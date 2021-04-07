Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Apr 7, 2021 | 8:05am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
1 / 30
A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinians burying the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinians burying the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A picture taken with a drone shows Palestinians burying the body of a man, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 30
A National Guard soldier looks on as people stand in line at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Vaccination Center as Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announces the start of the statewide "Vaccinate NY" ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, in New York City. Timothy A. Clary/Pool

A National Guard soldier looks on as people stand in line at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Vaccination Center as Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announces the start of the statewide "Vaccinate NY" ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A National Guard soldier looks on as people stand in line at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Vaccination Center as Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announces the start of the statewide "Vaccinate NY" ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, in New York City. Timothy A. Clary/Pool
Close
3 / 30
Norah Miller has her picture taken by her friend  Emma McCain as they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California.    REUTERS/Mike Blake

Norah Miller has her picture taken by her friend  Emma McCain as they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California.    REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Norah Miller has her picture taken by her friend  Emma McCain as they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California.    REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 30
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
5 / 30
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces uses binoculars while observing the area at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces uses binoculars while observing the area at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces uses binoculars while observing the area at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
Close
6 / 30
A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A woman reacts as restaurant owners scuffle with police as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
7 / 30
Activist Stephen Parlato stands with a sign and BLM flag outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the seventh day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Activist Stephen Parlato stands with a sign and BLM flag outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the seventh day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Activist Stephen Parlato stands with a sign and BLM flag outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the seventh day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
8 / 30
An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
Close
9 / 30
Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Anti-coup protesters burn a Chinese flag in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 30
A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival at the Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival at the Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A tranquilized tiger is pictured inside a cage upon its arrival at the Central Zoo from Bardiya National Park after reports of fatal attacks on people, in Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
11 / 30
An Iranian woman wearing a face mask walks past a wall of the former U.S. Embassy with anti-America mural on it, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

An Iranian woman wearing a face mask walks past a wall of the former U.S. Embassy with anti-America mural on it, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
An Iranian woman wearing a face mask walks past a wall of the former U.S. Embassy with anti-America mural on it, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Close
12 / 30
Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal plays his approach to the 10th hole during a practice round at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal plays his approach to the 10th hole during a practice round at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal plays his approach to the 10th hole during a practice round at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 30
A woman walks past writing painted on a wall reading 'When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?' in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A woman walks past writing painted on a wall reading 'When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?' in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
A woman walks past writing painted on a wall reading 'When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?' in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
14 / 30
A woman reacts after receiving a vaccine as part of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A woman reacts after receiving a vaccine as part of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
A woman reacts after receiving a vaccine as part of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 30
A woman goes shopping at a weekly municipal non-food market as the country eases the coronavirus restrictions, in Espinho, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

A woman goes shopping at a weekly municipal non-food market as the country eases the coronavirus restrictions, in Espinho, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
A woman goes shopping at a weekly municipal non-food market as the country eases the coronavirus restrictions, in Espinho, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Close
16 / 30
Members of the media document a damaged train carriage extracted from a tunnel after the deadly train derailment north of Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Members of the media document a damaged train carriage extracted from a tunnel after the deadly train derailment north of Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Members of the media document a damaged train carriage extracted from a tunnel after the deadly train derailment north of Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
17 / 30
Pornpattara Peachurai, known as Tata Por Lasua as his fighter name, 9, a child Muay Thai boxer, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. "All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum," said Peachurai. "I'm proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum."  REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Pornpattara Peachurai, known as Tata Por Lasua as his fighter name, 9, a child Muay Thai boxer, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. "All the money from boxing, the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Pornpattara Peachurai, known as Tata Por Lasua as his fighter name, 9, a child Muay Thai boxer, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. "All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum," said Peachurai. "I'm proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum."  REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
18 / 30
People ride horses on a street during a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People ride horses on a street during a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
People ride horses on a street during a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 30
The Royal Burgers' Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros in Arnhem, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

