cell phone after dinner at the makeshift camp outside Las Raices, on the island of Tenerife, Spain. More than 60 migrants have decided to leave the de Las Raices reception centre in the island due to poor conditions in cold conditions, food shortages, lack of hot water and shortages of medicines. Now they live in the woods in tents and survive with the help of volunteers. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A migrant talks to his cell phone after dinner at the makeshift camp outside Las Raices, on the island of Tenerife, Spain. More than 60 migrants have decided to leave the de Las Raices reception centre in the island due to poor conditions in cold...more

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
A migrant talks to his cell phone after dinner at the makeshift camp outside Las Raices, on the island of Tenerife, Spain. More than 60 migrants have decided to leave the de Las Raices reception centre in the island due to poor conditions in cold conditions, food shortages, lack of hot water and shortages of medicines. Now they live in the woods in tents and survive with the help of volunteers. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
21 / 27
A flower lies next to the stones placed to commemorate Hungary's coronavirus victims on Margaret Island in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A flower lies next to the stones placed to commemorate Hungary's coronavirus victims on Margaret Island in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A flower lies next to the stones placed to commemorate Hungary's coronavirus victims on Margaret Island in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
22 / 27
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tours the Upper San Leandro Water Treatment Plant, in Oakland, California.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tours the Upper San Leandro Water Treatment Plant, in Oakland, California.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tours the Upper San Leandro Water Treatment Plant, in Oakland, California.  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
23 / 27
Alice Branca from Indivisible group holds a placard as demonstrators protest, what they claim is, Republican voter suppression and votings rights as they demand the passage of S1, the "For the People Act," intended to protect voting rights for all Americans, outside a federal building in San Diego, California.     REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alice Branca from Indivisible group holds a placard as demonstrators protest, what they claim is, Republican voter suppression and votings rights as they demand the passage of S1, the "For the People Act," intended to protect voting rights for all...more

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Alice Branca from Indivisible group holds a placard as demonstrators protest, what they claim is, Republican voter suppression and votings rights as they demand the passage of S1, the "For the People Act," intended to protect voting rights for all Americans, outside a federal building in San Diego, California.     REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 27
The Kalpulli Ketzalcoatlicue and Kalpulli Tlaloctecuhtli dance groups perform at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

The Kalpulli Ketzalcoatlicue and Kalpulli Tlaloctecuhtli dance groups perform at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
The Kalpulli Ketzalcoatlicue and Kalpulli Tlaloctecuhtli dance groups perform at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
25 / 27
The founder of Bugaku and Samurai martial arts instructor Koshiro Minamoto demonstrates martial arts during an online class for Samurai experience in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The founder of Bugaku and Samurai martial arts instructor Koshiro Minamoto demonstrates martial arts during an online class for Samurai experience in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
The founder of Bugaku and Samurai martial arts instructor Koshiro Minamoto demonstrates martial arts during an online class for Samurai experience in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
26 / 27
A view shows an apartment block with a facade, depicting the colours of the Russian state flag in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A view shows an apartment block with a facade, depicting the colours of the Russian state flag in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
A view shows an apartment block with a facade, depicting the colours of the Russian state flag in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 05 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 01 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 01 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Mar 31 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night

Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande river into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.

Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea

Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea

The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over a "swarming and threatening" presence of 220 Chinese vessels it believes to be manned by militias at Whitsun Reef.

Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title

Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title

Baylor wins their first NCAA title by ending Gonzaga's perfect season.

Prayer vigil for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

Prayer vigil for rapper DMX outside New York hospital

Fans of rapper DMX held a prayer vigil outside a suburban New York hospital just days after reports the musician and actor suffered a heart attack during a drug overdose.

Thousands join 'kill the bill' rallies across Britain

Thousands join 'kill the bill' rallies across Britain

Thousands of demonstrators joined weekend rallies across Britain against a proposed law that would give police extra powers to curb protests.

Witnesses share emotional testimony at Derek Chauvin trial

Witnesses share emotional testimony at Derek Chauvin trial

Court sketch artist Jane Rosenberg captures the emotion from the witness stand during the trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd.

Flower fields of Carlsbad

Flower fields of Carlsbad

Nearly 50 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.

New Yorkers protest continued attacks on Asians

New Yorkers protest continued attacks on Asians

Hundreds of demonstrators attend Stop Asian Hate rallies in New York City amid continued attacks on people of Asian descent.

Minneapolis residents come together after George Floyd's death

Minneapolis residents come together after George Floyd's death

In the wake of George Floyd's death, residents of Minneapolis have created a community square in his name at the site where he died, and continue to protest and advocate during Derek Chauvin's trial.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast