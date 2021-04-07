Top Photos of the Day
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinians burying the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A National Guard soldier looks on as people stand in line at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Vaccination Center as Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announces the start of the statewide "Vaccinate NY" ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get...more
Norah Miller has her picture taken by her friend Emma McCain as they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in...more
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces uses binoculars while observing the area at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Activist Stephen Parlato stands with a sign and BLM flag outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the seventh day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis,...more
An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival at the Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An Iranian woman wearing a face mask walks past a wall of the former U.S. Embassy with anti-America mural on it, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal plays his approach to the 10th hole during a practice round at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman walks past writing painted on a wall reading 'When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?' in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman reacts after receiving a vaccine as part of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman goes shopping at a weekly municipal non-food market as the country eases the coronavirus restrictions, in Espinho, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Members of the media document a damaged train carriage extracted from a tunnel after the deadly train derailment north of Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Pornpattara Peachurai, known as Tata Por Lasua as his fighter name, 9, a child Muay Thai boxer, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. "All the money from boxing, the...more
People ride horses on a street during a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Royal Burgers' Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros in Arnhem, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Patty Tavatanakit jumps into Poppie's Pond after winning the final round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Rancho Mirage Country Club in California. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
A student wearing a protective face mask is seated adhering to social distancing guidelines while attending a class, as the public schools officially reopen in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Gwen Carr, Eric Garner's mother, stands with Philonise Floyd during a media conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the seventh day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of...more
A healthcare worker wearing a protective face mask collects a swab sample from a man in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A Russian service member runs before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, near Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A migrant talks to his cell phone after dinner at the makeshift camp outside Las Raices, on the island of Tenerife, Spain. More than 60 migrants have decided to leave the de Las Raices reception centre in the island due to poor conditions in cold...more
A view shows an apartment block with a facade, depicting the colours of the Russian state flag in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
The caddie of England's Justin Rose retrieves his ball from the water on the 15th hole during a practice round at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (L) for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George...more
A woman walks across the medieval Charles Bridge during snowfall in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