The Royal Burgers' Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros in Arnhem, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
The Royal Burgers' Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros in Arnhem, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
20 / 30
Patty Tavatanakit jumps into Poppie's Pond after winning the final round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Rancho Mirage Country Club in California. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Patty Tavatanakit jumps into Poppie's Pond after winning the final round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Rancho Mirage Country Club in California. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
Patty Tavatanakit jumps into Poppie's Pond after winning the final round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Rancho Mirage Country Club in California. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 30
A student wearing a protective face mask is seated adhering to social distancing guidelines while attending a class, as the public schools officially reopen in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A student wearing a protective face mask is seated adhering to social distancing guidelines while attending a class, as the public schools officially reopen in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A student wearing a protective face mask is seated adhering to social distancing guidelines while attending a class, as the public schools officially reopen in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
22 / 30
Gwen Carr, Eric Garner's mother, stands with Philonise Floyd during a media conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the seventh day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Gwen Carr, Eric Garner's mother, stands with Philonise Floyd during a media conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the seventh day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Gwen Carr, Eric Garner's mother, stands with Philonise Floyd during a media conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the seventh day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Close
23 / 30
A healthcare worker wearing a protective face mask collects a swab sample from a man in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A healthcare worker wearing a protective face mask collects a swab sample from a man in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A healthcare worker wearing a protective face mask collects a swab sample from a man in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
24 / 30
A Russian service member runs before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, near Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A Russian service member runs before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, near Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A Russian service member runs before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, near Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
25 / 30
A migrant talks to his cell phone after dinner at the makeshift camp outside Las Raices, on the island of Tenerife, Spain. More than 60 migrants have decided to leave the de Las Raices reception centre in the island due to poor conditions in cold conditions, food shortages, lack of hot water and shortages of medicines. Now they live in the woods in tents and survive with the help of volunteers. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A migrant talks to his cell phone after dinner at the makeshift camp outside Las Raices, on the island of Tenerife, Spain. More than 60 migrants have decided to leave the de Las Raices reception centre in the island due to poor conditions in cold...more

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
A migrant talks to his cell phone after dinner at the makeshift camp outside Las Raices, on the island of Tenerife, Spain. More than 60 migrants have decided to leave the de Las Raices reception centre in the island due to poor conditions in cold conditions, food shortages, lack of hot water and shortages of medicines. Now they live in the woods in tents and survive with the help of volunteers. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
26 / 30
A view shows an apartment block with a facade, depicting the colours of the Russian state flag in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A view shows an apartment block with a facade, depicting the colours of the Russian state flag in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Sunday, April 04, 2021
A view shows an apartment block with a facade, depicting the colours of the Russian state flag in Saint Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
27 / 30
The caddie of England's Justin Rose retrieves his ball from the water on the 15th hole during a practice round at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The caddie of England's Justin Rose retrieves his ball from the water on the 15th hole during a practice round at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
The caddie of England's Justin Rose retrieves his ball from the water on the 15th hole during a practice round at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
28 / 30
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (L) for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (L) for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George...more

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo answers questions on the sixth day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (L) for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Close
29 / 30
A woman walks across the medieval Charles Bridge during snowfall in Prague, Czech Republic.  REUTERS/David W Cerny

A woman walks across the medieval Charles Bridge during snowfall in Prague, Czech Republic.  REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A woman walks across the medieval Charles Bridge during snowfall in Prague, Czech Republic.  REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 06 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 05 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 01 2021
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Apr 01 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above

Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.

Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night

Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande river into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.

Portraits of New York City's mental health workers

Portraits of New York City's mental health workers

Meet some of New York's mental health care professionals, who are also feeling the stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19 lockdowns and social restrictions.

Nightlife returns to New York City after COVID quiet

Nightlife returns to New York City after COVID quiet

Broadway shows, jazz bands and comedy clubs resume performances after prolonged coronavirus closures.

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia

Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia

Rescuers search for missing residents in the remote islands of southeast Indonesia, as reinforcements arrive to help in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone.

Global COVID death toll surpasses 3 million amid new infections resurgence

Global COVID death toll surpasses 3 million amid new infections resurgence

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of COVID-19 infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe.

Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea

Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea

The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over a "swarming and threatening" presence of 220 Chinese vessels it believes to be manned by militias at Whitsun Reef.

Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title

Baylor ends Gonzaga's perfect run, wins NCAA title

Baylor wins their first NCAA title by ending Gonzaga's perfect season.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast