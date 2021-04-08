Top Photos of the Day

Pornpattara Peachurai, known as Tata Por Lasua as his fighter name, 9, a child Muay Thai boxer, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. "All the money from boxing, the...more

Pornpattara Peachurai, known as Tata Por Lasua as his fighter name, 9, a child Muay Thai boxer, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. "All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum," said Peachurai. "I'm proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum." REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

