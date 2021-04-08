Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Apr 8, 2021 | 8:44am EDT

Top Photos of the Day

Lava oozes from a new fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. Ao Thor/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
U.S. military families watch from their computer screens as first lady Jill Biden takes the stage at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
People walk through a pile of tree trunks after flash floods triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrants' family rests on the ground while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burning on Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit where patients suffering from the coronavirus are treated at ELSAN's private hospital Clinique Oceane in Vannes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample amid the spread of the coronavirus at a railway station in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Heaters are lit early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
A counter protester is detained by police officers during a political meeting of the far-right party VOX in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces uses binoculars while observing the area at fighting positions on the line of separation near the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A National Guard soldier looks on as people stand in line at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Vaccination Center as Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announces the start of the statewide "Vaccinate NY" ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, in New York City. Timothy A. Clary/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil answers questions on the seventh day of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A man wearing a protective face mask walks in a parking lot at a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Burned trees are pictured after the forest fire in Makwanpur, outskirts of Kathmandu as forest fires have raged many areas in Nepal contributing to worst air quality in the bowl shaped Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Ceidy, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala, kisses her 3-month-old baby Bridget while waiting to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
A projection on the walls of Brasilia's national museum with the message "mourning 340 thousand dead", in reference to the people who died due to the coronavirus during a protest asking for COVID-19 vaccines and in memory of the dead, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Puppeteer Basil Twist's sheep are on display before a performance by members of the New York Philharmonic for healthcare workers as part of Lincoln Center's Restart Stages at Lincoln Center's Hearst Plaza in New York City.  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Protesters are seen at the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Carlos Mayorga, Mexican candidate for federal representative of the Solidarity Encounter Party (PES) lies in a coffin as part of his campaign slogan "If I don't deliver, let them bury me alive" near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge between Mexico and the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Unaccompanied minor migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
A man pulls waste bins at a rest stop along the Hawkesbury River, as a rainbow forms following a morning rain shower, north of Sydney in Mooney Mooney, Australia.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Elderly people play mahjong in Beijing, China.   REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, in the southern part of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
A woman goes shopping at a weekly municipal non-food market as the country eases the coronavirus restrictions, in Espinho, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
An Iranian woman wearing a face mask walks past a wall of the former U.S. Embassy with anti-America mural on it, in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A woman reacts after receiving a vaccine as part of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, April 05, 2021
Members of the media document a damaged train carriage extracted from a tunnel after the deadly train derailment north of Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Members of Siumut celebrate following the exit pools during Greenland's election in Nuuk, Greenland.  Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Pornpattara Peachurai, known as Tata Por Lasua as his fighter name, 9, a child Muay Thai boxer, wears a face shield as he stands before his boxing match at a temporary boxing ring in Chachoengsao province, Thailand. "All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum," said Peachurai. "I'm proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum."  REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
People ride horses on a street during a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
The Royal Burgers' Zoo welcomed a newly-born white rhinoceros in Arnhem, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A student wearing a protective face mask is seated adhering to social distancing guidelines while attending a class, as the public schools officially reopen in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Gwen Carr, Eric Garner's mother, stands with Philonise Floyd during a media conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center on the seventh day in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A healthcare worker wearing a protective face mask collects a swab sample from a man in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
A Russian service member runs before a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, near Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
