Top Photos of the Day

Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Joe Biden stands to deliver his remarks on the tradition of Easter, next to first lady Jill Biden holding a flower and a person wearing an Easter Bunny costume at the Blue Room Balcony of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin...more
A view of the fans and the stands during the second inning of the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Norah Miller has her picture taken by her friend Emma McCain as they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (L) for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George...more
People attend a vigil for rapper DMX outside a hospital in White Plains, New York. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal plays his approach to the 10th hole during a practice round at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman walks past writing painted on a wall reading 'When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?' in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman reacts after receiving a vaccine as part of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Members of the Hungarian dance and folk art ensemble Marcal throw water at a woman as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Gyor-Menfocsanak, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Keeta and Philonise Floyd leave court with their attorney Ben Crump after the sixth day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinians burying the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of the media document a damaged train carriage extracted from a tunnel after the deadly train derailment north of Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival at the Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Protesters hold homemade pipe air guns during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives mourn after several people died as a ferry collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at Rochdale Village Community Center in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Patty Tavatanakit jumps into Poppie's Pond after winning the final round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Rancho Mirage Country Club in California. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
A healthcare worker wearing a protective face mask collects a swab sample from a man in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A migrant talks to his cell phone after dinner at the makeshift camp outside Las Raices, on the island of Tenerife, Spain. More than 60 migrants have decided to leave the de Las Raices reception centre in the island due to poor conditions in cold...more
A flower lies next to the stones placed to commemorate Hungary's coronavirus victims on Margaret Island in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tours the Upper San Leandro Water Treatment Plant, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Alice Branca from Indivisible group holds a placard as demonstrators protest, what they claim is, Republican voter suppression and votings rights as they demand the passage of S1, the "For the People Act," intended to protect voting rights for all...more
The Kalpulli Ketzalcoatlicue and Kalpulli Tlaloctecuhtli dance groups perform at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The founder of Bugaku and Samurai martial arts instructor Koshiro Minamoto demonstrates martial arts during an online class for Samurai experience in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A view shows an apartment block with a facade, depicting the colours of the Russian state flag in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
