Top Photos of the Day
Lava oozes from a new fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. Ao Thor/via REUTERS
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
U.S. military families watch from their computer screens as first lady Jill Biden takes the stage at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People walk through a pile of tree trunks after flash floods triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
An asylum-seeking migrants' family rests on the ground while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burning on Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at ELSAN's private hospital Clinique Oceane in Vannes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample amid the spread of the coronavirus at a railway station in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Heaters are lit early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A counter protester is detained by police officers during a political meeting of the far-right party VOX in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces uses binoculars while observing the area at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov
A National Guard soldier looks on as people stand in line at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Vaccination Center as Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announces the start of the statewide "Vaccinate NY" ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get...more
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in...more
A man wearing a protective face mask walks in a parking lot at a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Burned trees are pictured after the forest fire in Makwanpur, outskirts of Kathmandu as forest fires have raged many areas in Nepal contributing to worst air quality in the bowl shaped Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Ceidy, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala, kisses her 3-month-old baby Bridget while waiting to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas....more
A projection on the walls of Brasilia's national museum with the message "mourning 340 thousand dead", in reference to the people who died due to the coronavirus during a protest asking for COVID-19 vaccines and in memory of the dead, in Brasilia,...more
Puppeteer Basil Twist's sheep are on display before a performance by members of the New York Philharmonic for healthcare workers as part of Lincoln Center's Restart Stages at Lincoln Center's Hearst Plaza in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Protesters are seen at the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Carlos Mayorga, Mexican candidate for federal representative of the Solidarity Encounter Party (PES) lies in a coffin as part of his campaign slogan "If I don't deliver, let them bury me alive" near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge...more
Unaccompanied minor migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A man pulls waste bins at a rest stop along the Hawkesbury River, as a rainbow forms following a morning rain shower, north of Sydney in Mooney Mooney, Australia. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Elderly people play mahjong in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the southern part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A woman goes shopping at a weekly municipal non-food market as the country eases the coronavirus restrictions, in Espinho, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
An Iranian woman wearing a face mask walks past a wall of the former U.S. Embassy with anti-America mural on it, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
A woman reacts after receiving a vaccine as part of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Members of the media document a damaged train carriage extracted from a tunnel after the deadly train derailment north of Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Members of Siumut celebrate following the exit pools during Greenland's election in Nuuk, Greenland. Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Pornpattara Peachurai, known as Tata Por Lasua as his fighter name, 9, a child Muay Thai boxer, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. "All the money from boxing, the...more
People ride horses on a street during a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Royal Burgers' Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros in Arnhem, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A student wearing a protective face mask is seated adhering to social distancing guidelines while attending a class, as the public schools officially reopen in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Gwen Carr, Eric Garner's mother, stands with Philonise Floyd during a media conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the seventh day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of...more
A healthcare worker wearing a protective face mask collects a swab sample from a man in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A Russian service member runs before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, near Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fiery protests in Belfast
Crowds of youths in a pro-British area of Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones in the latest of a series of nightly outbreaks of violence that began last week.
On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.
Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia
Rescuers search for missing residents in the remote islands of southeast Indonesia, as reinforcements arrive to help in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone.
Brazil COVID-19 deaths on track to pass worst of U.S. wave
Brazil's brutal surge in COVID-19 deaths will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the United States, scientists forecast, with fatalities climbing for the first time above 4,000 in a day on April 6 as the outbreak overwhelms hospitals.
Lava spews from new fissures at Iceland volcano
Two new fissures have opened in the Icelandic volcano that has attracted thousands of visitors since erupting three weeks ago.
Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.
Migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande river into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.
Portraits of New York City's mental health workers
Meet some of New York's mental health care professionals, who are also feeling the stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19 lockdowns and social restrictions.
Nightlife returns to New York City after COVID quiet
Broadway shows, jazz bands and comedy clubs resume performances after prolonged coronavirus closures.