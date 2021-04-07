Top Photos of the Day

A migrant talks to his cell phone after dinner at the makeshift camp outside Las Raices, on the island of Tenerife, Spain. More than 60 migrants have decided to leave the de Las Raices reception centre in the island due to poor conditions in cold...more

A migrant talks to his cell phone after dinner at the makeshift camp outside Las Raices, on the island of Tenerife, Spain. More than 60 migrants have decided to leave the de Las Raices reception centre in the island due to poor conditions in cold conditions, food shortages, lack of hot water and shortages of medicines. Now they live in the woods in tents and survive with the help of volunteers. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Close